Thursday
exhibit
A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Whitney-Renz Gallery, through June 23. Greenwich (Washington County) native Jacob Houston has charmed audiences throughout the Northeast with his idyllic land- and cityscapes and detailed glimpses into everyday life.
Women Modernists: Selections from the Permanent Collection and Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Women Modernists: Selections from the Permanent Collection and Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale Feibes & Schmitt Gallery through June. Women Modernists examines how Modernism breaks from traditions of the past to embrace abstraction and experimentation. Through willingness and flexibility to move between figuration and abstraction, artists such as Dorothy Dehner and Grace Hartigan communicate new ways of seeing and understanding the world around us. With influences as diverse as nature, the constructivist movement, and jazz, come see how women of the 20th century looked to the future.
music
Regional Folk Legend Dan Berggren to Play Free Concert at the Adirondack Folk School, 6-6:45 p.m., Adirondack Folk School , 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. The Touba Family Foundation has given a grant to the Adirondack Folk School to provide live performances at the school during the year. These cultural events are free, and all are welcome! We'll start the ball rolling with two concerts by the beloved, amazing Dan Berggren, musician, educator, Adirondack folk singer and songwriter. Dan has been featured nationally on public radio and television. He is Adirondack born and raised but has entertained all over the country and abroad with his unique style that captures the spirit of our mountain home. We hope you will join us for a wonderful evening! The Adirondack Folk School seeks to preserve Adirondack arts, crafts and culture through a diverse offering of close to 300 classes each year. The school is known for having one of the best blacksmithing teaching facilities in the country. Classes are also offered on fiber arts, rustic furniture making, canoe building, jewelry, woodworking, basketry, herbalism, soap making and much more.
for the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Projects that focus more on the process of creating and exploring art more than the end result. Stop by anytime between 3:30 and 5 p.m. All ages.
Story Time, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. A variety of books, songs and finger plays. Infant to 7 years with parent or caregiver.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Suggested donation
social
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-noon, Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Run by volunteers and donations.
Clothing Ministry, 6-8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon, run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Green Drinks Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Harvey's Restaurant and Pub, 14 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Green Drinks is a "green gathering" for those who work, volunteer, or have a passion for promoting the environment, conservation, and sustainability. Join us at Harvey's, in the Library Room, on the first Thursday of every month to meet new people, learn about local green initiatives, and share what you've been working on.The traditional mingle and chat format will remain the same each month, but we will also highlight a special topic and have local experts on hand to informally chat about those topics with interested attendees. JUNE'S FEATURED TOPIC: RECYCLING! We will briefly talk about the current status of recycling in the US, some common recycling mistakes, and the potential for public recycling on Broadway.Details: Cash bar. Happy Hour runs until 6:30 p.m. with 1/2 priced drafts, wines, and cocktails. Non-alcoholic drinks and food may also be ordered.While this is a networking event, solicitation is not allowed.
workshop
A Taste of the Forge with Steve Gurzler. No. 1351-0606. 3 evenings. June 6, 13, 20, 6-8:30 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Join blacksmith Steve Gurzler at the smithy for three weekday evenings. Class size will be limited to four students so instruction can be tailored to match the students' blacksmithing skills. This class is designed to provide a basic overview of the skills and processes of the blacksmith, and will include building and maintaining a fire, heating metal to the proper temperature, basic hammer techniques, drawing, twisting, bending and cutting. More advanced skills will be taught, depending on student progress. Students can expect to complete two or more simple projects NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student's safety. Students should be high school age or older. Parents must accompany children who are under 18 years of age.
Caregiver Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In this monthly support group, facilitated by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, we will: Address issues of self-care and how to practice it while caring for someone else; identify sources of stress and learn skills to cope and take action to reduce that stress; explore ways to feel healthier, including practical solutions for constructive communication; discover how to clarify your needs and meet them without feeling guilt, anger or resentment. Pre-registration is requested. Please call 413-992-7012.This support group is funded by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Friday
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
for the kids
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play.Free, but donation suggested.
