The victims of Friday’s deadly tractor-trailer crash in Warrensburg were visiting the area and had made stops at several local businesses prior to the incident, police said on Saturday.
Two people were killed when a tractor-trailer hit them on Main Street in Warrensburg on Friday, police said.
A 72-year-old Chester woman has been charged with attempted murder.
A Glens Falls woman has admitted to selling crack cocaine.
A Warren County man who has been hospitalized in critical condition with COVID for the last 11 days has died.
A Fourth Street house in Glens Falls was heavily damaged by fire late Saturday night.
A COVID case at Hudson Falls High School on Friday has cut short the sports season that ends this week and has quarantined many people.
With the summer tourism season just weeks away, businesses throughout the Lake George region are struggling to find employees. The problem not only threatens to disrupt the tourism season, but may have long-term implications on the local economy.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole from a Walmart.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had marijuana and cocaine in his vehicle.