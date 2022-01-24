Great Escape's new entrance would include metal detectors, restrooms

QUEENSBURY — Great Escape is looking to change the entrance to the park before the summer season kicks off.

Great Escape Theme Park LLC, along with CT Male Associates, received a positive recommendation last week from the town Planning Board to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Park engineer Frank Palumbo told board members the project would increase the green space of the area by 34.8%.

The plan involves tearing down the current ticketing booth at the entrance of the amusement park and constructing a building that would house metal detectors for guests to pass through before gaining entry.

Palumbo said the previous entrance worked at a time when attendees did not have to be checked by park security before entering.

“This is the time we live in and most people are used to this level of security,” he said.

The new building would also include two bathrooms, which Palumbo said guests who had been traveling would appreciate.

“People who have just parked after a long car ride will now be able to access a restroom while they wait in line, instead of having to find one once inside the park,” Palumbo said.

The amusement park brought the plans before the Planning Board hoping to receive a positive recommendation regarding the zoning variances that would be needed to complete the new construction.

The first of the variances deals with a unique situation in which the zoning is divided on the same lot.

Palumbo explained that the park had previously received approval for the ticketing booth that is now standing, but due to the new construction, a vote would need to be held in order to approve the size and structure of the proposed building.

The Planning Board did not foresee any future issues going forward with the proposed building.

The plans also originally included a 35-foot light pole that would match the existing light post in the same area of the entryway. The town only allows for light poles that stand 20 feet tall, which caused the park to seek another variance for the proposed light fixture.

Board members expressed concern over the height of the proposed light post and asked if the plans could be amended to include two 20-foot-tall light poles instead of the taller post being proposed.

Great Escape representatives agreed to adjust the plans to be in compliance with the town code before the next meeting, where the official site plans would be revealed.

Planning Board members said they were confident the Zoning Board would approve the variance for the building itself and only had concerns regarding the out-of-code light pole.

Once the agreement was reached to amend the plans of a larger pole, the Planning Board passed a unanimously positive recommendation for the plans, noting that the new green space would further “beautify the area.”

The plans will be subject to a public hearing Tuesday (Jan. 25) at 7 p.m., at which time community members can voice their opinions on the plans.

