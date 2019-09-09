Thursday
music and arts
Show 6: Interpretation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show will be open through Sept. 18. Featured artists include Gary Larsen, Jake Penn, Bjorn Bauer and Ronn Mattia. Gallery & Shop Hours: Monday—Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Donations appreciated.
social
Capital Roots' 13th Annual Autumn Evening in the Garden, 6-9 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick St., Troy. At this farm-to-chef extravaganza, Capital Roots celebrates the fall harvest with more than 350 guests each year. The event pairs more than 20 of the region's most talented chefs with 40 local growers and producers from across the greater Capital Region. The farmers contribute meat, cheese, and produce which the chefs use to create unique dishes. Guests sample outstanding cuisine drawn from the creative kitchens of some of the area's finest restaurants while enjoying wines, beers, spirits, and coffee from the best beverage purveyors of the region. It is truly a night of fun, food, and mingling with chefs, farmers, and friends.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Lake Bonita Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Rating: Beginner.
Moreau Kayak Trip, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Summer is here, come learn kayaking with us! This wonderful summer time paddle is a wonderful way to learn a new fun way to spend time outside. The Park Naturalist will lead this beginner's paddle around the lake pointing out wonderful sights that are more enjoyable from an up-close perspective given by a kayak. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
workshop
Turtle Time, 4-5 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Harrelson and Daryl are our two resident terrestrial turtles that we care for here at the park. Come and spend some time learning about their habits, habitat, diet and what life would look like in the wild. Afterwards we will take a little walk with them on the beach. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Children and seniors are $1, everyone else is $2.
Friday
music and arts
FLINT, 8-10 p.m., Shadowland Stages, 157 Canal St, Ellenville. FLINT Sept 13 — Sept 29. FLINT is a tough and honest portrayal of two couples (one black and one white), neighbors who have seen their lives greatly diminished 2 1/2 years after losing their jobs at the auto plant. Their lives and relationships unravel as they lose their grip on the chance at the American Dream. And it all comes to a head on a Friday evening in September of 2014, six weeks before the State of Michigan announced a problem with the city's water."The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES, 157 Canal St., Ellenville, NY 12428, 845-647-5511.www.ShadowlandStages.orgInfo@ShadowlandStages.orghttps://shadowlandstages.org/2019-season/flint/
workshop
Post Flood Stream Intervention Training, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lake George Association, 2392 NY-9N, Lake George. In recent years many municipalities have seen significant damage to roads and other infrastructure, from flooding and severe storms. This training provides background on how streams function, what causes them to change and what steps can be taken to reduce impacts. You'll also receive information about permits, designs and site construction. This training is inside and out in the field. Lunch will be provided for attendees.Space in limited, please RSVP to 518-623-3119 by Sept. 5!
Resource Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Hudson Falls. Several local agencies that offer services for those in need of support from substance use disorders and/or mental health will be tabling the event. So there will be lots of resources to be had. There will also be narcan trainings and more! Guest speaker and author John Wolfe will be presenting again this year on his new book. Plus don't miss out on our incredible prize- a 55 inch TV!!This event is free and open to the public!Join us in raising awareness for substance use disorders and recovery.