Hartford Kindergarten Round-Up, Hartford Central School, 4704 State Route 149, Hartford. We will be holding Kindergarten Registration and Screening for all students eligible to attend kindergarten in the 2019-20 school year. If you have a child turning 5 on or before December 1, 2019, and have not yet received a registration packet, please contact Mrs. Nims at 518-632-5222 ext. 101.
exhibit
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Once a month, in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer's, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A Museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication. Free. RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.
religion
Salem, NY Area Churches First Friday Noontime Prayer Services, noon-1 p.m., Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron. In response to the countless tragedies in our community, nation, and world, the Salem Area Churches invite all to attend brief ecumenical prayer services at noon on the first Friday of each month. We come together as people of faith to pray for the needs of the world, our community, and for ourselves. We welcome all into our midst, both the believer and the seeker, and also those of other faiths or of no faith. Our simple service concludes each month with The Coventry Litany of Reconciliation in hope and faith that worldwide peace and reconciliation will one day come to be. The Litany comes out of a poignant story of forgiveness and reconciliation between England and Germany. On the night of November 14, 1940 the city of Coventry, England was bombarded for eleven hours by the German Luftwaffe. Firebombs destroyed much of the center of the city, including the medieval Cathedral of St. Michael. The next morning, a stonemason erected a cross, made of charred timbers. Later, Provost Dick Howard of the Cathedral wrote the words, "Father, forgive" on the wall behind the cross, declaring that the cathedral would be rebuilt. Provost Howard "made a commitment not to seek revenge, but to strive for forgiveness and reconciliation with those responsible. During the BBC radio broadcast from the Cathedral ruins on Christmas Day 1940 he declared that when the war was over we should work with those who had been enemies 'to build a kinder, more Christ-like world.'" (http://www.coventrycathedral.org.uk/ccn/read-our-story/)Three large medieval nails from the roof were bound together in the form of a cross and this became the symbol of a ministry of reconciliation that grew out of post-war efforts to reconcile the people of England and Germany. The ruins of the old cathedral have been preserved next to the new cathedral, which was built after the war. The charred cross and the cross of nails remain at the altar in the ruins, together with the inscription on the wall behind it. In the ruins of the cathedral, every Friday at noon - the hour of the Crucifixion - worshipers pray the Litany of Reconciliation.Together we pray and work for peace, hope, and healing. Please join us! For more information, please call Rev. Laura Mitchell 518-854-3729.
workshop
Making Kitchen Utensils with Dick Sargent. No. 1524-0606. 4 days. June 7-10., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Learn to make a ladle with brass bowl and beautifully forged and filed handle, or perhaps a spatula or cooking fork. In this class you'll learn how to make classical 18th century cooking utensils that will beautify your kitchen or make barbecuing more enjoyable. NOTE: Hard shoes and long pants are required for student's safety. Owing to the physical demands and to safety issues, this class is suggested for students 18 years of age and older.
The World of Mushroom Foraging in the Adirondacks with Ryan Bouchard and Emily Schmidt No.1438-0607. 3 days, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Join Ryan and Emily in spring, summer &/or fall and learn how to observe and describe the finer details of fungi in the way a mycologist does. This course will familiarize students with mushroom science and the fun of mushroom hunting culture, with an emphasis on the mushroom species of the Adirondacks that are considered "safe for beginners." We will study techniques for mushroom photography, collections, storage..and yes, delicious wild mushroom COOKING. Using wild mushrooms of the Adirondacks, we will demonstrate (and enjoy) various mushroom cooking concepts from around the world, as well as original wild mushroom cooking ideas from Ryan and Emily. Ryan's book: "Gourmet Mushrooms of the Northeast" will be available for $20 at the class. NOTE: Students should wear weather appropriate clothing, suitable for hiking. Students may wish to bring with them a notebook and writing utensil, pocketknife and camera (or phone with the ringer off).
