Thursday
for the kids
Free Summer Programs, 10:45 a.m.-4 p.m., McIntyre Park, Fort Edward. AMORAK Youth is a nonprofit organization providing free curricular and creative opportunities to children and teens in Washington County, NY and the surrounding areas. AMORAK Youth designs programs and works with existing programs involving music and vocal lessons, dance classes, literature, science, outdoor recreation and more. Our mission is to provide a positive and nourishing atmosphere for the youth of our communities to develop, learn and flourish. Participation in any of our programs is free and available to children and teens between the ages of 3 and 19 years old.This summer we are offering programs featuring hiking, mountain biking and kayaking, out door drumming, hulahooping and dance classes, the Kindness Klub for children’s literature, activity and creative play, one on one music lessons of choice and scientists study a stream.
Summer Program, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Bilingual Genius Academy, 509 Moe Road, Clifton Park. Come join us for our fun filled Summer Camp at Bilingual Genius Academy on July 8 through August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register by May 24th and receive $20 off first week tuition. Save $100 if you sign up and pay for the full camp experience. Sibling discount 10% off. We look forward to having your child join us for the summer.
music and arts
Chickens! The Exhibition at Brookside Museum, Saratoga County Historical Society at Brookside Museum, 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa. SCHS/Brookside Museum is proud to present Chickens!: The Exhibition. This unique exhibition, opening on July 5, 2019, explores poultry’s place in the economic, social, and cultural life of Saratoga County. On Friday, August 2, 5 to 8 p.m. we will be celebrating the arrival of our live hens on site and the exhibition with a party and activities for all ages. For over a hundred years the poultry industry has been a significant, but unsung, economic force and cultural cornerstone in Saratoga County. Family farms, both large and small, and individuals have generated a large part of their income by providing poultry and eggs to the vibrant resort and spa community since its inception. As pets and entertainment chickens and roosters have amazed and inspired generations of fans leading to a resurgence in keeping hens for farm fresh eggs everyday. Chicken feathers have inspired new technological breakthroughs in the areas of energy storage and temperature control. This exhibition explores all this and more through photographs, documents and objects from the SCSH/Brookside Museum collection. SCHS/Brookside Museum is extremely fortunate to have several special community partners as part of this project. The Milton Grange is creating a mobile coop and providing live hens for a “residency” on site. The hens will be at Brookside July 30 through August 11 and October 1 through 14. We will have a “chicken cam” with live feed on our website and Facebook page thanks to the generosity of David Womer and Adirondack Cable and Security. The camera will be broadcasting the hen’s activities 24/7 while they are in residence. Additionally, Ballston Spa artist and community activist, Mark Blech, will create a site-specific outdoor installation as part of the exhibition. Blech, known for his work with the Ballston Spa Birdhouse Project, is making several over-life sized vignettes and a full-sized coop filled with an interactive Rube Goldberg-style engineering activity for all ages. Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. SCHS/Brookside Museum will be holding a party to welcome the hens and celebrate the exhibition. There will be a variety of activities for all ages on site. SCHS/Brookside Museum would like to thank our sponsors, whose generosity make this exhibition possible. Humanities NY, The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame, Curtis Lumber, The Milton Grange, Thomas Poultry Farm, Adirondack Cable and Security. For more information call Brookside at 518-885-4000 or check www.brooksidemuseum.org. 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020
From the Rooftops: John Sloan and The Art of a New Urban Space, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban SpaceWood GalleryJune 15 — Sept. 15. The Ashcan School painter John Sloan (1871–1951) was preoccupied with the New York City rooftop perhaps more than any other American artist in the first half of the twentieth century. This setting factors in some of his most iconic and celebrated works, many of which focus on immigrant and working-class subjects. This loan exhibition offers an in-depth examination of Sloan’s decades-long fascination with the life of the urban rooftop with nearly thirty of his paintings, prints, and drawings and an additional thirty works from more than a dozen notable contemporaries, including William Glackens, Reginald Marsh, Walter Rosenblum, Weegee, and George Ault. From the Rooftops, which is organized by the Palmer Museum of Art of The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, is accompanied by a publication. Sponsored by Steven and Stephanie Wasser, Brown and Fitzgerald, P.C., and David C. Howson.