UNITED AGAINST CRIME COMMUNITY ACTION NETWORK (U-CAN family), 1:30-3 p.m., The Conkling Center, 79 Warren St., Glens Falls. Warren County Family Court has a new pilot program and you can help! The Honorable Paulette M. Kershko who presides over the court, is championing this effort in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and the NYS Mentoring Program. On Friday, Sept. 13, Hon. Kershko, Warren County Family Court, and Bill Moon, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, will present the U-CAN Family program at The Conkling Center, 79 Warren Street, Glens Falls. The program is looking for mentors for youth (7-17 years old). These youth are on probation after being adjudicated a juvenile delinquent or a person in need of supervision. Often they have no role model in their lives, no one to help guide them, to bring out the best in them. This is where mentors come in. Mentors are fully vetted through personal interview, fingerprinting, criminal back ground and sex offender registry checks. They are also trained at no cost to them and covered by the insurance of BBBS. Come find out more about this valuable program that will greatly help to improve our community and even more importantly, the lives of some of its youth.Please call The Conkling Center to register: 518-793-1494
social
AFTER DARK: Pints and Puzzles, 6-9 p.m., miSci Schenectady Museum, 15 Nott Terrace Heights, Schenectady. Join us at miSci on Friday, Sept. 13 for AFTER DARK: Pints and Puzzles - an evening of libation and scientific exploration for people 21+.Come hang out at miSci and enjoy an evening solving riddles, decoding puzzles, playing games.. all while drinking the most delicious craft beers, wines, and ciders.Pastime Legends will be hooking us up with some rad retro video game consoles so that we can play the best classic video games! Tube TVs and gaming systems will be set up throughout the museum!Face off in the ultimate Mario Kart tournament on our GIANT movie screen!Challenge your grey matter with puzzles, riddles, and mind-teasers or challenge a friend over a board game!Experience "Phantom of the Universe" - a high-def, cutting-edge, immersive, full-dome digital star show, in our planetarium.The Burger 21 food truck will be on premises serving up some great gastrointestinal wonders for you to purchase.Presale tickets are only $12.00 per person.Planetarium shows are an additional $6.00TICKETS ARE LIMITED!!miSci's Main Exhibit Gallery will be closed in preparation for the debut of its Fall exhibit, Insatiable: Cooking Up Innovation, so all attendees will receive a complimentary beverage ticket with paid admission. Save the Date for the Insatiable After Dark on Nov. 8!Must be 21+ to attend.#miSciNYAfterDarkRegister Now!Presented with support from:Regeneron & Pioneer BankTicket link: https://conta.cc/2L0qGPO
A Night In Italy: A Tasting Benefit for WAIT House, 6-9 p.m., Dunhams Bay Resort, 2999 STATE ROUTE 9, LAKE GEORGE. Please join us for an evening of food and wine under the stars!Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Dunham's Bay Resort, 2999 Route 9L, Lake George, NY 12845.Family-style Italian cuisine, hand selected wine pairings, silent auction, and more! All proceeds benefit WAIT House, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has supported homeless youth in our community for over 15 years. Tickets and donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.Contact Sarah Burns with questions at 518-798-4384 x101.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Clean and Healthy New York's 13th Birthday Bash, 6-9 p.m., John Boyd Thacher State Park, 830 Thacher Park Road, Voorheesville. Please join us for Clean and Healthy New York's 13th Birthday Bash on Friday, Sept. 13 in the Heldeberg Room of John Boyd Thacher State Park's visitors center. There will be a 6 p.m. cocktail reception followed by a 7 p.m. dinner, along with a silent auction. Awards will be presented to Philip J. Landrigan MD of NYS Children's Environmental Health Centers of Excellence, Eve Gartner JD of Earthjustice, and Steven Englebright of the NYS Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee. RSVP by Sept. 1 at chny.org/13th-bash.
Full Moon Hike, 7-9 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Our Park Educator will be leading this month's Full Moon Hike. While walking around the lake, we will point out flora and fauna as the sun is setting and the moon is rising. Call for reservations with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Adults-$2 Seniors and Children-$1 Rating: Beginner
Saturday
music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
workshop
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor. $10. Please note: Class 8/31 will be from 9am-10amThere will be no class 9/21
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450.This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
social
BENNINGTON QUILTFEST, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road, Bennington. 26th ANNUAL BENNINGTON QUILTFEST. Presented by the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild on Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our show features over 150 quilts, Guild Challenge wall hangings, Vendors, Demonstrations, Consignment Boutique, Raffle Quilt and a Special Exhibit of 25 quilts and wall hangings by local quilter Mary Kohler. Our featured, guest quilter is Beth Helfter of EvaPaige Quilt Designs, https://evapaigequilts.com/ with a lecture at 1:00, on both Saturday and Sunday. The on-site Quiltfest Café serves breakfast and lunch and is open until 3:00 each day. The café features homemade breakfast sandwiches, pastries, soups, chili, quiche and gourmet sandwiches.Parking: plentiful and event is handicapped accessible.
Naturefest, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join us for a free family fun event hosted by the Friends of Moreau Lake. We will have educational events, games, crafts, silent auctions, live music, food, and much more. Donations appreciated. We try to be as zero waste as possible so please bring your own bags, bottles, and tableware! Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 15.