Saturday
music
Across The Pond, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm proudly presents Beatles tribute band Across the pond. Across The Pond is a group of musicians paying tribute to the music of the Beatles, staying focused on the style and music of the Beatles and not the impersonation of the Beatles themselves. Check them out here, https://www.facebook.com/AcrossThePondNY Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+) ,$7. For details and links to musicians visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
social
Abraham Wing Color Splash Walk/Run, Abraham Wing School, 120 Lawrence St., Glens Falls. This color walk/run features a designated 5k course. During the race, participants are doused with color at various color stations ending with one final color celebration at the finish line. Check in starts at 10 a.m.
An Adirondack Woof Stock, Chestertown Municipal center, 7307 State Route 9, Chestertown. Get out your Tie-Dye and let's travel back to 1969 at the 5th annual ADIRONDACK WOOF STOCK ... "A WEEKEND OF PEACE, PAWS & MUSIC." It'll be the best day of your dog's life!!! Let your canine companion try dock diving with the North American Diving Dogs or watch the professional competitions! Take a run through Doggie Fun Zone's Agility and Lure Chasing Course, a huge hit with dogs of all ages and sizes! Live music, food and vendors — June 8 and 9 all day, both days! Watch K-9 Police demonstrations, sit in on the Blessing of the Animals with Father John, adopt a pet from Adirondack Save-A-Stray and North Shore Animal League, let your little one tie-dye their own T-Shirt or shop with the vendors! Admission is $1 - kids 12 and younger and dogs are free! Saturday night, attend the "WOOD STOCK REVISITED ON THE MILL POND" a pet friendly outdoor concert in downtown Brant Lake with more live music, food and vendors at The Hub plus free boat rides on the pond by Loon Lake Marina..and don't forget to wear your Tie-Dye!
Community Days Weekend at the Caves, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural Stone Bridge And Caves, 533 Stone Bridge Road, Pottersville. Hi all, once again it is time to show our appreciation to all our local residence and open up our "backyard" for COMMUNITY DAYS! Family owned since the Revolutionary War, Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is a geological treasure of the Adirondacks and is home of the largest cave entrance in the East. Come visit and say hi to your neighbors and friends while exploring this NY natural wonder. Check out the Wedding Pavilion and our beautiful gardens. Also enjoy our newly RENOVATED ICE CREAM STAND! This is the time to hike our two CHESTER CHALLENGE TRAILS with great views of the Adirondacks (if they are dried up by this weekend, still too muddy). Over 21,000 folks hiked the Chester Challenge trails last year! The Catamount Trail summit was also used for the opening scene in the Finale of Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, directed by Ben Stiller! Feel free to forward this e-mail and poster and post on Facebook and Twitter. Free tour admission to all residents of Warren and Essex Counties (just show valid photo ID).
Glens Falls Democratic Committee Annual Picnic, 4-7 p.m., Lawrence Street Tavern, 28 Cooper St., Glens Falls. You're invited to Glens Falls Democratic Committee's Annual Picnic Fundraiser to support Democratic candidates. Potluck and BBQ, live music, cash bar, and good company! A $10 donation would be greatly appreciated.
Morris Ford Car Show and Food Truck Event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Morris Ford, 872 Saratoga Road, Ballston Lake. Morris Ford presents Spina Bifida of Northeastern New York's Car Show and Food Truck Event. Car show is open to all cars, trucks, motorcycles of any year, make or model. Vehicle registration is a $10 donation to Spina Bifida of Northeastern New York. Spectators are free, event is open to everyone….check out cars and enjoy great food!! Good bags, raffles, door prizes, dash plaques, trophies are just the beginning of the fun. John's Rolllin' Jukebox will be spinning tunes for us all day and Herb Carter Jr. of 18 String of Trouble will be playing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendor spaces are available for a donation of $25. For more information please feel free to contact Tracy Paige at 518-331-7615.
