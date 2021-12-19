Golden Horde take second in own tournament

GRANVILLE — Despite having only one champion, the Granville-Fort Ann wrestling team finished second on Saturday in its own Coach Ken Harrison Memorial Tournament.

The Golden Horded finished with 111 team points, just two points behind Oneonta for the team title. Mechanicville-Stillwater placed fifth and Corinth was 12th.

Junior Quinn Johnson pinned Fair Haven's Trey Lee 5:33 into their 126-pound championship bout for the Horde's only first-place winner.

Zachariah Wilson (138 pounds) and Brent Perry (189) finished as runners-up for Granville-Fort Ann. Thomas McMahon finished third at 132, pinning teammate Nick Crum in the consolation final. Joining Crum as a fourth-place finisher for the Horde were Jaxon Torres (118) and Austyn Reed (145).

Corinth seventh-grader Riley Bernash was the champ at 102, pinning Alexis LaFountain of Mechanicville-Stillwater in the finals. Luke Schirmacher won for M-S at 152, while Decker Carpenter was second at 110.

