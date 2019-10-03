Thursday
for the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Crandall’s Kid/Parent Book Group 5-6 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Attention 5th, 6th and 7th graders! If you enjoy reading, grab a parent and attend one of the kid/parent book club meetings. Join us for an activity related to the book while we discuss it. We will discuss the book, “THE CROSSOVER” by Kwami Alexander, a novel in verse that is also on this year’s list of the Battle of the Books. There will be an activity related to the book; snacks will be provided. To register for this program, please contact Tala at thenry-halabi@sals.edu or call the children’s desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Field Trip to the Fire Station!, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Meet a Firefighter! See a Fire Engine close up! We will meet at the Children’s Department and walk to the Ridge Street Fire Station for a tour, RAIN OR SHINE. For children ages 3 years and older with a parent/guardian. FREE, but space is limited: registration is required. Sign up on-line at: www.crandalllibrary.org or call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext 4 for assistance.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
social
Backyard BBQ and Line Dancing, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Backyard BBQ all you can eat! 5 to 8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids (10 and under) $7.95. Get those dancing shoes on! Live Country Music and Line Dancing 8 to 11 p.m.
Caregiver Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In this monthly support group, facilitated by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, we will address issues of self-care and how to practice it while caring for someone else, identify sources of stress and learn skills to cope and take action to reduce that stress, explore ways to feel healthier, including practical solutions for constructive communication, discover how to clarify your needs and meet them without feeling guilt, anger or resentment. Pre-registration is requested. Please call 413-992-7012. This support group is funded by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Drink Pink at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Drink Pink this October at Adirondack Winery and help them raise $8,500 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks! Stop in any day in October for a FREE sample of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze Wine Cocktail, $5 pink wine slushies, a pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2, prizes, games and so much more! Plus, all month, they’re donating $4 for every bottle they sell of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze wine to Making Strides! AND they’re donating a portion of sales of any pink wine accessories, Drink Pink Uncork and Craft tickets, pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tastings for 2, and every dollar spent on their raffle tickets! Go to adkwinery.com/DrinkPink to learn about all the exciting reasons to visit their Tasting Rooms this month, and how to drink wine for a great cause! To learn about the incredible life-saving programs, services and research Making Strides supports, and to join Adirondack Winery’s fundraising team, go to adkwinery.com/JoinOurTeam. This event is also at our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.
Green Drinks Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Harvey’s Restaurant and Pub, 14 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Green Drinks is a “green gathering” for those who work, volunteer, or have a passion for promoting the environment, conservation, and sustainability. Join us at Harvey’s, in the Library Room, on the first Thursday of every month to meet new people, learn about local green initiatives, and share what you’ve been working on. The traditional mingle and chat format will remain the same each month, but we will also highlight a special topic and have local experts on hand to informally chat about those topics with interested attendees. Septembers featured topic: Biking on Henry Street! Tina Carton, Admin of Parks, Open Lands, Historic Preservation, and Sustainability for the City of Saratoga Springs, will discuss the upcoming short-term pilot project that will test one option to create an urban segment of the Saratoga Greenbelt Trail from Lake Avenue to Spring Street. Details: Cash bar. Happy Hour runs until 6:30 p.m. with 1/2 priced drafts, wines, and cocktails. Non-alcoholic drinks and food may also be ordered. While this is a networking event, solicitation is not allowed.
Knee High Naturalist, 10 to 11:15 a.m., 2-3:15 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
Moreau Kayak Trip, 10 a.m. to noon, Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Come learn kayaking with us before the season is over! This wonderful fall time paddle is a delightful way to learn a new fun way to spend time outside. The Park Naturalist will lead this beginner’s paddle around the lake, pointing out wonderful sights that are more enjoyable from an up-close perspective given by a kayak. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
The Hyde Collection, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Tours for Tots. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
workshop
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! We are literally THE BEST Toastmasters Club in Glens Falls! Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs with over 357,000 members. Our local club is special. We are an open, friendly, and fun club, and all you need to bring is your desire to learn something new and your sense of humor. Do you LOVE public speaking? Do you HATE public speaking? You will LOVE our group! You are welcome to show up to a meeting anytime, but we encourage you to contact us first on the rare occasion that our meeting has been canceled or has changed location that month. Our meetings start promptly at 7 p.m. so I would encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on Toastmasters International, visit: www.toastmasters.org. For more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org/. We meet at the Crandall Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, every 2nd and 4th Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Holden Meeting Room on the 2nd floor. Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
lecture