WINGS FALLS QUILTERS GUILD, END-OF-THE-YEAR POT LUCK LUNCHEON, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. Bring a dish to share and up to three "UFO's" for games and prizes. For more information, see our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wingsfallsquilters or email to wfqginfo@gmail.com. Meetings are usually held September through June, the second Saturday of the month with coffee time at 8:15 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 9:15 a.m., show and tell and guest speakers. Guests and new members are welcome. New membership begins September 14, 2019.
workshop
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a FREE support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers. We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Come to Mount McGregor to be Cured: The Story of the Met Life Insurance Tuberculosis Sanatorium, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. "I feel the air very fine here. This must become a great sanatorium before many years."U.S. Grant, Mt. McGregor, 1885 Tuberculosis (TB) was one of the nation's leading causes of death in the early 1900's with an estimated 110,000 persons dying annually. In 1910, the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, America's largest life insurer, made the decision to build a sanatorium for their employees diagnosed with TB. Dave Hubbard, Grant Cottage's Visitor Center & Group Sales Manager, will discuss the history of the mountain's sanatorium through the eyes of a tuberculosis patient being treated at the Mount McGregor facility.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York's Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Common Loon Presentation at Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Saranac Village at Will Rogers, 78 Will Rogers Drive, Saranac Lake. Dr. Nina Schoch from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will be presenting an overview of Common Loon history. Dr. Schoch will also speak about the positive work the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is doing for the Adirondack Park and surrounding areas. This presentation is free to the public. Please contact us at 518-354-8636 or email info@adkloon.org if you have any questions about this presentation.
Lampworking: Glass Bead Surface Decoration with Renee Kingsley. No. 1408-0608. 1/2 day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Want to get creative with your beads? Endless design possibilities begin with a simple dot or line. Students will learn how to lay dots and lines on the surface of a bead as the basis of bead design and style. Learn how to melt and move the dots and lines into various patterns and designs. Creating and using multicolor rods of glass called "twisties" will also be covered. Previous lampwork experience required.
Soap Swirl and Design with Roberta Devers-Scott. No. 1378-0608. 1 days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Do you love the different designs you see in handmade soap? Then come to this advanced workshop and learn various swirling techniques that will take your plain bar of soap to the next level. We will learn the hanger swirl, drop swirl and the "in the pot" swirl. We may even do a layering technique if time permits! You will go home with a minimum of 10 bars of soap and after the 4-week curing process they will be ready for use or gifting. NOTE: A basic knowledge of soap making is needed for this class.
Woodland Fairy Houses with Bart Pisha. No. 1527-0608. 1 day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Legend has it that Fairies still dwell in mountains and forests everywhere, and the Adirondacks are no exception to this. While I've not yet seen any of them, it's clear that the chilly winters of our region pose a special challenge to these elusive beings. Particularly during the colder months, but also year-round, they need shelter from prying eyes and from the elements as well. Participants in this course will help meet this need by constructing imaginative Fairy houses and furniture of materials found in the forest or from home. Using twine and hot-melt glue these structures will be built on cardboard sheets allowing them to be readily transported to one's home or any glade where Fairies congregate.NOTE: Materials Fee Options: 1) $6.00 if you bring your own glue gun. 2) $16.00 includes a mini 110v glue gun with glue sticks. 3) $32 includes a full-size 110v glue gun with glue sticks. Please contact AFS for materials pricing and to state your choice.
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450.This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Sunday
music
One Spirit, One Voice, 4-5:30 p.m., Church Of The Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Schenectady. "One Spirit, One Voice" captures the power of choral music to promote health and well-being and to strengthen togetherness and connection between people. Experience the diversity of the human voice as the Burnt Hills Oratorio Society chorus performs an array of vocal genres, including Broadway, a cappella, gospel, and contemporary. This choral play list is bound to provide music that will stir the soul of all age groups. Joining BHOS will be The Musicians of Ma'alwyck, a masterful ensemble of harp, flute, oboe, violin, and cello. General admission $25, senior (65+) $20, teen (13-19) $15, children 12 and younger free. Tickets available at the door the day of the performance. To learn more or to purchase your tickets ahead of time, go to the Burnt Hills Oratorio Society website: bhos.us.Still have questions? Call 518-416-4060 or find us on Facebook.
