Thursday
For the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape, past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Show 7: The Process Annual Juried Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Every Monday through Friday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 6. Guest juror, John Hampshire, is a Professor of Studio Art at SUNY Adirondack and has had numerous solo and group exhibitions nationally. He is the recipient of many honors and awards, including SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creativity, a NYFA fellowship grant, and a Purchase Award from the Hyde Museum.
“The Harvest” at Skidmore College, 8 to 10 p.m., Skidmore College, 815 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Skidmore Theater is pleased to announce its Fall Black Box Production, The Harvest by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by artist-in-residence John Michael DiResta. SYNOPSIS: In the basement of a small evangelical church in southeastern Idaho, a group of young missionaries is preparing to go to the Middle East. One of them, a young man who has recently lost his father, has bought a one-way ticket. But his plans are complicated when his estranged sister returns home and makes it her mission to keep him there. This production explores themes of faith, escapism, and queerness in a highly realistic setting in which the black box theater space is transformed into a church basement.
Social
Backyard BBQ + Line Dancing, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Backyard BBQ all you can eat! 5 to 8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids (10 and under) Get those dancing shoes on! Live Country Music and Line Dancing 8 to 11 p.m.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Drink Pink at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Drink Pink this October at Adirondack Winery and help them raise $8,500 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks!Stop in any day in October for a FREE sample of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze Wine Cocktail, $5 pink wine slushies, a pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2, prizes, games and so much more!Plus, all month, they’re donating $4 for every bottle they sell of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze wine to Making Strides! AND they’re donating a portion of sales of any pink wine accessories, Drink Pink Uncork and Craft tickets, pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tastings for 2, and every dollar spent on their raffle tickets!Go to adkwinery.com/DrinkPink to learn about all the exciting reasons to visit their Tasting Rooms this month—and how to drink wine for a great cause! To learn about the incredible life-saving programs, services and research Making Strides supports, and to join Adirondack Winery’s fundraising team, go to adkwinery.com/JoinOurTeamThis event is also at our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.
Hometown Thanksgiving Benefit Dinner, 5 to 9 p.m., Cooper’s Cave Ale Company, 2 Sagamore St., Glens Falls. The annual Hometown Thanksgiving meal, the Glens Falls based, non-profit organization that serves approximately 1,500-2,000 people a free home-cooked Thanksgiving meal, costs several thousands of dollars each year. 15% of all food and beverages purchased will be donated to Hometown Thanksgiving (not including tax, gratuities or any discounted offers by Cooper’s Cave). It will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at 2 Sagamore St. in Glens Falls. If you are interested in dining or have any questions, please contact Meg via phone (518-232-8896), email (hometownthanksgiving@gmail.com) or via Facebook comment or messenger to let her know how many will be attending.
Health
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7 to 9 p.m. Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Friday
Music and arts
The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Come out and support Great Artists in a beautiful setting! The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 7 and 8 p.m. at the Downtown Social. Look forward to seeing you there.
Social
Bingo, 7 to 9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1 to 3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join the Hyde Docent tours starting at 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Escape Room Mixer, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Enjoy a fun evening event exploring the Museum hosted in collaboration with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce’s NextGens committee. The Escape Room Challenge will feature puzzles located within different rooms of Hyde House. Teams of up to five people can sign up to visit each room, solve the puzzles, and the team with the fastest accumulated time wins. In addition to assigned room puzzles, enjoy untimed investigations of other rooms and galleries. Refreshments and music in the Art Studio. Preregistration is $20 per adult; admission is $30 the night of event; students attend for free. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Haunted Barn Spooktacular at Little Theater on the Farm, 6 to 9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on The Farm presents its 15th Annual Haunted Barn, touted to be the scariest in the area. This year’s theme is “Haunted Barn Spooktacular!” Adults $8, $5 children aged 5-12, under 5 Free. Costume competition, Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., prizes will be awarded. For more details call us at 518-747-3421.
Mason/Star Public Roast Turkey Breast Dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Mason/Star Public Dinner. A public Roast Turkey Breast Dinner, sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F.&A.M., and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star, will be served Friday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the downstairs dining hall of the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga (across from the Stone House). Take-outs will also be available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under, and will be sold at the door. Parking for this event will be available along Montcalm Street, also at the Hancock House parking lot.
Moreau Kayak Trip, 5 to 7 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Come learn kayaking before the season is over. This wonderful fall time paddle is a delightful way to learn a new fun way to spend time outside. The Park Naturalist will lead this beginner’s paddle around the lake pointing out wonderful sights that are more enjoyable from an up-close perspective given by a kayak. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. Rentals available for $15.
