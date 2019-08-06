Thursday
for the kids
Free Summer Programs, 10:45 a.m.-4 p.m., McIntyre Park, Fort Edward. AMORAK Youth is a nonprofit organization providing free curricular and creative opportunities to children and teens in Washington County, NY and the surrounding areas. AMORAK Youth designs programs and works with existing programs involving music and vocal lessons, dance classes, literature, science, outdoor recreation and more. Our mission is to provide a positive and nourishing atmosphere for the youth of our communities to develop, learn and flourish. Participation in any of our programs is free and available to children and teens between the ages of 3 and 19 years old.This summer we are offering programs featuring hiking, mountain biking and kayaking, out door drumming, hulahooping and dance classes, the Kindness Klub for children's literature, activity and creative play, one on one music lessons of choice and scientists study a stream.
Summer Dance Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the Strand Theatre, 210 MAIN ST., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is offering a Summer Dance Camp at the Strand Theatre of Hudson Falls. The camp is a week long, three hour day camp where participants will take ballet classes on the stage of the Strand Theatre, create performance related arts and crafts/costuming and will explore different styles of dance. The week will end with a mini-showcase created and performed by our camp participant. The Showcase will display our skills gained throughout the week and will be open to parents and guardians of participating students. Adirondack Dance Artistry's camp enrichment is designed to inspire and educate while participants explore movement arts in a nurturing, fun and creative atmosphere.Throughout the week we will offer a Pop Dance Workshop and Pointe Ballet Workshop.Dance Camp: Aug. 5-9, at the Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839. Ages 4-7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ages 8-18, 12 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7, Pop Dance Workshop, 3 to 4 p.m., ages 8-18, $15. A mixed style dance class combining Hip-Hop Contemporary movements creating this fun and creative workshop for mixed levels. Students will be challenged at all levels in coordination and stamina. Aug. 6 and 8, Pointe Ballet Workshop, 3 to 4 p.m. ages 11-18, $15. Ballet dancers will begin with pointe training at the barre and move to center to focus on performing standard works and balance exercises. To register:www.adkdancearts.comadirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com(518) 460-5567
Summer Program, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bilingual Genius Academy, 509 Moe Road, Clifton Park. Come join us for our fun filled Summer Camp at Bilingual Genius Academy on July 8 through August 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register by May 24th and receive $20 off first week tuition. Save $100 if you sign up and pay for the full camp experience. Sibling discount 10% off. We look forward to having your child join us for the summer.
music and arts
Chickens! The Exhibition at Brookside Museum, Saratoga County Historical Society at Brookside Museum, 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa. SCHS/Brookside Museum is proud to present Chickens!: The Exhibition. This unique exhibition, opening on July 5, 2019, explores poultry's place in the economic, social, and cultural life of Saratoga County. On Friday, August 2, 5 to 8 p.m. we will be celebrating the arrival of our live hens on site and the exhibition with a party and activities for all ages. For over a hundred years the poultry industry has been a significant, but unsung, economic force and cultural cornerstone in Saratoga County. Family farms, both large and small, and individuals have generated a large part of their income by providing poultry and eggs to the vibrant resort and spa community since its inception. As pets and entertainment chickens and roosters have amazed and inspired generations of fans leading to a resurgence in keeping hens for farm fresh eggs everyday. Chicken feathers have inspired new technological breakthroughs in the areas of energy storage and temperature control. This exhibition explores all this and more through photographs, documents and objects from the SCSH/Brookside Museum collection. SCHS/Brookside Museum is extremely fortunate to have several special community partners as part of this project. The Milton Grange is creating a mobile coop and providing live hens for a "residency" on site. The hens will be at Brookside July 30 through August 11 and October 1 through 14. We will have a "chicken cam" with live feed on our website and Facebook page thanks to the generosity of David Womer and Adirondack Cable and Security. The camera will be broadcasting the hen's activities 24/7 while they are in residence. Additionally, Ballston Spa artist and community activist, Mark Blech, will create a site-specific outdoor installation as part of the exhibition. Blech, known for his work with the Ballston Spa Birdhouse Project, is making several over-life sized vignettes and a full-sized coop filled with an interactive Rube Goldberg-style engineering activity for all ages. Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. SCHS/Brookside Museum will be holding a party to welcome the hens and celebrate the exhibition. There will be a variety of activities for all ages on site. SCHS/Brookside Museum would like to thank our sponsors, whose generosity make this exhibition possible. Humanities NY, The Upstate Theater Coalition for a Fairgame, Curtis Lumber, The Milton Grange, Thomas Poultry Farm, Adirondack Cable and Security. For more information call Brookside at 518-885-4000 or check www.brooksidemuseum.org. 6 Charlton St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020
From the Rooftops: John Sloan and The Art of a New Urban Space, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban SpaceWood GalleryJune 15 — Sept. 15. The Ashcan School painter John Sloan (1871–1951) was preoccupied with the New York City rooftop perhaps more than any other American artist in the first half of the twentieth century. This setting factors in some of his most iconic and celebrated works, many of which focus on immigrant and working-class subjects. This loan exhibition offers an in-depth examination of Sloan's decades-long fascination with the life of the urban rooftop with nearly thirty of his paintings, prints, and drawings and an additional thirty works from more than a dozen notable contemporaries, including William Glackens, Reginald Marsh, Walter Rosenblum, Weegee, and George Ault. From the Rooftops, which is organized by the Palmer Museum of Art of The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, is accompanied by a publication. Sponsored by Steven and Stephanie Wasser, Brown and Fitzgerald, P.C., and David C. Howson.
Plein Air Festival, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection welcomes plein air artists from around the Northeast for its juried Plein Air Festival, celebrating the Museum, community, and art inspired by the outdoors. Seventeen artists were selected to participate by guest juror George Van Hook. The festival culminates with The Hyde's annual Community Day. Awards in Nocturne, Best in Show, Water, and Structure categories will be announced at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. If you see an artist working en plein air in the greater Glens Falls region, snap a photo of them or selfie with them, then share it on social media, tagging The Hyde.Don't forget to include the hashtags #hydepleinair and #communityday. Community Day will feature a pop-up art show of juried Plein Air artists' works.
Spa City Theatre Presents Newsies, Trombley Auditorium Maple Ave Middle School, 515 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs. Spa City Theatre presents Disney's musical inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City.
Summerland Music Society: Planet Earth Islands, 7-9 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St, Glens Falls. New York City-based duo Tenth Intervention (Dorian Wallace, piano/synthesizer; Hajnal Pivnick, violin) improvises a live score for the BBC's epic documentary series Planet Earth.Free; donations appreciated.Presented in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library.
workshop
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital's Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Wear In The World Workshop, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in July and August for a textile craft! Each week will feature a different textile workshop, including making our own bookmarks, tie-dye t-shirts, pillows, and more! These programs are appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and are free with admission. Please visit our website and social media for an up to date schedule of crafts.
social
Summer Fun at Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Ste 2, Bolton Landing. Stop by Adirondack Winery's Bolton Landing location for a different special event every day of the week!Manic Mondays: Take 15% off all accessories!Two-fer Tuesdays: Buy one wine slushy, get one free!#WineWednesdays: Free Premium Wine Taste and $5 off Per Premium Wine Bottle!Thirsty Thursdays: Buy one Standard Wine Tasting, get one free!Wine Cocktail Fridays: A New Flight of Wine Cocktails Every Week!Learn more at adkwinery.com/events or call 518-668-9463 ext. 18.
Friday
music and arts
Family Friday - Plein Air Pop-Up, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Meet the education team outside on the Museum grounds to learn how to create an "en plein air" artwork. Each week, a different technique will be explored in preparation for the Plein Air Festival on Aug. 7 to 11. Activity will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.Free with chaperone; admission rates apply when visiting the galleries and Museum.
