Thursday
for the kids
Summer Program, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Bilingual Genius Academy, 509 Moe Road, Clifton Park. Come join us for our fun filled Summer Camp at Bilingual Genius Academy on July 8 through August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register by May 24th and receive $20 off first week tuition. Save $100 if you sign up and pay for the full camp experience. Sibling discount 10% off. We look forward to having your child join us for the summer.
music and arts
Chickens! The Exhibition at Brookside Museum, Saratoga County Historical Society at Brookside Museum, 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa. SCHS/Brookside Museum is proud to present Chickens!: The Exhibition. This unique exhibition, opening on July 5, 2019, explores poultry’s place in the economic, social, and cultural life of Saratoga County. On Friday, August 2, 5 to 8 p.m. we will be celebrating the arrival of our live hens on site and the exhibition with a party and activities for all ages. For over a hundred years the poultry industry has been a significant, but unsung, economic force and cultural cornerstone in Saratoga County. Family farms, both large and small, and individuals have generated a large part of their income by providing poultry and eggs to the vibrant resort and spa community since its inception. As pets and entertainment chickens and roosters have amazed and inspired generations of fans leading to a resurgence in keeping hens for farm fresh eggs everyday. Chicken feathers have inspired new technological breakthroughs in the areas of energy storage and temperature control. This exhibition explores all this and more through photographs, documents and objects from the SCSH/Brookside Museum collection. SCHS/Brookside Museum is extremely fortunate to have several special community partners as part of this project. The Milton Grange is creating a mobile coop and providing live hens for a “residency” on site. The hens will be at Brookside July 30 through August 11 and October 1 through 14. We will have a “chicken cam” with live feed on our website and Facebook page thanks to the generosity of David Womer and Adirondack Cable and Security. The camera will be broadcasting the hen’s activities 24/7 while they are in residence. Additionally, Ballston Spa artist and community activist, Mark Blech, will create a site-specific outdoor installation as part of the exhibition. Blech, known for his work with the Ballston Spa Birdhouse Project, is making several over-life sized vignettes and a full-sized coop filled with an interactive Rube Goldberg-style engineering activity for all ages. Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. SCHS/Brookside Museum will be holding a party to welcome the hens and celebrate the exhibition. There will be a variety of activities for all ages on site. SCHS/Brookside Museum would like to thank our sponsors, whose generosity make this exhibition possible. Humanities NY, The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame, Curtis Lumber, The Milton Grange, Thomas Poultry Farm, Adirondack Cable and Security. For more information call Brookside at 518-885-4000 or check www.brooksidemuseum.org. 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020
From the Rooftops: John Sloan and The Art of a New Urban Space, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban SpaceWood GalleryJune 15 — Sept. 15. The Ashcan School painter John Sloan (1871–1951) was preoccupied with the New York City rooftop perhaps more than any other American artist in the first half of the twentieth century. This setting factors in some of his most iconic and celebrated works, many of which focus on immigrant and working-class subjects. This loan exhibition offers an in-depth examination of Sloan’s decades-long fascination with the life of the urban rooftop with nearly thirty of his paintings, prints, and drawings and an additional thirty works from more than a dozen notable contemporaries, including William Glackens, Reginald Marsh, Walter Rosenblum, Weegee, and George Ault. From the Rooftops, which is organized by the Palmer Museum of Art of The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, is accompanied by a publication. Sponsored by Steven and Stephanie Wasser, Brown and Fitzgerald, P.C., and David C. Howson.
Lake George Music Festival - "Timelines", 7-9 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Journey across time with a diverse program that begins with your favorite classical pieces and ends with a world premiere of Sheridan Seyfried's "Caprice for Solo Violin" performed by Artistic Director Barbora Kolarova. Free parking in the city lots, the Park Theater lot, or on the street.