Lake George Music Festival—“The Innovation: Then and Now”, 7-9 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Illuminating the works by composers Alyssa Weinberg, Juri Seo, among others. Free parking in the city lots, the Park Theater lot, or on the street.
Mrs. Christie by Heidi Armbruster, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorset Theatre Festival, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. The world premiere of a new classic mystery. In 1926 Agatha Christie mysteriously disappeared. Ten days later, the 37-year-old wife and mother who dabbled in detective fiction was found at a posh seaside resort having checked in under the name of her husband’s mistress. Agatha Christie walked out of that hotel ready to become the icon we regard her as today, but why did she disappear? Shifting back and forth in time, and with a little help from Mystery’s favorite characters, Heidi Armbruster’s classic new comedy shows Agatha as she’s never been seen before. While attending a convention for mystery aficionados at Agatha Christie’s homestead, Lucy puts together clues that lead her to the truth of her Patron Saint Agatha’s mysterious eleven-day vanishing. Sometimes a woman needs to disappear in order to find herself. Buy online or contact the Box Office at (802) 867-2223 ext. 101 from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by email.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival hosted by Ausable River Association, 7-9 p.m., Lake Placid Center For The Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr, Lake Placid. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a collection of films from the annual festival held the third week of January in Nevada City, CA which is now in its 17th year! Wild & Scenic focuses on films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. Join us for an evening of films, live music, food and drinks, guest speakers, and a raffle. Ticket revenues, sponsorship, merchandise sales, and beer and wine sales are all used to fundraise, as well as increasing awareness and possibly membership to the Ausable River Association (AsRA). AsRA is a local, science-based, non-profit organization that helps the Ausable River Watershed communities protect our streams and lakes. Tickets are available online at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts or at The Mountaineer in Keene Valley.
workshop
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Wear In The World Workshop, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in July and August for a textile craft! Each week will feature a different textile workshop, including making our own bookmarks, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows, and more! These programs are appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and are free with admission. Please visit our website and social media for an up to date schedule of crafts.
social
Space Craft: Galaxy Tote!, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Space Craft! Galaxy Tote choose between Aug. 1 and 15, both at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Come get inspired! We will be decorating tote bags with a galaxy motif in this free program for adults! Register online at http://crandall.evanced.info/signup/List?kw=space+craft& nd=45 Part of A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program. There are 16 spots each day. There is no guarantee of a spot for the event; they are first come, first serve. There is a waiting list available after all spots are taken. Due to the popularity of these events please provide 24 hour notice if you will not attend so that we can contact those on the waiting list.
Summer Barn Sale, 4-8 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Rd., Fort Edward. Aug. 15, 16, and 17, Huge Summer Barn Sale, Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Rd., Fort Edward. (Bag sale after 2 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday.) The 100’ barn is full. Donations accepted. All proceeds go to benefit the non-profit theater. For details visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
Summer Fun at Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Ste 2, Bolton Landing. Stop by Adirondack Winery’s Bolton Landing location for a different special event every day of the week!Manic Mondays: Take 15% off all accessories!Two-fer Tuesdays: Buy one wine slushy, get one free!#WineWednesdays: Free Premium Wine Taste and $5 off Per Premium Wine Bottle!Thirsty Thursdays: Buy one Standard Wine Tasting, get one free!Wine Cocktail Fridays: A New Flight of Wine Cocktails Every Week!Learn more at adkwinery.com/events or call 518-668-9463 ext. 18.
Friday
music and arts
Lake George Music Festival—“Sounds of Our Time”, 7:30-8:30 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Sounds of Our Time (SOOT) is an innovative series of annual concerts that explore connections that cross musical genres. SOOT series seeks to demonstrate the connections between popular music of our time and contemporary classical music. 2019 will feature a performance of Sarah Kirkland-Snyder’s “Penelope”.
