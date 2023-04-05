SARATOGA SPRINGS — A member of the grand jury that indicted an off-duty deputy in the police-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs has expressed concern that the process was rushed.

Vito E. Caselnova IV, 25, of Glens Falls, was arraigned March 28 in Saratoga County Court on an eight-count indictment that included charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault for an incident on Nov. 20 just after 3 a.m. on Caroline Street. He is accused of getting into an altercation with a group of people from Utica and exchanging fire with a person in that group. When police arrived, Caselnova refused repeated commands to drop his weapon and officers shot him, police said.

One of the grand jurors delivered a letter addressed to Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy to the commissioner of jurors, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

NewsChannel 13 obtained a copy of the letter in which the juror wrote that they felt “ashamed that we did not do our job properly after hearing all that testimony.”

The juror claimed that the panel was told “off the record” by an ADA that he wanted the group to finish by a specific day.

In addition, one of the charges Caselnova faces is based on a new law — possession of a firearm in a sensitive location and the juror said the law was “very obtuse and hard to understand.”

The juror did not sign his or her name.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen put out a statement defending the process in response to the media reports.

“As with all cases, I anticipate that the defense attorneys will follow the common practice of filing motions that seek the court’s review of the grand jury proceedings. Here, I am confident that the grand jury process was done in compliance with the laws of the state of New York,” she wrote.

Heggen said she stood by her office’s presentation of the case to the grand jury.

“Further, while I would like to respond to and answer the numerous questions I have received (Monday) regarding those proceedings, those very same laws expressly prohibit me from commenting further on the specifics of any grand jury presentation,” she went on to say.