Wings Falls Quilt Guild, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. The Wings Falls Quilt Guild will hold its September meeting on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the United Methodist Church on Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. Coffee time at 8:15 a.m. followed by a business meeting at 9:15 a.m. The popular "Junk in the Trunk" sale will follow in the parking lot. New Members are most welcome. For more information, call President Jackie Lanoir at (518) 792-8219.
6th Annual Harry Elkes Ride, Through Sunday. 9:30-2 a.m., The Hub Biking Center, 27 Market St., Brant Lake. JOIN WCSQBO on Saturday, Sept. 14, for the 6th Annual Harry Elkes Ride. Register the day of the ride 8:30-10 a.m. or Pre-register at www.BikeReg.com/harry/elkes/ride.Choose from 50-mile, 32-mile, or 15-mile scenic lake rides, or try a new challenging 32-mile - "Gregson Gravel Grinder". Start time is 9:30 a.m. for 50-mile and 32-mile rides; 10 a.m. for the 15-mile ride. Support riders for the 3 traditional rides. All rides will be swept at the end. Maps/cue sheets for all rides at registration table. After the ride enjoy lunch and beverages (nominal cost) at The Hub, relax, meet other cyclists, and watch a historical video of international bike-racer, Harry Elkes. Read about the unforgettable character of Lance Gregson and his legacy of amazing stonework. Everyone is welcome!!
Sunday
music and arts
Summer Blessings 2019, , 6-8:30 p.m., Patti Dahl & Heartsong Concert — Heartsong's MISSION: To see people transformed spiritually, emotionally and physically by the love and power of the holy spirit.Patti Dahl & Heartsong's music and ministry has a tremendous harmony as well as a wonderful harmony with the Holy Spirit that produces a timely word for individuals as well as the church!www.heartsongsingersforchrist.com
Tribute to Patsy Cline with Chrissy White, 2-4 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm presents A Tribute to Patsy Cline with Chrissy White. A native of Washington County, Chrissy White grew up in Fort Miller and has been singing since she was little. One of her favorite memories is singing in the kitchen with her family playing guitars, fiddles, and harmonicas. In 1985, she was crowned Female Vocalist of the Northeast. This led her on a whirlwind tour to audition in Nashville for the "You Can Be a Star" show, and standing on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry where Patsy Cline once performed. Besides singing and performing, Chrissy's passions are spending time with her adult children, family, and friends. She also has her own watercolor painting business, "Blessings Unlimited", which includes a CD with Chrissy's original songs and her proudly singing harmony with her daughter, Nicole. She has always felt a special connection to Patsy Cline as Patsy left us too early in March of 1963, Chrissy was born in May of 1963. This coincidence has created a kinship and a life long love of Patsy and her music which inspired an opportunity for Chrissy to play her muse at The Glove Theatre "Always..Patsy Cline" for three summers (2004-2007). Chrissy is honored to share her love of Patsy's songs today and dedicates each and every lyric to her memory. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+) $7. Refreshments and 50/50, baked goods raffle available. For details call us at 518-747-3421.
social
Battle Reenactment: Brown's Raid, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Join Fort Ticonderoga for an exciting two-day battle re-enactment highlighting the epic 1777 Brown's Raid! An attack led by patriot Colonel John Brown will take British troops garrisoning Fort Ticonderoga by surprise during the upcoming real-life action adventure at Fort Ticonderoga.**Included with General Admission ticket.
BENNINGTON QUILTFEST, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Road, Bennington. 26th ANNUAL BENNINGTON QUILTFESTPresented by the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 15, 2019, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our show features over 150 quilts, Guild Challenge wall hangings, Vendors, Demonstrations, Consignment Boutique, Raffle Quilt and a Special Exhibit of 25 quilts and wall hangings by local quilter Mary Kohler. Our featured, guest quilter is Beth Helfter of EvaPaige Quilt Designs, https://evapaigequilts.com/ with a lecture at 1:00, on both Saturday and Sunday. The on-site Quiltfest Café serves breakfast and lunch and is open until 3:00 each day. The café features homemade breakfast sandwiches, pastries, soups, chili, quiche and gourmet sandwiches.Parking: plentiful and event is handicapped accessible.