15th Annual Young Performers Showcase, 2-3:30 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Now in its fifteenth season, this annual showcase celebrates the region's most promising high school and college students in an afternoon of vocal and instrumental music, in both classical and popular styles.
exhibit
Second Sunday with Art Lab, 1-4 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The second Sunday of every month, The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 4 p.m., our educators host Art Lab, a free gallery and art-making activity that explores the "A" in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). For families with children ages 6 and older, but anyone can participate; even adults without children will have a blast.
The Black Fly — Calling All Fakes, 3-4 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A live story-telling event with guest speakers from the community sharing their personal experiences inspired by the theme "Calling All Fakes." The event is curated and produced by Art in the Public Eye and The Hyde Collection, in collaboration with Adirondack Theatre Festival, which presents Calling All Kates June 14 to 22 at Wood Theater. RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
social
Historic Preservation Plaque Presentation, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Heritage Society, 5 Parkhurst Road, Gansevoort. Please feel free to word this however you see fit, but here is the gist of it:"Each year the Historic Preservation Board for the town of Wilton presents a commemorative plaque to three homes, to recognize them and their owner's commitment to preservation. The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served."
Mr. Bill's Car Hop Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mr Bill's Car Hop, 3 Trieble Ave., Ballston Spa. Awarding 25 trophies, dash plaques to the first 70 cars. Door prizes all day. DJ Andy Narzynski spinning the tunes.
Spaghetti Dinner North Queensbury, 4-7 p.m., North Queensbury Fire House, Rat. 9L, Queensbury. Homemade desserts.
The Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club Monthly Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., VICTORY Come join The Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club for our MONTHLY BREAKFAST. Menu: Eggs cooked to order, bacon, sausage, toast (white or wheat), pancakes (regular, blueberry, buckwheat, apple cinnamon ), French toast, home fries, orange juice, coffee, tea, hot chocolate. Cost: $8.00 Adult, $4.00 Child. EVERYONE will be welcome to join us. 695-3917.
The Honorable Joseph Allen Memorial "RING THE BELL" Fundraiser to benefit the Church of St. Mary/St. Paul Building Restoration Fund, 1-5 p.m., American Legion, 72 Pearl St, Hudson Falls. The Honorable Joseph Allen Memorial "RING THE BELL" Fundraiser to benefit The Church of St. Mary/St. Paul Building Restoration FundDJ Brain PincheonCash BarBaket RaffleDoor Prizes50/50 DrawingSnacks
workshop
Rugs from Rags with Caroline Dvorak. No. 1355-0609. 1/2 day, 12-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Fabric remnants will be used to make a 24"x30" rug. Students will have a choice of making a "Sock Rug", using loopers from a sock factory, or making a "Rag Rug" using strips of fabric remnants or clothing. No weaving experience is necessary. The looms are dressed and ready to go, all you need to bring is your creative spirit and leave with a finished one-of-a-kind rag rug. Extra materials may be purchased for a small fee of $3.00 per inch if you wish to make a longer rug.
Woodcarving a Chickadee with Rick and Ellen Butz. No. 1421-0609. 1 day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne. Learn to carve and paint a realistic, life-sized carving of one of our favorite Adirondack birds. The woods around the Adirondack Folk School are full of Chickadees, so you will have plenty of inspiration. Topics covered will include tool selection, sharpening and safe carving techniques. All tools and materials are provided, but if the students have their own carving tools they may bring them if they wish. This class is recommended for beginning and intermediate woodcarvers age 16 and up. NOTE: Students may bring their own woodcarving tools if they have them, but it is not required.
Monday
workshop
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.No registration required. For information on upcoming topics, please visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com.
Tuesday
for the kids
Story Time, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. A variety of books, songs and finger plays. Infant to 7 years with parent or caregiver.
workshop
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know about bariatric surgery, from our team's qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon. Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699.
