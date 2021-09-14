Great Escape seeks to hire 200-plus for Fright Fest

QUEENSBURY — Six Flags Great Escape is seeking to hire more than 200 people for Fright Fest.

People should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com ahead of time then plan to attend one of two “scare fairs” to showcase their scaring and acting abilities.

The fairs will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Great Escape Human Resources Building at 33 Round Pound Road.

The amusement park is looking for people to be zombies, ghost, ghouls or other roles. Performers may be asked to scream and walk like the undead to showcase their abilities, according to a news release.

In addition to entertainers, the Great Escape is also hiring people for food service and ride operations.

All seasonal employees that join now will receive a 35% bonus for wages earned Sept. 13 to Oct. 31. Applicants must join the team by Oct. 11 to be eligible.

Minors should come with their working permits and child actor permits. Everyone should come with a voided check or checking account information to assist with setting up direct deposit.

People with piercings, tattoos and unique hairstyles are now welcome to apply.

For more information, call human resources at 518-792-3500, ext. 3369.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