Oklahoma!, Seagle Music Colony, 999 Charley Hill Road, Schroon Lake. By Rodgers and Hammerstein — Aug. 14, 15, and 17 at 8 p.m., Aug. 16 and 17 at 2 p.m. It’s 1906 in the Oklahoma Territory, and the stubborn country gal Laurey is courted by two men — the dashing cowboy Curley, and the sinister farmhand Jud Fry. Who will win her basket at the Box Lunch Social, and her heart? This, the first of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s many successful collaborations will have you humming along and wishing for a beautiful mornin’ in no time.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., AMERICAN LEGION POST 574, 72 PEARL ST., HUDSON FALLS. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Friday Wine Cocktails at the Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2, Bolton Landing. Join Adirondack Winery every Friday during July and August for a special flight of wine cocktails made by our resident mixologist! The cocktails will feature your favorite Adirondack Winery wines mixed up with fresh fruit, juices, spices and more! You’ve never tried a wine cocktail like this! Plus, Bolton Landing is the place to be in the summer in months! If you’re headed to Bolton or Lake George for the weekend, swing by our Bolton Landing Tasting Room to kick off the weekend off right! Plus, you can stock up on wine for the weekend (or on your way back home!)Flights of three wine cocktails are just $5 — and free for Club Members!Learn more about this and other upcoming events at Adirondack Winery at adkwinery.com/events
Summer Social — Shacksbury Pop-Up Bar in the King’s Garden, 6-8:30 p.m., King’s Garden, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Shacksbury Cider and Fort Ticonderoga both love heirloom apples and beautiful summer evenings! Awake your tastebuds with a tasty summer sampler menu of BBQ pulled pork, classic sides, heirloom apple deserts, and of course Shacksbury Cider. Check out the beauty of the King’s Garden as its flowers hit peak bloom and discover the centuries of stories of this historic garden. Get a Pick-Your-Own apple bag and take the tasting tour of our heirloom apple orchard with Vice President of Public History, Stuart Lilie.Admission for this evening social includes the tasting menu, P.Y.O. apples and King’s Garden tour. Shacksbury Cider drafts and bottles, as well as snacks and soft drinks, will be available for purchase.The gate opens at 5:45 PM.
Saturday
music and arts
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. In partnership with Summit Yoga, join a certified instructor for a relaxing workout inspired by the art of From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation.$10 for members; $12 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Lake George Music Festival—“Afternoon Matinee”, 2-3:30 p.m., St. James Church, 172 Ottawa St., Lake George. An afternoon matinee of chamber music set at the historic St. James Church in Lake George Village. Free parking on the St. James lawn.
Lake George Music Festival—“Late Night Concert”, 8:45-10:30 p.m., Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George. All aboard for this musical voyage on the famous “Minne-Ha-Ha” — Our amplified, jamming classical music will keep you entertained as you explore the ship’s bar, multiple decks, and hit the dance floor. Featuring an eclectic and lively program of familiar symphonic, jazz, and popular crossover classics. Paid parking in the Steamboat Company lot.
social
Fly-In Breakfast Featuring Surprise Guest Speaker, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville. At 250 Rudy Chase Dr. Glenville, NY — The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will be hosting its monthly all you can eat breakfast on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 8:30 am — 10:30 am. Enjoy pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, juice, coffee, tea and more! A surprise speaker at 10 am. Fly-In if you would like. Pilots: Tower Frequency 121.3; Ground 121.9. Land at Schenectady County Airport and taxi to Richmor Aviation North. Tell them you are going to ESAM.
LEGO Lovers, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for a morning of building with Legos! This month we are introducing a Lego challenge into the program. Stop by and discover the engineering fun we are going to have! Every third Saturday of the month at 11 am.
Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Carillon Boat Dock, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty. Toast to the King’s health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers’ rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga’s rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails, featuring Stonecutters Spirits are available for purchase!
13th Annual Clifton Park Elks Car, Truck and Bike Show, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Clifton Park Elks, 695 Macelroy Road, Ballston Lake. On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Clifton Park Elks Lodge will hold its 13th Annual Car Show. The Lodge is located at 695 MacElroy Road, Ballston Lake. All years and makes of cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. We have over 50 awards to registered vehicles. Fun, Music, 50/50 Raffles, and Great Food. Come see the contestant vehicles!!! Also, see the New York State Police demonstrate their “Rollover Simulator”. Proceeds benefit the Elks National Foundation and the NYSEA Major Project Fund (Cerebral Palsy Home Service Program). Registration starts at 9 a.m. until noon and awards around 3:30 p.m. Contestant registration is $10; Spectators are free. Rain Date is Sunday, Aug. 18. For Information call Steven Minoogian 518-366-4108 or Bob Bozenski 603-770-9126. Email CarShow@cliftonparkelks.org.
workshop
Yoga at the Overlook, 9-10 a.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Join us for a peaceful morning of yoga at the Grant Cottage overlook. Instructor Katherine Patterson will lead the one hour class while participants take in “Grant’s Last View” of three local mountain ranges and the surrounding forest. $12 for non-members and $10 for members. Purchase tickets at the Grant Cottage website www.grantcottage.org.