Operation Adopt A Soldier Haunted Hayride, 4 to 10 p.m., Wilton Town Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs. Join Operation Adopt A Soldier for its 18th annual Haunted Hayride at Gavin Park in Wilton Oct. 25 and 26, 4 to 10 p.m. A family friendly feature will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. The event offers fun for all ages with games, food, face painting and a costume contest at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Cost is $8 for “Little Screamers” and $15 per person. For more information call Cliff at 518-260-9922, Lynette at 518-222-1091, email or Facebook message.
Uncork & Craft: Wine Glass Painting, 7 to 9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Join us for a fun and crafty night with friends — for a great cause! Adirondack Winery is hosting this special night of wine and crafts where you’ll get to paint 2 souvenir wine glasses with the help of our wine glass painting experts — and $10 for every ticket sold will be donated to Making Strides of the Adirondacks! Sign up today and help us reach our goal of raising $8,500 for breast cancer support services! You can view this event on Facebook.
Health
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a FREE support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers. Celebrate successes, share struggles and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome. Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Saturday
For the kids
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Music and arts
Open Studio: The Shadow of Rubens, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artist-in-residence Corey Pitkin will lead an exploration of Peter Paul Rubens and his influence on some of the best-known artists of the seventeenth century, either directly as the mentor of Anthony Van Dgke or as the aspiration of Rembrandt. Inspired by the Flemish and Dutch master’s painting techniques, participants will create a Rubens-inspired portrait. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Social
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1 to 3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join the Hyde Docent tours starting at 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Fall Into The Holidays Festival , Salvation Army, 37 Broad St., Glens Falls. Artists, Crafters and Vendors Show—Fundraiser for Salvation Army to help fill Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for those in need in our communities of Warren and Washington Counties. $1 admission gives you two tickets for the basket raffles. Shop for the Holidays.
Halloween Comicfest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Freakopolis Geekery Inc., 120 Main St., Whitehall. Halloween Comic Fest is one of the biggest days of the year in the world of comics. There will be FREE Halloween Comic Fest titles, spooky treats, a costume contest and more.
Halloween Walk, 6 to 8 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join in for the annual Halloween Walk. Come prepared to be entertained and maybe even a little frightened with a guided tour around the beach area. Refreshments will be served. You must call to reserve a tour. The park office is 518-793-0511. Cost is $5.00/car.
Hudson Falls Free Library Open House and Autumn Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Come by to see the work we’ve done to restore our 1915 building. We’re looking spiffy and proud of it! See the improvements and enjoy the Open House. The book sale is ready with loads of affordable interesting titles in all formats and for all ages.
Living History Event: Nothing Could Exceed the Spirit and Alertness, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Discover the crucial moments of the Revolutionary War that’s not mentioned in textbooks. Join Fort Ticonderoga as they recreate the tense days when the work of 13,000 American soldiers held the line against the entire British Army and fleet on Lake Champlain. Through weapon demonstrations, guided tours, living history vignettes, and ongoing programming, explore the events of October 1776 which were vital to securing the ultimate fate of American independence. The cost of this event is included with General Admission ticket.
Maze by Moonlight, 7 to 10 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Discover fall fun of historic proportions at Fort Ticonderoga’s Maze by Moonlight Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26. Navigate through the six-acres of towering corn stalks at night! Visitors will find clues connected to Fort Ticonderoga’s story as they make their way through the maze in a blanket of darkness. Will Fort Ticonderoga’s unexplained and ghostly past find you in the maze? Bring your flashlight and find out!The maze, with a NEW 2019 design is divided into two phases, giving guests the chance to gain confidence in the smaller maze before tackling the main maze. The average journey will take from twenty minutes for the first phase and up to an hour for the second phase.The cost of this event is included with General Admission ticket.
Workshops
8 Hour Annual In-Service Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To register, please call 518-580-2450. This is an eight hour course that must be completed within 12 calendar months from completion of the 16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, and annually thereafter. The course is structured to provide the student with updated and enhanced information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, and ethics and conduct. Please bring your security guard license and $80 cash payment. The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Don’t Fall, Stand Tall: Balance/Fall Risk Assessment, 9 a.m. to noon, Regional Therapy Center at Washington Street, 225 Washington St., Saratoga Springs. Join in for a free balance/fall risk assessment, using standardized testing and the most current research. You will be screened by skilled, licensed therapists from the Regional Therapy Center, who will also offer tips to help prevent falls. Appointments are available from 9 to 11:10 a.m. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 to sign up.