Science on Tap in Saratoga Springs, 6:30-8 p.m., The Parting Glass, Saratoga Springs. Science on Tap is back with Jeff Goodwin. Sustainable Saratoga, The Environmental Studies and Sciences Program at Skidmore College, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center invite you to join us for the next Science on Tap presentation. Join us at the Parting Glass for informal talks and discussions led by regional scientists and researchers. Monthly talks will address a diverse array of contemporary scientific research topics and debates. Jeff Goodwin, Conservation Stewardship Leader and Pasture and Range Consultant at the Noble Research Institute in Oklahoma, will discuss Grazing and Fire: How Noble Research Institute is balancing ecology and technology to regenerate landscapes on Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. TALK SYNOPSIS In 1933, Aldo Leopold, the father of modern wildlife management stated that “…wildlife can be restored by the creative use of the same tools which have heretofore destroyed it”. The same ecological story can be told for land stewardship. Livestock grazing and fire are often misunderstood, misrepresented, and the target of criticism. Noble Research Institute as an owner and operator of over 14,000 acres of ranchland and an educational source for over 2,000 producers, is keenly interested in providing ecologically sound, stewardship focused solutions to farmers and ranchers in the southern Great Plains. Please join Noble Research Institute as they discuss the positive ecological services provided by the proper application of grazing management and prescribed fire. ABOUT THE SPEAKER Before coming to the Noble Research Institute in 2016, Goodwin was the state rangeland management specialist for U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Temple, Texas. Prior to that, Goodwin worked as the NRCS state grazing land specialist and provided leadership and coordination to the Texas Grazing Land Coalition. During Goodwin’s 14-year career with NRCS, he worked in multiple locations in Texas as a rangeland management specialist helping producers and landowners meet their management objectives. Previously, Goodwin worked as a research associate in the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Service Range Animal Nutrition Program in Vernon, Texas. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Come early to get settled so the talk can start promptly at 6:30 p.m. https://www.sustainablesaratoga.org/science-on-tap/
Friday
for the kids
Art Crawl, 10:30 to 11 a.m. at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. Free, but donations are appreciated.
A Second Field Trip to the Fire Station! 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Meet a Firefighter! See a Fire Engine close up! We will meet at the Children’s Department and walk to the Ridge Street Fire Station for a tour, RAIN OR SHINE. For children ages 3 years and older with a parent/guardian. FREE but space is limited: registration is required. Sign up on-line at www.crandalllibrary.org or call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext 4 for assistance.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join the Hyde Docent tours starting at 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Friends of Crandall Library October Book Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Friends of Crandall Library October Book Sale will also be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Thousands of books for all ages. All proceeds benefit the Crandall Library.
Hudson River Kayak Trip, 1-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Come learn to kayak with us before the season is over! This wonderful paddle is a fantastic way to start. The Park Naturalist will lead this paddle along the river pointing out signs of wildlife and other wonderful sights while teaching strokes and kayaking safety. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Once a month, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication. Free. RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.
The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Come out and support Great Artists in a beautiful setting! The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 7 and 8 p.m. at the Downtown Social. Look forward to seeing you there.
Uncork & Craft: Wine Glass Candle Making, 7-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Join us for a fun and crafty night with friends for a great cause! Adirondack Winery is hosting this special night of wine and crafts where you’ll get to make 2 souvenir pink candles with the help of Wax ‘n’ Wix of Lake George and $10 for every ticket sold will be donated to Making Strides of the Adirondacks! Sign up today and help us reach our goal of raising $8,500 for breast cancer support services! To view this event on online visit http://adirondackwinery.com/Adirondack-Winery-Events.htm.
2019 Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, 6-10 p.m., NEW! Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner. An intimate farm-to-table inspired dinner in an enchanting “Forest Magic” setting, the evening will feature live music by harp and guitar duo Martha and Dennis Gallagher, and exceptional locally sourced ingredients. Renowned regional chefs Dan Spitz, Michael Blake, and Kevin London, will be joined by national culinary talent including Ayurvedic cooking expert Austin Peltier to present unique and collaborative courses. The VIP Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner includes an exclusive pre-dinner event with high-end wines and canapés prepared by the UK’s most exciting and influential young chefs Tim Spedding and Louise Rødkjær Jørgensen. VIP Farm-to-Table Dinner at 6 p.m. ($225), and Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner at 7 p.m. ($175).
Saturday
for the kids
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years (older siblings are welcome, too). NEW TIME! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Pokemon, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pokemon “trainers” will have an opportunity to compete in casual tournaments. If possible it would be best if kids can come with their own cards but we will have decks available to play. Children with competent reading comprehension skills would be advantageous due to the large reading aspect of the game. Parent’s are welcome to assist and play! All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
music and Arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For information, please call (518) 584-9094.
social“Frankly, My Dear: The REEL Story Behind Gone With the Wind”, 1-5 p.m., SUNY Adirondack Community College, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury. Instructor Pauline Bartel will explore Gone With the Wind’s intriguing history including the writing and publishing of Margaret Mitchell’s novel, the Hollywood frenzy of transforming the book into film, the endless months of trouble and behind-the-scenes turmoil that almost doomed Gone With the Wind to failure, the Atlanta premiere, the Academy Awards, and the film’s 80th anniversary in 2019. Bartel is an award-winning writer and author of The Complete GONE WITH THE WIND Trivia Book (2nd edition). She is a member of the prestigious American Society of Journalists and Authors. Visit her website (www.paulinebartel.com) for further information.
Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Bring the whole family to the Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival for a full day of autumn fun set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the beautiful Adirondack landscape! Discover the importance of horses and other working animals throughout history during exciting demonstrations. Meet friendly farm animals, stroll through our farmers market featuring local food, beverages, and crafts, participate in family fun activities, tackle the 6-acre Heroic Corn Maze, and be sure to purchase some of our beautiful harvest vegetables and plants from the historic King’s Garden! This fall-favorite event combined with daily Fort Ticonderoga programs including the Carillon Boat Tour makes this an annual family tradition! The cost of this event is included with General Admission ticket.
Orchid Auction, 1-4 p.m., William K. Sanford Library, 629 Albany-Shaker Road, Loudenville. Orchids can be a long lasting and beautiful floral addition to a home or office if the owner provides a little care. Over 90 common and unusual orchids in a dazzling display, many of them in bloom or bud, will be available at the North Eastern New York Orchid Society (NENYOS) annual fundraising Orchid Auction. What a wonderful opportunity to find that one-of-a-kind gift for someone special as the holidays approach. Orchids are some of the most fascinating and mysterious plants. It is no wonder they rank as the most popular of all houseplants. With a selection of phragmipediums, phalaenopsis, bulbophyllums, cattleyas and mini-cattleyas among others, the display will be well worth visiting. Viewing and bid registration will begin at 1 p.m. with the auction beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.nenyos.com or call Janet Vinyard 518-673-3212. If a gift of a plant is a hard choice, please visit us and sign up as a member to receive a monthly 8-page informative newsletter on orchid related topics (growing, conservation, history). A single membership is only $20, while a family membership costs a mere $25/year. NENYOS is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people enjoy the culture of orchids whether native to NY or from around the world. The auction supports the Speaker Fund, allowing the non-profit group to bring experts, both local and international, into the Capital Region for monthly meetings.
2019 Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, Grand Tasting 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The weekend’s signature event will celebrate the bounty of the region from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks with gourmet tastings, fine wines and local distillery and brewery tastings, a sculpture garden curated by The Hyde Collection featuring works by John Van Alstine, photographic works of art created from compostables by Terri-Lynn Pellegri and musical performances by folk and bluegrass groups Kolonien, the Jamcrackers and Mamma’s Marmalade, all curated by Caffè Lena. The VIP Grand Tasting grants guests early access and features high-end wines and dishes prepared by NYC’s Graffiti Earth Chef Jehangir Mehta, and the UK’s most exciting and influential young chefs, Tim Spedding and Louise Rødkjær Jørgensen, in an exclusive VIP Clubhouse tent. VIP Grand Tasting at 11 a.m. ($175), and Grand Tasting at noon ($100).
workshops“Intro to Flying Drones” Class, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Empire State Aerosciences Museum, 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Schenectady. The Empire State Aerosciences Museum and Schenectady County Community College will present a full day course: “Intro to Flying Drones.” The face of the aviation industry is rapidly changing because of drones. This course will prepare you as a hobbyist to understand your role in having fun while flying your drone, while operating it legally, responsibly and safely within the national airspace. We will also cover topics such as ethical uses of the drone, where you can and can’t fly, traveling with your drone, resources to help identify and plan for safe flights, as well as how to take the next step should you want to use your drone for commercial purposes. You will have access to our training drones and learn to fly through our indoor flight course. Instructors will be on hand to walk you through getting the drone off the ground, into the air, learning the flight controls and landing it safely. The course will be taught by experts who not only enjoy flying their drones, but also fly drones as part of public safety teams. For commercial purposes. Their experiences can help save you from crashing your drone and will ensure that you are prepared to have safe and fun flights.Registration is on the SCCC website. For further information please contact the Office of Workforce Development and Community Education at 518-595-1101, ext. 3 or 4.
8-Hour pre-assignment training course for security guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is an 8-hour course required by New York State as the first step in obtaining a security guard license from the New York State Department of State. The course provides the student with a general overview of the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control and ethics and conduct. To register, please call 518-580-2450. Please bring a government-issued photo I.D. and $80 cash payment. The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
health
Running for the Health of It, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Regional Therapy Center at Malta, 8 Medical Park Drive, Malta. Join us for a free flexibility and strength assessment by skilled, licensed therapists from our Regional Therapy Center to determine your readiness for the running season. Therapists will provide participants with a personalized foot and stride analysis for optimal running, and offer tips on exercises and guidance on the proper running sneakers.Appointments are available from 9 to 11:10 a.m. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 to sign up.