workshop
Become A Young Aviator STEM Programs, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville. Registration is now open for the annual Summer STEM Aviation Classes for kids from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 23 at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive in Glenville, NY. Classes are in conjunction with Schenectady County Community College and the Empire State Aerosciences Museum.Students' ages 8 to 10 will be offered "Becoming a Young Aviator"; students from 11 to 12 years old will be offered "Tween Aviators" and those students 14 to 17 years old will be offered "Aviation for Teens — Aviation Engineers in Training". All classes will be hands-on with students learning about the history of aviation, the forces of flight, how airplanes fly (thrust, lift, drag and flight control), using a flight simulator and have an opportunity to interact with guest speakers such as a Naval Aviator, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and others. The older students will plan a "flight mission" alongside mentors. All students will have an opportunity to work with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 602 to become Junior EAA members, which includes a half hour flight. For more information, please call (518) 377-2191.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted!Funny name, awesome group!Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don't know what Toastmasters is? Well, you're missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting!We are literally THE BEST Toastmasters Club in Glens Falls! Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs with over 357,000 members. Our local club is special. We are an open, friendly, and fun club, and all you need to bring is your desire to learn something new and your sense of humor.Do you LOVE public speaking? Do you HATE public speaking? You will LOVE our group!You are welcome to show up to a meeting anytime, but we encourage you to contact us first on the rare occasion that our meeting has been canceled or has changed location that month. Our meetings start promptly at 7pm so I would encourage you to arrive around 6:45pm so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on Toastmasters International, visit: www.toastmasters.orgFor more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org/ We meet at the Crandall Library, 251 Glen Street Glens Falls, NY 12801Meeting Times: 2nd & 4th Thursday 7:00 pm — 8:30pmHolden Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Humans On Mars! Dudley Observatory Astronomer at Crandall Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Dr. Valerie Rapson, Outreach Astronomer from The Dudley Observatory will be with us Aug. 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Crandall Public Library to share with us about Mars, and the challenges that we as humans are facing to get there. We hope you'll join us! This is a free program for adults. Part of A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program.
Wear In The World Workshop, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in July and August for a textile craft! Each week will feature a different textile workshop, including making our own bookmarks, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows, and more! These programs are appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and are free with admission. Please visit our website and social media for an up to date schedule of crafts.
social
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Summer Fun at Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Ste 2, Bolton Landing. Stop by Adirondack Winery’s Bolton Landing location for a different special event every day of the week!Manic Mondays: Take 15% off all accessories!Two-fer Tuesdays: Buy one wine slushy, get one free!#WineWednesdays: Free Premium Wine Taste and $5 off Per Premium Wine Bottle!Thirsty Thursdays: Buy one Standard Wine Tasting, get one free!Wine Cocktail Fridays: A New Flight of Wine Cocktails Every Week!Learn more at adkwinery.com/events or call 518-668-9463 ext. 18.
Friday
music and arts
Lake George Music Festival - "LGMF Symphony Orchestra", 7:30-9:30 p.m., Lake George High School Auditorium, 381 Canada St., Lake George. The full Lake George Music Festival Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Roger Kalia, will present the grand finale performance of the 2019 summer season. The program will feature Schumann's Symphony No.2 and Stravinsky's "Pulcinella Suite." Free and easy parking in the High School bus garage lot on Mountain Drive.
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES, 157 Canal St., Ellenville. Nick is a young bachelor living in New Jersey who religiously spends every Sunday having dinner with his Italian grandparents. When he breaks the news that his employer is transferring him to Seattle, Nick's grandparents will go to any length to get him to stay, including setting him up with a blind date that just might change his mind.
Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorset Theatre Festival, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Starring Peri Gilpin and Dan Butler from NBC's hit comedy, Frasier. Slow Food is a comedy for anyone who's ever been "hangry." Irene and Peter just want to have a nice meal out on their big anniversary in Palm Springs. But their highly neurotic waiter, Stephen, will not bring them their food, and everything goes horribly, ridiculously wrong. This absurd server will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together! Will their shared desperation get them their spanakopita - or end their marriage? Buy online or contact the Box Office at (802) 867-2223 ext. 101 from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by email.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., AMERICAN LEGION POST 574, 72 PEARL ST., HUDSON FALLS. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Friday Wine Cocktails at the Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2, Bolton Landing. Join Adirondack Winery every Friday during July and August for a special flight of wine cocktails made by our resident mixologist! The cocktails will feature your favorite Adirondack Winery wines mixed up with fresh fruit, juices, spices and more! You’ve never tried a wine cocktail like this! Plus, Bolton Landing is the place to be in the summer in months! If you’re headed to Bolton or Lake George for the weekend, swing by our Bolton Landing Tasting Room to kick off the weekend off right! Plus, you can stock up on wine for the weekend (or on your way back home!)Flights of three wine cocktails are just $5 — and free for Club Members!Learn more about this and other upcoming events at Adirondack Winery at adkwinery.com/events
Saturday
music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
The Oldies Show, 7-10 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. A sock hop party featuring The Oldies Show, a nine piece band from the Saratoga / Albany area playing the much loved music of the 50s, 60s, and 70s.Venue: Tannery Pond Community Center228 Main Street, North Creek, NY Phone: 518-251-2505 x 128 Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth. For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or click here to purchase online. https://tannerypondcenter.org/
Trashion Show!, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. The community is welcome is welcome to view out fashionable, reusable creations in our Trashion Show! If you are interested in participating please contact us at 518-747-6406
social
Fishing Trip, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Learn from the best and sign up to fish with Gary. Gary has been fishing his whole life and wants to pass on some special knowledge. He knows every inch of Moreau Lake and if you are lucky, he'll share some fishing hot spots! Only 2 seats are available in his boat for these special adventures. Please call to reserve one, 518-793-0511.