Sunday
music and arts
Lake George Music Festival—“Piano Mania”, 1-3 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Come hear the LGMF pianists perform music for 0 hands (yes zero hands) all the way up to 8 hands. A fun program for everyone!
Summer Blessings 2019—Tammy Renee Concert, 6-8:30 p.m., Tammy Renee was born in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York and now comes from Nashville. She grew up singing what she refers to as “Americas Music,” music that was built on life stories. She is an eclectic artist who sings Gospel, Country, Bluegrass, Americana and Folk. Her faith in God, love for family and passion for music are what inspires her. She has a unique sound and inspirational story that she uses to share hope, encouragement and the love of God. “After many years of singing secular music in a Country Western band, God called me to sing for Him. He has given me the ability to write and sing songs that encourage people and bring hope. When I was 20 years old I had an opportunity to go to Nashville and record with Kitty Wells, but I went into Kidney failure and for years after that I was sick. It prevented me from fulfilling my dreams, but just because my life took a detour doesn’t mean the plan God has for me was over. This is just the beginning!””I will sing wherever God opens a door; however my message will never change.”www.tammyreneemusic.com
Vespers Concert, Seagle Music Colony, 999 Charley Hill Road, Schroon Lake. Suggested Donation $10.Vespers Concerts are one of Seagle Music Colony’s oldest traditions. Join the SMC artists for a concert of sacred solo and choral music.
workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Every Sunday in July and August.
When It’s Brother against Brother: The Civil War and Divided Families, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. The American Civil War divided regions of the country. The war also rendered, in a painstaking way, the unimaginable phenomenon of family members, aligning themselves with gravely differing views on the national crisis and eventually, taking up arms against each other on bloody battlefields.This program, presented by Friends’ Trustee and Grant Cottage tour guide Diana O’Brien, will explore unique stories of soldiers and families, whose differing wartime beliefs transcended the powerful bonds of family unity and love, making loved ones the enemy, and creating wounds undefinable and untold in the hearts of so many.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
social
Grandma’s Table: An Al Fresco Dinner On Maple Street, 4-6 p.m., Maple Street, Glens Falls. Enjoy a family style al fresco dinner in beautiful downtown Glens Falls. The Glens Falls Farmers’ Market will provide fresh locally grown ingredients. Local Restaurants including Morgan and Co, Farmacy, Juicin Jar, Lake George Olive Oil Co. and Roxy Cakes will provide a 5 course meal. Your friends and neighbors will be your servers. Enjoy a wonderful afternoon of food and fellowship.Seating at 4 p.m. on Maple Street, between the Queensbury Hotel and City Park.Tickets are $40/person. Vegan Options available when requested.A Glens Falls Collaborative Event!Proceeds benefit Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC), the GF Collaborative, and the Glens Falls Farmers Market!Special setup in the park this year by GlampAdk!
4th Annual Warren County Democratic Pot Luck Picnic, 2-5 p.m., Warren County Fish Hatchery, 145 Echo Lake Road, WARRENSBURG. Come join us for the 4th Annual Warren County Democratic Pot Luck Picnic.Great food, great people and great live music performed by Peter Pashoukos. All in a beautiful location. Open to all, rain or shine. Our featured speaker is Tedra Cobb, but you never know who might show up!
Monday
music and arts
Lake George Music Festival—“LGMF Uncorked”, 6:30-9 p.m., Lake George Club, 4000 Lake Shore Drive, Diamond Point. Set at the stunningly beautiful and historic Lake George Club, the annual LGMF Uncorked series was designed to create a new atmosphere for listening-relaxed, elegant, intimate, and enveloped by the beauty of Lake George. Featuring an opera performance of Peter Brooks’ La Tragédie de Carmen by the Lake George Music Festival Orchestra and singers from the Seagle Music Colony in 2019. Price includes wine tastings by the Adirondack Winery, one glass of wine, souvenir wine glass, gourmet cheese samplings, a full buffet dinner and dessert, and the performance. Choose “Premium Seating” to reserve prime seating in the main dining room and name recognition in our annual program guide.