Community
DEA Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moreau EMS, 1583 U.S. 9, Fort Edward. The DEA Drug Take Back Day provides an opportunity for members of the community to safely, conveniently, and responsibly dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Saratoga Recycles Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., SPAC, Parking Lot, west side of Route 50, Saratoga Springs. Sustainable Saratoga is continuing the very popular Saratoga Recycles Day event. Collecting the following household items: B.E.S.T. (aka) Backstretch—men’s workboots, jeans and blankets. Shelters of Saratoga—sleeping bags and backpacks. Her Treasure Box—cloth, yarn, craft paper, frames, buttons, canvas, scissors, thread, craft books, patterns, stamps, jewelry supplies, art supplies and materials. Saratoga Springs Lions Club—eye glasses and hearing aids. American Clothing Company—clothing and textiles. Bikeatoga—bikes and bike exchange (no helmets). JGS Recycling—electronics, appliances and metal, TV’s and computer monitors ($20 each; limit 4 per vehicle). There will be a $5 entrance fee per vehicle and $20 per TV and monitor (limit 4 TV’s per vehicle). There is also a new traffic pattern to accommodate an increased amount of vehicles.https://www.sustainablesaratoga.org/projects/zero-waste/recycles-day/.
Sunday
Social
4th Sunday Dance, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Fun Spot, Upper Glen Street, Queensbury. This event is a Halloween party. Dress up and do some dancing. The venue has a large, wooden floor that is just perfect for practicing your dance moves. Music for a variety of dances will be played. Singles are welcome.
12th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls. The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. The Adirondack event is a noncompetitive two mile walk in downtown Glens Falls that brings over 1,500 people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The event raises money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost. It’s a day that shouldn’t be missed and won’t be forgotten. Registration is FREE. Sign up today at www.makingstrideswalk.org/Adirondacks or call 1-800-227-2345, option 2.
Edible & Ornamental Plants Program, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Porter Schoolhouse Nature Preserve, 6937 NY 22, Granville. Discover edible plants that are ornamental and ornamental plants that are edible. Confused yet? What does the Nature Preserve offer? What can you grow in your garden? The craft will be a spooky Halloween gourd. All ages welcome. Reservations required by Oct. 25 by calling the museum. Meet at the Porter Schoolhouse on route 22 in Hebron. (Pember Nature Preserve). Trails are open every day from dawn to dusk.
Living History Event: Nothing Could Exceed the Spirit and Alertness, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Discover the crucial moments of the Revolutionary War that’s not mentioned in textbooks. Join Fort Ticonderoga as they recreate the tense days when the work of 13,000 American soldiers held the line against the entire British Army and fleet on Lake Champlain. Through weapon demonstrations, guided tours, living history vignettes, and ongoing programming, explore the events of October 1776 which were vital to securing the ultimate fate of American independence. The cost of this event is included with General Admission ticket.
Monday
Social
Western Ridge Hike, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. We will park a car at one end of the trail and drive over to the other end. From there we will start the Western Ridge trail and hike it in its entirety one way. This will be about 6+ miles. Call the park office to register for this hike with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Meet and pay ($1 for kids and 62+, $2 for everyone else) at the park office. Rating: Advanced to Expert.
Workshops
Planning and Managing Digitization Projects Workshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ticonderoga Historical Society, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga. Lakes to Locks Passage, Inc. is offering a workshop that provides a basic overview of some of the issues institutions should consider when digitizing materials, including prioritization and selection criteria, handling practices while scanning or photographing, and storage concerns for digital media. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions and “real life” digital challenges or successes to discuss as part of the workshop.The workshop is facilitated by John Diefenderfer of the New York State Archives in the Archival Advisory Services Unit coordinating DHP advisory and grant services.Register by emailing anne@lakestolocks.org by Oct. 25.
Young Survivor Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone. For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648, or email ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.
Tuesday
For the kids
Harry Potter Party, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Calling all witches and wizards, young and old! Join in for a party to celebrate the magic of the wizarding world. Play some games, learn some spells and learn who won our House Cup. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
New! for the Kids, Read to Hennessy, 4 to 5 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Hennessy, our new reading therapy dog, on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. Sign up at the Children’s desk of Crandall Public Library or call at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 for your time to read to Hennessy.
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Tuesday join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Social
Lake Ann Loop Hike, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This will be about a 6+ mile hike with ups and downs, making this a nice, scenic loop. We will start at the Lake Bonita parking lot and head over to the Waterfall trail. From there we will hike the Western ridge trail over to the Lake Ann trail. This will take us back to Lake Bonita where we will head back to the parking area. Program fees apply. Registration is required 24 hours advanced notice. Please meet and pay at the park office. Rating: Advanced to Expert.
Taco & Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.. See you there.