Out of the Shadows 5K, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Center for Recovery, 101 Ridge St., Glens falls. An event to raise awareness about substance use disorders and recovery
Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Carillon Boat Dock, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region's scenic beauty. Toast to the King's health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers' rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga's rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails, featuring Stonecutters Spirits are available for purchase!
workshop
Volunteer Literacy Tutor Training Registration, Roseann Anzalone, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Did you know that one out of five adults in our region cannot read a map, fill out a job application or follow directions on a medicine bottle. In this course individuals will receive complete training from Literacy NY staff to begin tutoring an adult student in basic literacy, the English language or both. Classes will meet on the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus Tuesdays from 5:30 - 8: 30 pm from October 1 through November 5th.To obtain more information call 518-793-7414. To register call 518-743-2238.
8 Hour Annual In-Service Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To register, please call 518-580-2450.This is an eight hour course that must be completed within 12 calendar months from completion of the 16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, and annually thereafter. The course is structured to provide the student with updated and enhanced information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, and ethics and conduct.Please bring your security guard license and $80.00 cash payment.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
for the kids
Saturday Morning Studio Workshops, 10-11 a.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. The World Awareness Children's Museum is excited to offer "Saturday Morning Studio" workshops every Saturday during the month of August, 10 to 11 a.m. where we will have a new project and/or game from around the world every week! Workshops are free with admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
Sunday
music and arts
A Concert: 19th Century Songs of Sentiment, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. People living in the United States during the 1800's shared their common humanity by expressing a range of emotions in their music. Feelings brought out by life experiences such as blossoming and lost romances, the death of a loved one or war, found their way into songs of the period. Popular composers who captured these timeless expressions of human sentiment provided the country with songs that have endured into the 21st century. Come join Tess McCarthy (mezzo soprano), David Rudnick (tenor), Joe Gitto (guitar) and Grant Cottage tour guide Tom Smith (guitar and banjo) for a memorable concert at Grant Cottage!The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York's Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
SeegerSongs: McCutcheon, Fure, Davis, Berggren & Milonovich, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Great Camp Sagamore (The Barn), 1105 Sagamore Road, Raquette Lake. The Eighth Step & Great Camp Sagamore present a Concert Honoring Pete Seeger's 100th Birthday, by Some of Pete's Musical Children… SEEGERSONGS A Concert Honoring Pete Seeger's 100th Birthday JOHN McCUTCHEON TRET FURE GUY DAVIS DAN BERGGREN SARA MILONOVICH Sunday, August 25 7:00 PM at Great Camp Sagamore, The Barn, Raquette Lake (Follow signs for Public Tour Parking; walk through gate to The Barn $20 Advance; $25 Door; $10 Kids 12 & Under$18 Eighth Step & Sagamore Members-Unsold Tickets Available at the Door Tickets: Great Camp Sagamore: 315-354-5311 x1034 / greatcampsagamore.orgInfo: The Eighth Step: 8thstep.org / eighthstep@aol.com / 518-434-1703
Show 6: Interpretation, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show will be open from August 16 - September 18. Featured artists: Gary Larsen, Jake Penn, Bjorn Bauer, and Ronn Mattia. Gallery & Shop Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Summer Blessings 2019, 6-8:30 p.m., Sherry Anne in Concert, Tri-County Holiness Association, Potters Grove Tabernacle, 143 Bluebird Road, Moreau. Sherry Anne was born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment. Challenged with this and other obstacles early in life, she pursued and achieved beauty pageant crowns, athletic awards, academic scholarships, and became a Doctor of Chiropractic. Yet, Sherry Anne still had a longing - an emptiness - that only the love of her Heavenly Father could fill, and He did! Today, her ministry encompasses music and inspirational speaking, bringing the message of God's unconditional love, mercy, and saving grace to diverse audiences. Sherry Anne sings with an elegant voice that perfectly blends a passion for traditional and contemporary music styles with her deep faith. She shares her mission as the featured presenter or women's events and other venues across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. http://www.sherryanne.com/home.html
workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Every Sunday in July and August.
