ATLANTA — Atlanta police said six people injured by debris from a lightning strike at the Tour Championship have been treated and released.
Authorities say the injured were five were men and one female juvenile. One was treated at East Lake Golf Club. The other five were taken to hospitals and released Saturday night.
A powerful bolt struck a 60-foot pine near the 16th fairway about 30 minutes after the third round was suspended because of storms in the area. Lightning left a streak of torn bark, but the PGA Tour said the pine was determined to be safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.