Lustgarten Foundation Albany Capital District Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Through Monday. 8-12:30 a.m., Elm Avenue Town Park, 261 Elm Ave, Delmar. The 1.2-mile wheelchair accessible, child, stroller, and pet-friendly event will include a pick-a-prize auction; a 50/50 raffle; a pet parade; free water, donuts, coffee, tea, and apple cider; a pancreatic cancer information area; purple hair extensions by Shear Simplicity; 10-minute chair massages; entertainment by The Puppet People; and live music by Code Blue Albany. The first 500 walkers will receive a free walk-t-shirt and a goody bag.
workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Please note there will be no class: September 1, September 22.
Sensory Friendly Morning, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Sensory Friendly Mornings are a time for families with children who have sensory sensitivities or are on the Autism Spectrum to visit the Museum for an experience catered to their needs. We'll dim the lights, turn off our exhibit sounds, and provide sensory equipment as necessary (head phones, weighted vests, and fidget toys). We will also have a certified Special Education teacher on site to provide specialized programming and act as a resource for parents and caretakers. We are pleased to offer "Sensory Friendly Morning" on Sunday, September 15th, 10:00am - 12:00pm. This program is free for families with children who have sensory sensitivities or are on the Autism Spectrum.Thank you to our Anonymous Donor for sponsoring September's Sensory Friendly Morning.
Monday
music and arts
workshop
Infant Care Class, 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Spring Overlook, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. A park naturalist will lead as we hike along this steep but short hike up to the Spring Overlook. This almost mile long trek one way is one of the favorites at the park. Once at the top you will see a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. This hike is about 2 miles round trip, so not very long, but a little on the steeper side. Rating: Advanced
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome! Please note this class will not meet: September 2.
Tuesday
music and arts
Art Reception & Exhibit, 6-7 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library will display the work of local artist Fred Holman during the month of September. Fred began painting in 2005. He is a Landscape Architect and Planner by profession, so the outdoors and creating beautiful, functional spaces have been part of his life for over 40 years. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design Painting and Drawing Certificate Program in 2007, Fred obtained the knowledge needed to use his natural talent in his paintings. He has explored many mediums, but today oil is his preferred medium to paint still life, portraits or landscapes. While much of his work is done in his studio, located on the Schroon River in Brant Lake, Fred enjoys Plein Air Painting as well.An opening reception will be held on September 17th at 6pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
J.D. Speero, author, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Local author JD Spero will be here to discuss her latest book, Boy on Hold. Cabbage Night, 1991. The traditional night of pranks takes a disturbing turn when a violent crime rocks a small Adirondack town. Even more so when the only witness is a seven-year-old boy. Hen Trout, who had hoped to catch a pet hedgehog that night, instead sees his beloved Miss Sally become a victim.Single mom Marcella Trout is blindsided when Tyler, her seventeen-year-old, is arrested for the very crime Hen witnessed. Now Tyler's eerie mood swings seem dark and frightening and rooted in a family history Marcella has desperately tried to bury. As the criminal investigation churns on, the tenuous fabric of the Trout family begins to unravel…and even Hen begins to question the truth.Johannah Davies Spero has been writing since childhood and has pursued her love of narrative by obtaining degrees in English, Russian, and teaching. "I always felt drawn to put pen to paper and create my own words," said Spero. Living in cities such as St. Petersburg, Russia to Dallas Texas, she currently resides in the Northeast with her husband and three young sons. Spero has worked as an actress, yoga instructor, web design entrepreneur, and freelance writer. She has also followed in her mother's footsteps in becoming a high school English teacher. Throughout her career path, writing has always been her passion.Event Type(s): Reference Program
social
Lake Bonita Hike, 2-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office.Adults-$2 Seniors and Childrens-$1 Rating: Beginner
Mud Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is fairly easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event.Rating: Beginner
25¢ Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry St, Saratoga Springs. 25¢ paperback sale - Great reads, hundreds of books in good condition! Proceeds support the Friends of Saratoga Springs Public Library.Visit our Friends Book Shop during these days for 20% off!
workshop
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St, Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.