Museum Mondays (July 15 to August 26), 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection will be open seven days a week from July 15 until Sept. 1. Make the most of the Dark day at Saratoga Race Course with Museum Mondays. Every Monday, The Hyde and The Albany Auto Group, which includes Albany Audi, BMW of South Albany, and Northway Toyota, will offer free rides from The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs to the Museum in Glens Falls.Ride Schedule (Mondays Only)Departs from The Adelphi: 10 a.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 12:30 p.m.Departs from The Adelphi: 1 p.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 3:30 p.m.
Show 6: Interpretation, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show will be open from August 16th—September 18th. Featured artists: Gary Larsen, Jake Penn, Bjorn Bauer, and Ronn Mattia. Gallery & Shop Hours: Monday—Saturday, 10am—3pm. Open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
for the kids
Become A Young Aviator STEM Programs, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville. Registration is now open for the annual Summer STEM Aviation Classes for kids from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23 at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, NY. Classes are in conjunction with Schenectady County Community College and the Empire State Aerosciences Museum.Students’ ages 8 to 10 will be offered “Becoming a Young Aviator”; students from 11 to 12 years old will be offered “Tween Aviators” and those students 14 to 17 years old will be offered “Aviation for Teens — Aviation Engineers in Training”. All classes will be hands-on with students learning about the history of aviation, the forces of flight, how airplanes fly (thrust, lift, drag and flight control), using a flight simulator and have an opportunity to interact with guest speakers such as a Naval Aviator, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and others. The older students will plan a “flight mission” alongside mentors. All students will have an opportunity to work with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 602 to become Junior EAA members, which includes a half hour flight. For more information, please call (518) 377-2191.
Foal Patrol, 10-11 a.m., Children’s Museum, 69 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs. Foal Patrol — Best suited for ages 4 and up. Join our friends from the National Museum Racing Hall of Fame as they host a fun and interactive summer education series all about horses! Discover the life cycle of a horse, view live streaming footage of a mare and a foal, build a horse skeleton, and more! Please view our Facebook event for more information regarding each date.
social
The Stony Creek Band and Fireworks Close out Thurman Concerts in the Park, 7-9:20 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Field, 311 Athol Road, Athol. The Stony Creek Band wraps up Thurman Concerts in the Park 2019 with a wide variety of music to love, to hum along with and dance to. This group, comprised of John Strong, Hank Soto, Mike Lomaestro, Fred Lantz and David Maswick, is self-described as an “American Roots” band, and has been entertaining audiences for 40+ great years with country blues, rock, folk and bluegrass. This band, a regional favorite, has performed extensively on the east coast, and has released numerous recordings. Bring your dancin’ shoes for this one 9 p.m. SPECIAL! Fireworks by Santore Brothers at 9.Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans’ Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 to 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chairs (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com.
Tuesday
music and arts
Applications of Art: Perspective, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Special exhibitions at The Hyde this year have featured the technique of perspective beginning with the art of Jacob Houston, etchings by Albert Flanagan, and the rooftop imagery of John Sloan. Perspective is a simple concept with complex mechanics. In this four-session workshop, participants will navigate a series of exercises to become familiar with the use of perspective and learn to apply it accurately to create their own imagined architectural landscape. Supplies provided. (Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Technical Brilliance, 8-9 p.m., Spa Little Theatre, 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs. The word “brilliant” can only begin to describe a program of three incomparable craftsmen and the performers who bring their works to life on stage. Mozart introduces an evening of astounding technique with his “Prussian” string quartet, a showcase for the cello; Saint-Saëns’s Sonata adds fireworks for the violin, and closing out this program and CMS’s 2019 residency at SPAC is Dvořák’s glowing String Sextet, a truly gratifying way to end a season.