How Nathaniel Bacheller Changed History, 1-2:15 p.m., The Conkling Center, 79 Warren St., GLENS FALLS. Discover how a letter sold at auction a few years ago changed history in a very dramatic way! This program showcases the story of the letter's discovery, its importance, and how it fits into the existing historiography. This new, exciting document was the keystone to completely reshaping our understanding of Benedict Arnold, Horatio Gates, and the Second Battle of Saratoga (October 7, 1777) . Speaker is National Park Ranger Eric Schnitzer. Reservations are required. Please call 518-793-1494 to reserve your spot.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. The transition from cancer patient to cancer survivor is often a difficult journey. In the weeks and months after treatment ends, patients can feel alone, confused, and uncertain. This group will help you build your tool chest with skills to cope, and create your "new normal" so you'll have the kind of life you deserve. For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, and the American Cancer Society.
social
"See the Sights" Luncheon, 12-2 p.m., Longfellow's Inn & Restaurant, 9P, Saratoga Springs. "See the Sights" Luncheon. You are invited to enjoy lunch and camaraderie at Longfellow's Inn & Restaurant. The luncheon will feature Jean Toth from "Yankee Trails" who will provide great vacation ideas and travels. Our speaker, Nancy Jensen, from Skaneateles, will talk about how she overcame "I Felt My Life Was Hopeless." The menus include a choice of Asian Beef Stir Fry or Pasta Primavera, $19.00 inclusive. For reservations, call Ellie at 518-584-3779 or Anita at 518-583-4043 by June 7. Presented by Saratoga Christian Women's Connection.
Wednesday
music
Golden Era Recorded Music Project, 7-8 p.m., AUDIO & ART, 21 Thomson Avenue, Glens Falls. Golden Era Recorded Music project is a weekly one hour presentation of music from 1948 to 1988 on rare and out-of-print vinyl LP records. Each one-hour session is devoted to a specific musical theme from the entire history of music world-wide: European Classical, American Pop, Jazz, West African Drumming, Balinese Gamelon, Caribbean Steel Drum, 20th Century Avant Garde, etc. Individual artists are featured. Call 518-792-5633 or salstrasser@verizon.net for each Wednesday schedule of music. For the title of each Wednesday’s musical presentation, please go to the “NEWS BLOG” at fibhornspeakers.com.
Luke Garrett, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm Presents Luke Garrett, opening by Danny Garcia and Katie Dwyer and Dave Larson & Amy Geiling. Coming from upstate New York, Luke Garrett has played professionally for over five years and recently released a new album titled "Love is Better." Band Members are Lucas Garrett, vocals and guitar, William O, Donovan, bass and drums, and Kevin Kosach. Dan Garcia and Katy Dwyer have been performing their variety of country western swing jazz blues and folk music together in the greater Capital and Lake George regions for almost 20 years, playing many well known venues including Caffe Lena, First Night in Saratoga, Heartlands Hayride, and Park Avenue Country Club in New York City. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+) ,$7. Refreshments and 50/50, baked goods raffle available. For details and links to musicians visit our website at www.littletheater27.org or call us at 518-747-3421
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave, Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
for the kids
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Donation suggested.
workshop
Aquatic and Riparian Invasive Species Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Maren Alexander, 14 W Brook Road, Lake George. The Warren County SWCD will be hosting field trainings for municipal staff and landowners on best management practices for invasive species. These trainings will cover both aquatic and ripari-an (wetland) areas. The workshops will be held at the West Brook Conservation Initiative in Lake George on June 12, and the Gurney Lane Rec-reation Area in Queensbury on June 15.The trainings will include: plant identification, proper removal techniques, management timelines, spread prevention and, alternative plantings. The goal of these trainings is to provide municipalities and community members with the knowledge for properly managing invasive species, in order to reduce their spread throughout the Lake Champlain Watershed. Space is limited, please RSVP by June 7 to Maren Alexander at marenalexander@nycap.rr.com or (518) 623-3119.
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides "a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues." Please register by calling 413-992-7012. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
Solomon Northup Portrayal, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. Historical re-enactor Clifford Oliver Mealy will recreate the persona of Solomon Northrup. Northrup, a free African American New Yorker was kidnapped into slavery in 1841. His life story was the basis of the award winning film "12 Years a Slave." This event is free and open to the public. For further information or to make a reservation, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