Nature Journaling Walk, 10-11:30 a.m., Pember Nature Preserve (Hebron), 6937 NY 22, Granville. Come stroll with us at the Pember Nature Preserve, 6937 State Route 22, Granville. What will you see, hear and smell? Learn about invasive species and create a pocket-size nature journal of your own design. All ages. No cost.Registration is required by calling the Pember Museum at 518-642-1515 no later than August 23.
social
Summer Stroll: Saratoga's Historic Westside, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Gideon Putnam Cemetery Entrance, 24 Gideon Putnam Road, Saratoga Springs. Join George DeMers in the restored historic West Side and learn about the Irish and Italian immigrants who helped shape its history.Meet at:South Franklin Street (Gideon Putnam Cemetery Entrance)All Sunday morning tours start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. The cost per tour is $ 7 for SSPF members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to make a reservation, please call the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation at (518) 587-5030, visit www.saratogapreservation.org or email Nicole Babie, Membership & Programs Director, at nbabie@saratogapreservation.org.
Monday
music and arts
David Prottas: Ballet to Broadway, 5-8:30 p.m., National Museum of Dance, 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. David Prottas, former New York City Ballet dancer and alum of Broadway hits Carousel and An American in Paris, will offer three events, a talk and two classes, the evening of Monday, Aug. 26.From 6 to 6:45 p.m. for his Talk, Prottas will speak in the exhibition Art of the Dance: Posters from Hollywood's Golden Age. Suggested donation $10From 5 to 5:45 p.m. before the talk, Prottas will offer a ballet workout for non-dancers and fitness enthusiasts in Studio 3 of the Lewis A. Swyer School of the Arts. $10 (includes Talk)From 7 to 8:30 p.m. after the talk, Prottas will offer an intermediate/advanced master class in Studio 3 of the Lewis A. Swyer School of the Arts.$20 (includes Talk)Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
SPAC on stage series: RED BARAAT, 8-9:30 a.m., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. The infectious rhythms and pioneering style of Red Baraat intricately layer lively North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. Red Baraat's album Sound The People, reached the top 10 on the World Music Charts Europe and was heralded in the US as the anthem soundtrack for the South Asian diaspora by Sterogum: "The album is full of moments that hit with the force of a spiritual awakening…The funk, ska-punk, and other American forms that make their way into the music are layered intricately within the same threadwork as the ragas on which these songs are pulled from. Each piece is a gesture of cultural harmony, rendering not only genre irrelevant, but the geographic placement of those sounds."
Museum Mondays (July 15 to August 26), 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection will be open seven days a week from July 15 until Sept. 1. Make the most of the Dark day at Saratoga Race Course with Museum Mondays. Every Monday, The Hyde and The Albany Auto Group, which includes Albany Audi, BMW of South Albany, and Northway Toyota, will offer free rides from The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs to the Museum in Glens Falls.Ride Schedule (Mondays Only)Departs from The Adelphi: 10 a.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 12:30 p.m.Departs from The Adelphi: 1 p.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 3:30 p.m.
workshop
Invasive Species Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join an educator as we discuss invasive species. We will talk about invasive species, what they are and some common ones we have around here. Then we will go for a walk exploring some around the nature center. Please call the park office to reserve your spot with 24-hour advanced notice at 518-793-0511. Stop at the office to pay for the event then head down to the nature center.
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome!
Young Survivor Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions, and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment, or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648, or email ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.
film
"O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (2000), 7:30-9:20 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. An epic, bluegrass-infused romp by Joel and Ethan Coen set in Depression-era rural Mississippi, based loosely on Homer's "The Odyssey."
social
GFHS Class of 1959 - 60th Reunion, 7-9:30 p.m., The Glens Falls High School class of 1959 will be having their 60th high school reunion August 26 - August 29. There are several events planned including a dinner on the 28th. For more information please contact Kerry Grant at mkgrant@comcast.net.
for the kids
Painting on the Porch, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Children's Museum at Saratoga, 69 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs. Ages 4 and up. Time to get creative with our very own Miss. Catie! Join us for a special painting session on the Museum's porch where we will be mixing colors and dabbling with textures to create a summer masterpiece for your home. Pre-registration and $5.00 material feel for canvas and art materials required.
Tuesday
music and arts
Applications of Art: Perspective, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Special exhibitions at The Hyde this year have featured the technique of perspective beginning with the art of Jacob Houston, etchings by Albert Flanagan, and the rooftop imagery of John Sloan. Perspective is a simple concept with complex mechanics. In this four-session workshop, participants will navigate a series of exercises to become familiar with the use of perspective and learn to apply it accurately to create their own imagined architectural landscape. Supplies provided. (Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
for the kids
Story Time!, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for interactive stories and songs with our Children’s Program Coordinator Ms. Emily! Drop in. No need to sign up in advance. Ages 4 to 6 as well as siblings are welcome.