Craft and Sip with LARAC, Through Wednesday. 5:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m., Mean Max Brew Works, 193 Glen Street St #2, Glens Falls. Join LARAC at Mean Max Brewery on Tuesday, Sept. 17 for an evening of crafts and brews! If you're an artist or a craft junkie, this event is for you. Bring a friend and let your inner artist shine!LARAC will supply craft supplies for an array of different, yet simple, projects. This event is free, but donations will always be accepted.
KNOW THE 10 SIGNS, 1-2:30 p.m., Marilyn Reed, 79 Warren St., Glens Falls. The warning signs of Alzheimer's disease are often dismissed as inevitable parts of normal aging. If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it's time to learn the facts. Early detection is the key to improving quality of life for anyone affected by memory impairment. Attend this interactive workshop to learn the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's disease where we separate myth from reality and address commonly-held fears about Alzheimer's and dementia. Hear from people who have the disease and find out hoe to recognize the signs in yourself and others. Presenter is Lindsay Stanislowsky, Program Manager for Warren, Washington, and Hamilton Counties, Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York.Registration requested by not required by calling The Conkling Center 518-793-1494.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Wednesday
music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum's permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Traditional Bluegrass Jam, 7:05-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Sept. 18, Wednesday, 7 p.m. A traditional Bluegrass Jam will be held at Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Musicians are welcome and the public is invited. Jeff Anderson, coordinator. Refreshments and 50/50 baked goods raffle available. Admission is free, donations appreciated. For details visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
Wednesday: Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. WEEKLY PROGRAM. Wednesday 10:00 am - 5:00 pmFree for Seniors: Free admission for ages 60 and older.
social
25¢ Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry St, Saratoga Springs. 25¢ paperback sale - Great reads, hundreds of books in good condition! Proceeds support the Friends of Saratoga Springs Public Library.Visit our Friends Book Shop during these days for 20% off!
workshop
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400. Registration is not required.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Healthy Lifestyle Habits for Managing Diabetes, 5-7 p.m., Wilton Medical Arts, 3040 Route 50, Saratoga Springs. This program, taught by a Registered Dietitian and diabetes expert, is free to anyone interested in learning more about how to be healthy while living with diabetes. We will discuss general nutrition, reading food labels, cooking tips, and physical activity. Informal program with plenty of time for questions.Advance registration is required. Please call 518-886-5121.
Leave No Trace Kids Class, 10-11 a.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join our Leave No Trace instructor in an hour of learning how to do your part to effectively use low impact practices while enjoying our natural world. With this course you will learn the seven Leave No Trace principals and ethics and how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please call the park office at 518-793-0511 to reserve your spot with 24-hour advanced notice. We will meet and pay at the park office.Children-$1
Open Forge Night with Steve Gurzler, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St, Lake Luzerne. Open Forge Nights Are Back By Popular Demand!Get an introduction to the art of blacksmithing by visiting Adirondack Folk School on any of our OPEN FORGE nights for an amazing demonstration by expert smith Steve Gurzler. Observing the demonstration is free and open to the public. For those who want to try their hand at blacksmithing and forge an item at open forge, there is a $20 fee to cover the cost of materials, and safety precautions must be followed — including hard shoes with no open toes, long pants, goggles (supplied) and gloves (supplied). Demos begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Wednesday, May 15, Wednesday, June 19, Wednesday, July 17, Wednesday, Aug. 21, Wednesday, Sept. 18, Wednesday, Oct. 16
What is Palliative Care?, Through Thursday. 1 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Palliative Care is probably not what you think it is. Come find out how this service helps you and your family. What is the difference between Pallative Care and Hospice? Dr. Noelle Stevens, Hudson Headwaters and Brenda Smith, R.N. present. Snacks will be served.This program is in partnership with The Conklin Center.
Yoga in The Barn at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6-7 p.m., The Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6339 Main St, Chestertown. An hour of mindful movement in the Ice Cream Parlor's beautiful restored barn! Don't miss your chance to practice in such a fantastic space! All levels welcome! Contact Stephanie for more information 518-796-2587.Final class for the 2019 season will be Wednesday September 25
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
