Thursday
for the kids
Story Time!, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for interactive stories and songs with our Children's Program Coordinator Ms. Emily! Drop in. No need to sign up in advance. Ages 4 to 6 as well as siblings are welcome.
music and arts
Chickens! The Exhibition at Brookside Museum, Saratoga County Historical Society at Brookside Museum, 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa. SCHS/Brookside Museum is proud to present Chickens!: The Exhibition. This unique exhibition, opening on July 5, 2019, explores poultry’s place in the economic, social, and cultural life of Saratoga County. On Friday, August 2, 5 to 8 p.m. we will be celebrating the arrival of our live hens on site and the exhibition with a party and activities for all ages. For over a hundred years the poultry industry has been a significant, but unsung, economic force and cultural cornerstone in Saratoga County. Family farms, both large and small, and individuals have generated a large part of their income by providing poultry and eggs to the vibrant resort and spa community since its inception. As pets and entertainment chickens and roosters have amazed and inspired generations of fans leading to a resurgence in keeping hens for farm fresh eggs everyday. Chicken feathers have inspired new technological breakthroughs in the areas of energy storage and temperature control. This exhibition explores all this and more through photographs, documents and objects from the SCSH/Brookside Museum collection. SCHS/Brookside Museum is extremely fortunate to have several special community partners as part of this project. The Milton Grange is creating a mobile coop and providing live hens for a “residency” on site. The hens will be at Brookside July 30 through August 11 and October 1 through 14. We will have a “chicken cam” with live feed on our website and Facebook page thanks to the generosity of David Womer and Adirondack Cable and Security. The camera will be broadcasting the hen’s activities 24/7 while they are in residence. Additionally, Ballston Spa artist and community activist, Mark Blech, will create a site-specific outdoor installation as part of the exhibition. Blech, known for his work with the Ballston Spa Birdhouse Project, is making several over-life sized vignettes and a full-sized coop filled with an interactive Rube Goldberg-style engineering activity for all ages. Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. SCHS/Brookside Museum will be holding a party to welcome the hens and celebrate the exhibition. There will be a variety of activities for all ages on site. SCHS/Brookside Museum would like to thank our sponsors, whose generosity make this exhibition possible. Humanities NY, The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame, Curtis Lumber, The Milton Grange, Thomas Poultry Farm, Adirondack Cable and Security. For more information call Brookside at 518-885-4000 or check www.brooksidemuseum.org. 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020
From the Rooftops: John Sloan and The Art of a New Urban Space, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban SpaceWood GalleryJune 15 — Sept. 15. The Ashcan School painter John Sloan (1871–1951) was preoccupied with the New York City rooftop perhaps more than any other American artist in the first half of the twentieth century. This setting factors in some of his most iconic and celebrated works, many of which focus on immigrant and working-class subjects. This loan exhibition offers an in-depth examination of Sloan’s decades-long fascination with the life of the urban rooftop with nearly thirty of his paintings, prints, and drawings and an additional thirty works from more than a dozen notable contemporaries, including William Glackens, Reginald Marsh, Walter Rosenblum, Weegee, and George Ault. From the Rooftops, which is organized by the Palmer Museum of Art of The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, is accompanied by a publication. Sponsored by Steven and Stephanie Wasser, Brown and Fitzgerald, P.C., and David C. Howson.
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS, The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES, 157 Canal St., Ellenville. Nick is a young bachelor living in New Jersey who religiously spends every Sunday having dinner with his Italian grandparents. When he breaks the news that his employer is transferring him to Seattle, Nick's grandparents will go to any length to get him to stay, including setting him up with a blind date that just might change his mind.
Show 6: Interpretation, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show will be open from August 16 - September 18. Featured artists: Gary Larsen, Jake Penn, Bjorn Bauer, and Ronn Mattia. Gallery & Shop Hours:Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 7:30-9 p.m., Dorset Theatre Festival, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Starring Peri Gilpin and Dan Butler from NBC's hit comedy, Frasier. Slow Food is a comedy for anyone who's ever been "hangry." Irene and Peter just want to have a nice meal out on their big anniversary in Palm Springs. But their highly neurotic waiter, Stephen, will not bring them their food, and everything goes horribly, ridiculously wrong. This absurd server will have them examining everything from their menu choices to their very future together! Will their shared desperation get them their spanakopita - or end their marriage? Buy online or contact the Box Office at (802) 867-2223 ext. 101 from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by email.
workshop
Open House for Educators, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-4 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. All educators working in any subject matter or type of school can meet with our Museum education team to tour The Hyde and learn about the upcoming exhibition and program schedules. Brainstorm with peers and enjoy time out of the classroom before the school years begins. Free.RSVP by contacting Jenny Hutchinson at jhutchinson@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext.327.
Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil and Narcan Training, FREE Narcan Training at 5 p.m. at the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church, 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs - please preregister @518.306.3048 or office@sararecovery.org. Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil, 7 p.m. at Congress Park, Spirit of Life Statue, Saratoga Springs. Candles and overdose awareness ribbons will be available. Refreshments to follow. We invite all members of the community to join us to support and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends who have lost a loved one to overdose.
Volunteer Literacy Tutor Training Registration, Roseann Anzalone, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Did you know that one out of five adults in our region cannot read a map, fill out a job application or follow directions on a medicine bottle. In this course individuals will receive complete training from Literacy NY staff to begin tutoring an adult student in basic literacy, the English language or both. Classes will meet on the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus Tuesdays from 5:30 - 8: 30 pm from October 1 through November 5th.To obtain more information call 518-793-7414. To register call 518-743-2238.
Wear In The World Workshop, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in July and August for a textile craft! Each week will feature a different textile workshop, including making our own bookmarks, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows, and more! These programs are appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and are free with admission. Please visit our website and social media for an up to date schedule of crafts.
social
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Scavenger Hunt, 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Summer is here and the kids are getting antsy. Please come and enjoy a fun scavenger hunt organized by our Park Naturalist. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. (Will have to pay park entrance fee).
Spring Overlook Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. A park naturalist will lead as we hike along this steep but short hike up to the Spring Overlook. This almost mile long trek one way is one of the favorites at the park. Once at the top you will see a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. This hike is about 2 miles round trip, so not very long, but a little on the steeper side.Rating: Advanced
Summer Fun at Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Ste 2, Bolton Landing. Stop by Adirondack Winery’s Bolton Landing location for a different special event every day of the week!Manic Mondays: Take 15% off all accessories!Two-fer Tuesdays: Buy one wine slushy, get one free!#WineWednesdays: Free Premium Wine Taste and $5 off Per Premium Wine Bottle!Thirsty Thursdays: Buy one Standard Wine Tasting, get one free!Wine Cocktail Fridays: A New Flight of Wine Cocktails Every Week!Learn more at adkwinery.com/events or call 518-668-9463 ext. 18.
Friday
music and arts
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., AMERICAN LEGION POST 574, 72 PEARL ST., HUDSON FALLS. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Fish Fillet, 1-1:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Have you ever wondered how to perfectly filet a freshly caught fish? Come and have a lesson from the Park Naturalist, who has mastered the skill. No reservation necessary. This event is free. (Will have to pay park entrance fee).
Friday Wine Cocktails at the Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2, Bolton Landing. Join Adirondack Winery every Friday during July and August for a special flight of wine cocktails made by our resident mixologist! The cocktails will feature your favorite Adirondack Winery wines mixed up with fresh fruit, juices, spices and more! You’ve never tried a wine cocktail like this! Plus, Bolton Landing is the place to be in the summer in months! If you’re headed to Bolton or Lake George for the weekend, swing by our Bolton Landing Tasting Room to kick off the weekend off right! Plus, you can stock up on wine for the weekend (or on your way back home!)Flights of three wine cocktails are just $5 — and free for Club Members!Learn more about this and other upcoming events at Adirondack Winery at adkwinery.com/events
Saturday
music and arts
Adirondack Independence Music Festival, Through Sunday. 11:30-3 a.m., Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, 17 W Brook Road, Lake George. The 5th Annual Adirondack Independence Music Festival returns to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, NY on Saturday, August 31st and Sunday, September 1st, 2019. This two-day, multi-band event will feature several of the premiere touring bands currently on the festival circuit.Music at the festival commons is scheduled to go from 11:30 a.m. — 11:00 p.m. across two alternating stages, followed by late-night performances taking place at King Neptune's Pub until about 3:00 a.m. Admission to the King Neptune's shows is free to festival attendees 21+ and music at the festival commons is open to people of all ages.In addition to lots of great music, the festival will also feature a variety of food and craft vendors as well a great view of the Lake George fireworks on Saturday evening.$90 Weekend tickets ($100 day of show) and $50 Day Tickets ($55 day of show) are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com. There is also a special VIP option available, which includes admission to both days of the festival, a buffet dinner each night, free snacks, half-priced adult beverages, $2 water / soft drinks, a private viewing area (with private bar) and access to private bathrooms. For those of you who are able to head up early and make a full weekend of it, there will be a special, multi-venue, festival pre-party on Friday, August 30th, which will be free of charge both to festival attendees and to the general public. Scheduled performers include After Funk and Capital Zen at Shepard Park (6pm) in downtown Lake George, followed by Floodwood, who will perform later in the evening at King Neptune's (10pm). For more information, visit the festival website at: adkmusicfest.com