Tuesday Travels, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Tuesday in July and August, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a workshop featuring a different country or culture each week! This program is appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and is free with admission.
workshop
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 30 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team's qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699.For more information, visit our Saratoga Bariatric Center website.
Join the Stream Cleanup Crew!, 1-3 p.m., Hovey Park Pond, 21 Layayette Street, Queensbury. Warren County and the Town of Queensbury are fortunate to have many streams that are uti-lized for recreation and have played significant roles in the region's development. That is why on Tuesday, Aug. 27 the County and Town of Queensbury, along with its partners, will host a stream cleanup in the Halfway Brook watershed. If you are interested in helping out and lending Halfway Brook a hand, please consider participating in this event.To sign up contact the Warren County SWCD at 518-623-3119 by Aug. 22 or show up the day of the event!
Kickoff Event: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, 5:30-7 p.m., Queensbury Hotel, 88 RIDGE ST., Glens Falls. Learn more about Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks. Doors open at 5:30 for expo/networking event. Meet American Cancer Society staff as well as other Making Strides participants, team leaders and sponsors, ask questions, collect fundraising and promotional materials and fuel your passion. Brief presentation at 6:15pm. Hors d'evours and beverages (cash bar) throughout. Entertainment courtesy of Shawn Kelly. Complimentary wine tasting courtesy of Adirondack Winery. Learn how to help save lives from breast cancer and network with your fellow breast cancer fighters!
social
Chapter Chat Book Club - at Hudson Falls Free Library, 2-3 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Chapter Chat - Book Club will meet to review "The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper" by Phaedra Patrick.
Lake Bonita Hike, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office.Rating: Beginner
Wednesday
music and arts
Applications of Art: Teens, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Museum educator Keri Dudek invites teenagers ages 13 to 18 to join her in a four-session Applications of Art: Teens. Students will learn acrylic techniques to create unique paintings. Whether you are preparing a college portfolio or are a beginner artist, Applications of Art: Teens will provide insightful one-on-one instruction to foster joyful artistic growth. Perfect for all skill and experience levels. Supplies provided.(August 7, 14, 21, and 28)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Paint & Sip: Sunsets Around The World, 1:30-3 p.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Make your own beautiful sunset painting as we host our family friendly "Paint & Sip: Sunsets Around The World" workshop, Wednesday, August 28th, 1:30pm - 3:00pm! Cost is $20 per child/adult duo, $5 for each additional child, and $10 for each additional adult. Members get 50% off.Sign up your family today by calling us at 518.793.2773!
The Bluebillies Tribute to the Carter Family, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. The Bluebillies' Present A Carter Family Tribute with Special Guest Deena Chappell followed by a themed Open Mic. The Bluebillies performers are Mel (Melba Deen) Guarino on rhythm guitar and vocals, Mark Guarino on bass and vocals, and Frank Orsini on fiddle and vocals along with various guest artists. Pre-registration is required, call Mel at 518-632-5026. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. For details and links to musicians visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
World Music Wednesday: Michael and Jennifer McLain & the Banjocats, Through Thursday. 1:30 p.m.-3 a.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Hailing from Nashville, the Banjocats - who've performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on PBS - bring their fresh take on bluegrass to The Sembrich.
workshop
Alcoholism: The Disease Model of Addiction, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Alcoholism is a chronic disease of the brain, and an estimated 7% of Saratoga County residents deal with alcoholism and alcohol abuse on a daily basis. In this seminar, Dr. Joshua Zamer and Lauren Kelly, CASAC, will discuss this and other local trends, and explain how the Addiction Medicine Program at Saratoga Hospital approaches treatment of alcoholism using the disease model of addiction.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or visit http://www.saratogahospital.org/classes.
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides "a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues."Please register by calling 413-992-7012.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
"Practical Mindfulness for Everyday Living", 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In our monthly group gatherings, we will discuss the benefits of a mindful approach to daily routines. The "bumps in the road," both large and small, that we face on a daily basis are opportunities to dig deeper into ourselves, to find a way to remain balanced amidst chaos.You will be led through guided visualizations and meditations, as well as provided with practical tools to get to the bottom of what triggers us, and why, to better work and flow with all that life brings.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.This program is funded by Saratoga Hospital Cancer Patient Funds.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