Twilight Cemetery Tour: Madness, Murder, Untimely Deaths, and Strange Coincidences, Greenridge Cemetary, 17 Green Ridge Plaza, Saratoga Springs. Volunteer docent Gloria May will navigate the tombs and monuments of Greenridge Cemetery, discussing the historical and architectural background of the American rural cemetery movement while unearthing tales of Saratoga’s most notable residents. Come discover the final resting place of many individuals who made Saratoga Springs their home while taking in the spooky spirit of the season! Tour begins at 5 p.m. at the Sackett Gates entrance of Greenridge Cemetery located on Lincoln Avenue. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight. Tour includes walking and standing on varied terrain. Reservations are encouraged, but not necessary. For more information visit www.saratogapreservation.org or call (518) 587-5030.
Music and arts
Application of Art: Paint Alterations, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Modern era of art presented artists with new subject matter and materials with which to create. In this four-session series, participants will learn about the different applications and mediums of paint an artist can use to create unique mixed-media works of art. Inspired by the Feibes & Schmitt Collection, participants will learn about the different modern applications of paint and create their own painting experimenting with altered techniques and materials. Supplies are provided. $120 for members; $140 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Workshops
Eating Tips for People Living with Diabetes, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., SHMG Primary Care- Scotia-Glenville, 112 Charlton Road, Ballston Lake. Join a small-group discussion with a Registered Dietitian/Certified Diabetes Educator to learn eating strategies that make sense for you. Learn about carbohydrate counting, eating out, food shopping and other aspects of nutrition to consider when you or a loved one have diabetes. Informal setting with plenty of time for questions and answers. There is a fee to attend this program. Please check with your insurance company about possible coverage. Copays and deductibles apply. Physician referral and advance registration required. Please call 518-886-5121.
Wednesday
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30 to 2:50 p.m., Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby. For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50 to 5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region.Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class, for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18—Dec. 20. Class Description: Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced. Please visit adkdancearts.com for more information or contact us via phone, text or email: (518)460-5567, adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com.
Music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30- to 4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Artside Chats, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region for a gallery discussion beside the artworks with the best interpreters, the artists. Each week, different artists will join a Hyde Collection staff member for moderated discussions about their artwork. Free with Museum admission.
Glens Falls at Work: Live!, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Glens Falls at Work: Live! is a collaboration between North Country Public Radio’s North Country at Work project and the Crandall Public Library’s Folklife Center.Stop by and check out our exhibit showcasing photos of work in Glens Falls from the 1800s to the present, plus listening stations where you can hear work stories from people in the community. Join us as we kick off the exhibit with an evening of refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Folklife Center at the Crandall Library. Directly following the exhibit opening, join us for a night of live storytelling. Come to sit back and listen, or bring your own story to share. The live storytelling will begin at 7 p.m.
Social
House Party Game Night, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. House Party Game Night (8 to 11 p.m.) $3 Bud Light, Karaoke and Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Guitar Hero, etc., and Fud Bar Specials. Kids Eat FREE Buffet 5 to 8 p.m. (w/ Purchase of Adult Meal—Children 10 and Under).
Whispering Bones, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Argyle Brewery at the Cambridge Train Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge. Whispering Bones: An Evening of Ghost Stories at the Cambridge Train Depot this Halloween season. Dr. Erastus Betterov-Underhill and Friends are touring the region to present an evening of chilling, comic and classic ghost stories. In its ninth year of performance, this year’s Whispering Bones features talented storytellers and actors performing stories of ghostly dogs, grave robbers, phantom snowstorms and other strange tales of the macabre. Dr. Betterov-Underhill, aka Kelvin Keraga, will host the show, promoting his line of Dead People Products, such as his world-renowned Crème-de-Menthe embalming fluid. The show features talented actors and storytellers, including Siri Allison, Barbara Chepaitis, Jeannine Haas, and Mary Murphy. For hundreds of years storytellers have taken us by the hand and led us into old houses filled with apparitions: phantoms woven from memories and dreams and the dark core of our humanity. These tales are explorations of our souls, where characters cross the line between life and death, caught in situations that often draw out their deepest feelings. The supernatural teaches us what is natural: frailty and strength, loss and recovery. Come mingle with the spirits. Limited reserve table seating at $10 for Adults; Children under 12, $5. Tickets at Bones.brownpapertickets.com or at Argyle Brewing.
Workshops
NARCAN Training & STD/Hep C Information Session, 5 to 7 p.m., Community Health Center, 24 Hamilton St., Saratoga Springs. NARCAN (Naloxone) reverses opioid overdose and provides valuable time for medical personnel to arrive. Understanding how to administer NARCAN can save lives, which is why we are excited to offer this FREE training, along with an information session on STDs and Hep C. You will learn the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose, and how to use NARCAN to respond. The training, hosted by Lauren Kelly, CASAC, and Margaret Lane, RN, is for all members of the community. There will be NARCAN kits for those who need them. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at https://www.saratogahospital.org/Event/narcan-training—stdhep-c-information-session-10-30-19.
Prenatal Yoga, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