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Elvis Tribute Artist Matthew Boyce, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm presents Elvis Tribute Artist Matthew Boyce at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Matthew Boyce is a nineteen-year old Elvis Tribute Artist who has performed at countless events since the age of 7. Matthew has competed at Elvis Festivals in the US and Canada, placing first at the Lake George Elvis Festival in 2017 and earning the title of Grand Champion from the Rock and Roll Remembered Contest in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada and the Barrie Rock and Roll fest as well. This past year, he starred in the touring show "On Tour: A Tribute to the King," as well as "Memories of Elvis" with casts including Bill Cherry, Dean Z, Sylvain LeDuc, Chance Tinder, Gordon Hendricks and Patrick Johnson. In addition to paying tribute to Elvis, Matthew has performed in over 45 musical theater productions throughout New York. Matthew plays guitar, piano, bass and drums and enjoys performing as a solo acoustic artist, singing all types of music, including his own originals. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. For details visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
GALA: An American Songbook with Deborah Voigt, 6:30-10 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Beloved American soprano Deborah Voigt presents an exclusive program that captures her exceptional range, personality, and skill. One of music's most endearing personalities,Voigt delivers popular standards,Broadway favorites and art songs in The Sembrich lakeside studio. Twice a GRAMMY Award recipient in the "Best Opera Recording" category, she was proclaimed Vocalist of the Year in 2003 by Voice America, and garnered an Opera News award for distinguished achievement in 2007.
Trio Casals in Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. A cross-cultural journey in Classical Music Tannery Pond Center is proud to present Trio Casals, returning to perform from their vast repertoire of classical music. The internationally known trio is comprised of Ovidiu Marinescu (cello), Sylvia Ahramjian (violin) and Anna Kislitsyna (piano).Venue: Tannery Pond Community Center228 Main Street, North Creek, NY Phone: 518-251-2505 x 128 Tickets $20 at the door / $15 in advance. Free admission for youth. For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or click here to purchase online. https://tannerypondcenter.org/
social
Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Carillon Boat Dock, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty. Toast to the King’s health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers’ rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga’s rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails, featuring Stonecutters Spirits are available for purchase!
workshop
Workshop — Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor. $10. Please note: Class 8/31 will be from 9am-10amThere will be no class 9/21
for the kids
Saturday Morning Studio Workshops, 10-11 a.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. The World Awareness Children's Museum is excited to offer "Saturday Morning Studio" workshops every Saturday during the month of August, 10 to 11 a.m. where we will have a new project and/or game from around the world every week! Workshops are free with admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
social
Hudson River Kayak, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Warm weather is here, come learn to kayak with us! This wonderful paddle is a fantastic way to start. The Park Naturalist will lead this paddle along the river pointing out signs of wildlife and other wonderful sights while teaching strokes and kayaking safety. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
Sunday
music and arts
HOT! The Music of Cole Porter, Seagle Music Colony, 999 Charley Hill Road, Schroon Lake. Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. Oscar Seagle Memorial Theatre. Join the 2019 SMC Fall-Season artists as they sing music by beloved American composer Cole Porter. Highlights will include "Night and Day", "So In Love", "Too Darn Hot", "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" and more!Also on Tour Across the North Country:Sept. 8, 3 p.m. — VIEW Arts Center, Old Forge Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. — Tannery Pond Community Center, North Creek Sept. 15, 4 p.m. — Keene Valley Community Church Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. — Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, Blue Mountain Lake Oct. 5, 2 and 7 p.m. — Hubbard Hall, Cambridge
Summer Blessings 2019, 6-8:30 p.m., Tri-County Holiness Association, Potters Grove Tabernacle, 143 Bluebird Road, Moreau. Movie Night, "Breakthrough"
workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Every Sunday in July and August.