Lake George Music Festival—“Limitless”, 7-9 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Presenting non-traditional instruments and visual elements used in the standard cannon, as well as non-traditional instrumentation.
for the kids
Heroic Corn Maze: A Corn Maze Adventure!, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Kids of all ages can explore our six-acre corn maze specially designed for Fort Ticonderoga! Getting lost in this life-size puzzle is part of the fun! Use your knowledge of Fort Ticonderoga’s history to guide you through towering corn stalks. The maze is divided into two phases so you can customize your experience.The Heroic Maze is designed to be challenging but still allows visitors to exit quickly if needed. The maze is divided into two phases so you can customize your experience:Kiddie Maze — A short maze specially designed for our youngest visitors is a fun introduction to corn mazes. This maze has twists and turns but no dead ends. Recommended for children up to age four with adult supervision.”Captain A Ship” Maze Quest — Hidden in the maze are 8 stations each representing a component of an 18th-century fort. Players are given a Quest Card to collect a stamp from each station. It takes perseverance and skill to find all the objects. Great fun for all ages!**Included with General Admission ticket.
Story Time!, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for interactive stories and songs with our Children’s Program Coordinator Ms. Emily! Drop in. No need to sign up in advance. Ages 4 to 6 as well as siblings are welcome.
Tuesday Travels, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Tuesday in July and August, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a workshop featuring a different country or culture each week! This program is appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and is free with admission.
workshop
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St, Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.
Turtle Time, 1-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Harrelson and Daryl are our two resident terrestrial turtles that we care for here at the park. Come and spend some time learning about their habits, habitat, diet and what life would look like in the wild. Afterwards we will take a little walk with them on the beach. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Children and seniors are $1, everyone else is $2.
social
Lake Ann Hike, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. A Park Educator will lead this hike through part of the woods over at Lake Bonita to Lake Ann. This is a bit of a longer hike but on rather flat land with some ups and downs. This hike will take us about 2.5 miles one way to a beautiful bog. There is a lean to at Lake Ann that we can stop and have lunch at. Make sure to bring some water. Please call for reservations with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. We will meet and pay at the park office. Rating: Moderate
Wednesday
music and arts
Applications of Art: Teens, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Museum educator Keri Dudek invites teenagers ages 13 to 18 to join her in a four-session Applications of Art: Teens. Students will learn acrylic techniques to create unique paintings. Whether you are preparing a college portfolio or are a beginner artist, Applications of Art: Teens will provide insightful one-on-one instruction to foster joyful artistic growth. Perfect for all skill and experience levels. Supplies provided.(August 7, 14, 21, and 28)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Lake George Music Festival—“The World of Today”, 7-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George. Music isn’t all fairytale playlists and tonal chord progressions– it can also act as catalyst of change. Diversity through music is our ultimate goal. Free parking in the Sacred Heart lot or on the street.
Traditional Bluegrass Jam, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road. A traditional Bluegrass Jam will be held at Little Theater on the Farm. Musicians are welcome and the public is invited. Jeff Anderson, coordinator. Refreshments and 50/50 baked goods raffle available. Admission is free, donations appreciated. For details visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
Woodstock Turns 50, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Join us for a 50th anniversary celebration of the Woodstock Music Festival presented by musician, author, photographer and radio host Craig Harris. Enjoy rare recordings, archival video, live music and great stories! Find your fringe, layer on your love beads and have fun!
workshop
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400. Registration is not required.
Yoga in The Barn at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6-7 p.m., The Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6339 Main St., Chestertown. An hour of mindful movement in the Ice Cream Parlor’s beautiful restored barn! Don’t miss your chance to practice in such a fantastic space! This class will meet every Wednesday, weather permitting, and will end for the season in late September. All levels welcome! Contact Stephanie for more information 518-796-2587.
2020 Community Arts Grant Application Seminar, 5-6 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC is an administrator for the New York State Council on the Art’s Community Arts Grant program which supports arts and cultural programming in Warren and Washington Counties. Our grant application seminars are for individual artists, teaching artists, or non-profit organizations who would like to learn more about this grant program.
healthSmart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
social
Mud Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is fairly easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event.Rating: Beginner
Poetry On the Hudson, 7-8:45 p.m., Hudson River Brewhouse, 171 Main St., Hudson Falls. Poetry Open Mic, sign up at 7 p.m. for ten minute readings. Refreshments available through Brewhouse.
for the kids
For the kids — Book Buzz Book Group
, 3:30-5 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Grades 3rd through 5th. Calling all readers! May’s book is Dragon Rider. (Copies are available to check out at the Circulation Desk.)Third Wednesday of each month from 3:30 to 5:00 pm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.