Spring Overlook Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. A park naturalist will lead as we hike along this steep but short hike up to the Spring Overlook. This almost mile long trek one way is one of the favorites at the park. Once at the top you will see a beautiful view of the Hudson River. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. This hike is about 2 miles round trip, so not very long, but a little on the steeper side. Rating: Advanced Adults-$2, Children/Seniors (over 62)- $1
2nd Annual Dan Provost Memorial Walk, Through Sunday. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Skidmore College Campus, 815 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs. 1.5 mile family-friendly walk around the Skidmore Campus. Registration, games and activities begin at 10 a.m., walk at 11 a.m .Dan Provost lived his entire life in Saratoga Springs and passed away in 2014, at age 23, as a result of a drug overdose, after struggling for several years with substance use disorder. The purpose of this Memorial Walk is to remember lives taken too soon, raise awareness of addiction, educate the community about recovery services, and celebrate those living in recovery.Proceeds of this event will benefit area recovery and education programs, Recovery Advocacy In Saratoga (RAIS) and the Healing Springs Recovery Community & Outreach Center.RAIS is the volunteer collective voice of hope for individuals and families impacted by addiction. Its mission is to reduce stigma, educate and advocate for quality services.Healing Springs Recovery Community & Outreach Center is a substance free, supportive, recovery-oriented facility offering a safe place to be on the journey in recovery. It is a peer-driven and peer-delivered support services-based organization. It also connects individuals and families to recovery resources.
Sunday
music and Arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque & Léger at the Wood Gallery Oct. 6 to Jan. 5. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
social
Word Plays at the Cabaret, 2-4 p.m., Cabaret at the Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem. Storytelling for grownups! The new-old art of storytelling is a blend of theater, stand-up comedy, reminiscence around the campfire, folk research, history buzz, ancient myth and midnight confession. It’s always fascinating and always a surprise.This venue is accessible via a ramp, but bathrooms do not accommodate wheelchairs.
Monday
music and arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. EXHIBITIONPicasso, Braque & Léger at the Wood Gallery Oct. 6 to Jan. 5Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York
social
Drink Pink at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Drink Pink this October at Adirondack Winery and help them raise $8,500 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks! Stop in any day in October for a FREE sample of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze Wine Cocktail, $5 pink wine slushies, a pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2, prizes, games and so much more! Plus, all month, they’re donating $4 for every bottle they sell of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze wine to Making Strides! AND they’re donating a portion of sales of any pink wine accessories, Drink Pink Uncork and Craft tickets, pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tastings for 2, and every dollar spent on their raffle tickets! Go to adkwinery.com/DrinkPink to learn about all the exciting reasons to visit their Tasting Rooms this month—and how to drink wine for a great cause! To learn about the incredible life-saving programs, services and research Making Strides supports, and to join Adirondack Winery’s fundraising team, go to adkwinery.com/JoinOurTeamThis event is also at our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.
workshops
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Learn the art of breastfeeding with our international board certified lactation consultant, Kelly Duheme. We will discuss techniques and positions, how to read your baby’s hunger cues, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days and how your baby’s feeding needs may change over time. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare your family for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
health
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome!
Tuesday
social
Mud Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is relatively easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event. Rating: Beginner, Adults-$2, Children/Seniors (over 62)- $1.
Taco + Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.! See you there!
health
Expectant Parent Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Choosing a hospital and a provider to deliver your baby can be a tough decision. This class is designed to introduce you to the Women’s Health Services Unit and our neonatal providers, Saratoga Hospital Midwives, and Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street. The class will include an overview of the services available, an introduction to the other classes offered to expectant parents, time for questions, and a tour of the Maternity Unit.So, whether you’re newly expecting, planning to become pregnant soon, or just curious to learn what we offer, come join us and see what we’re all about!Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. The transition from cancer patient to cancer survivor is often a difficult journey. In the weeks and months after treatment ends, patients can feel alone, confused, and uncertain. This group will help you build your tool chest with skills to cope, and create your “new normal” so you’ll have the kind of life you deserve.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, and the American Cancer Society.
Wednesday
for the kids
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50-5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region.Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class, for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at our studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18—Dec. 20. Class Description: Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Our professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced.Parents may sign-up via our website or contact us to schedulea Trial Class, no commitment necessary.Join our Dance Artistry today!Please visit our website, adkdancearts.com for more information.You may contact us via phone, text or email:(518)460-5567, adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com
music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
social
House Party Game Night, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. House Party Game Night (8 to 11 p.m.) $3 Bud Light! Karaoke! + Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Guitar Hero, etc, and Fud Bar Specials! Kids Eat FREE Buffet 5 to 8 p.m. (w/ Purchase of Adult Meal—Children 10 and Under).
health
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides “a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues.”Please register by calling 413-992-7012.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.