General Grant's Supporting Players, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. There's so much to say about General Grant's final year - his year of struggle against poverty and cancer - Grant Cottage tour guides never have time to share the stories of the extraordinary ordinary people who assisted him in his last battle. Duncan McGregor of Wilton, the curmudgeon for whom Mount McGregor is named. Charles Wood of Troy, who saved the Grant family from financial humiliation. Sam Willett of Argyle, who became the General's unofficial bodyguard. And former slave, Harrison Terrell, Grant's valet who almost literally remained within arm's reach of the ex-President during the last year of his life - and, because he did, saved his life.Grant Cottage tour guide Steve Trimm has written a book about these unsung heroes. He will read excerpts from the book and tell you more about General Grant's "supporting players" on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.Steve's books will be for sale at the program's location (porch, weather permitting) and Steve will be doing a book signing after the program.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York's Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Widlund Gallery: Travels & Inspirations by Kate Hartley, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Widlund Gallery: Travels & Inspirations by Kate Hartley. Aug 31 - Sep 25. Reception on Friday, 9/13 | 5-7 p.m. For over 30 years Kate Hartley has painted, exhibited and taught art, with watercolors as her specialty. She enjoys all aspects of realistic depiction, especially capturing the beauty of nature… the gesture of a leaf, a recumbent hill, or a misty morning at the forest's edge. Light (and often pears!) fill her paintings, which have won many awards over the years.
social
Summer Stroll: Queen Annes: Circular Street & Union Avenue, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Skidmore Apartments, 86 Circular St., Saratoga Springs. Linda Trela will tour the area formerly home to the Young Women's Industrial Club of Saratoga, which would later become Skidmore College.Meet at: SW Corner of Spring & Circular StreetsAll Sunday morning tours start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. The cost per tour is $ 7 for SSPF members and $10 for non-members. For more information or to make a reservation, please call the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation at (518) 587-5030, visit www.saratogapreservation.org or email Nicole Babie, Membership & Programs Director, at nbabie@saratogapreservation.org.
Monday
music and arts
workshop
Tuesday
music and arts
Call for Singers - Brahms Requiem, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Reception - Parish Hall, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Sing the Brahms Requiem with us!If you love to sing and would like to throw yourself into an exciting and limited rehearsal and performance schedule of one of the ultimate masterpieces of choral/orchestral music - the Brahms "Requiem" - then REGISTER NOW for the Burnt Hills Oratorio Society's November 10, 2019 performance of this great work. You will be a part of a large, welcoming, and dedicated community of singing musicians from around the Capital District, led by a nationally acclaimed and experienced conductor, accompanied by a top-notch professional orchestra comprised of the area's leading instrumentalists, and sharing the concert stage with outstanding soloists from Opera Saratoga - all coming together for the sheer joy of making great music together! Male voices encouraged to join! The compact schedule consists of nine Tuesday evening full chorus-and-piano rehearsals, running from September 3 through October 29, followed by two full chorus, orchestra, and soloist rehearsals, and culminating with a thrilling public performance on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Performance: Spa Little Theater 19 Roosevelt Drive; Saratoga Springs, NYFind us on facebook - facebook.com/BurntHillsOratorio
workshop
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
social
Mud Pond Hike, Through Wednesday. 10-12 a.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is fairly easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event.
Wednesday
music and arts
Wednesday: Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. WEEKLY PROGRAMWednesday 10:00 am - 5:00 pmFree for Seniors: Free admission for ages 60 and older.
50's and 60's Show, 2-4 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm presents Our Annual 50's & 60's Musical Variety Show at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. Our Emcee will be Judy Talbot. Performing will be the Twisted Twirlers. Lineup TBA on our website. Sandy Wheeler is the Producer. Little Theater on the Farm is located at 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Recommended donations for adults is $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. There will be refreshments and a 50/50 raffle available. For details and links to musicians visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
workshop
Arthritis in the Hips & Knees, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Senior Center, 5 Williams St., Saratoga Springs. Join Dr. Lawrence Fein of OrthoNY for a discussion on the treatment of hip and knee arthritis. Dr. Fein will address both surgical and non-surgical options, and when each treatment might be appropriate. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the seminar.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or visit http://www.saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Yoga in The Barn at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6-7 p.m., The Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6339 Main St., Chestertown. An hour of mindful movement in the Ice Cream Parlor's beautiful restored barn! Don't miss your chance to practice in such a fantastic space! All levels welcome! Contact Stephanie for more information 518-796-2587.Final class for the 2019 season will be Wednesday September 25
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
social
Red Oak Ridge Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is fairly easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event.Rating:Moderate