Mrs. Christie by Heidi Armbruster, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Dorset Theatre Festival, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. The world premiere of a new classic mystery. In 1926 Agatha Christie mysteriously disappeared. Ten days later, the 37-year-old wife and mother who dabbled in detective fiction was found at a posh seaside resort having checked in under the name of her husband's mistress. Agatha Christie walked out of that hotel ready to become the icon we regard her as today, but why did she disappear? Shifting back and forth in time, and with a little help from Mystery's favorite characters, Heidi Armbruster's classic new comedy shows Agatha as she's never been seen before. While attending a convention for mystery aficionados at Agatha Christie's homestead, Lucy puts together clues that lead her to the truth of her Patron Saint Agatha's mysterious eleven-day vanishing. Sometimes a woman needs to disappear in order to find herself. Buy online or contact the Box Office at (802) 867-2223 ext. 101 from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by email.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., AMERICAN LEGION POST 574, 72 PEARL ST., HUDSON FALLS. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Friday Wine Cocktails at the Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Bolton Landing Tasting Room, 4971 Lake Shore Drive, Suite 2, Bolton Landing. Join Adirondack Winery every Friday during July and August for a special flight of wine cocktails made by our resident mixologist! The cocktails will feature your favorite Adirondack Winery wines mixed up with fresh fruit, juices, spices and more! You've never tried a wine cocktail like this! Plus, Bolton Landing is the place to be in the summer in months! If you're headed to Bolton or Lake George for the weekend, swing by our Bolton Landing Tasting Room to kick off the weekend off right! Plus, you can stock up on wine for the weekend (or on your way back home!)Flights of three wine cocktails are just $5 — and free for Club Members!Learn more about this and other upcoming events at Adirondack Winery at adkwinery.com/events
Saturday
music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Not All Secret Agents Wore Hoop Skirts, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Dave Hubbard, Grant Cottage Visitor Center and Group Sales Manager, will present a sequel to his 2017 program "Secret Agents in Hoop Skirts: Women Spies of the Civil War." This season's program will explore espionage during the Civil War, undertaken by men spying for either the Confederate or Union forces. Join Dave to learn about the growth of intelligence-gathering organizations on each side, such as the Bureau of Military Intelligence in the North and the Signal Corps in the South.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York's Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks and Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Saturday Morning Studio Workshops, 10-11 a.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. The World Awareness Children's Museum is excited to offer "Saturday Morning Studio" workshops every Saturday during the month of August, 10 to 11 a.m. where we will have a new project and/or game from around the world every week! Workshops are free with admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
2nd Saturday Dance, 7-10 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls. The dance begins at 7 p.m. with a free dance lesson taught by instructor, Erick Singleman. Open social, ballroom dancing follows from 8 to 10 p.m. DJ Erick Singleman will play music for a variety of dances including east and west coast swing, rumba, cha-cha, hustle, samba, salsa, tango, foxtrot, waltz and more. The venue is air conditioned and comfortable. Light refreshments will be served and bottled water is available. No partner..no problem as singles are welcome. Come and join us on the dance floor.
social
Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club ANNUAL CLAM STEAM, 12-9 p.m., tickets are on sale now, ask a club member or call 518-695-3917.
Hartford Town Wide Sales, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Hartford. Hartford Town Wide Sales will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9 to 5, with over 50 sales and events! A list of sale locations will be available at As Time Goes By, Stewarts, Johnson's Cabin Grill, and the Town Clerks Office.
workshop
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor. $10.
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450.This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Sunday
music and arts
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Deeply Inspired, 3-4 p.m., Spa Little Theatre, 19 Roosevelt Dr, Saratoga Springs. Lost to the world too soon, Schubert, Mozart and Mendelssohn gave classical music some of its most profound and compelling works. Join CMS in experiencing these iconic composers together in one performance, including an effervescent string trio written when Schubert was only 20 years old and Mendelssohn's moving Piano Trio No. 2, the last chamber work the composer lived to see published.
Community Day, 12-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Museum carries on that tradition with the annual Community Day celebration Sunday, Aug. 11. Every year, The Hyde Collection offers a free day of art, fun, and inspiration to thank the community for its support and to introduce newcomers to the Museum. Community Day includes free tours of historic Hyde House and temporary exhibitions in the galleries, including From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space; interactive art experiences for all ages; a book sale; live music by The Switch; and an awards ceremony marking the end of the Museum's five-day Plein Air Festival. A Family Art Battle invites families (or friends, or groups of any configuration) to borrow art supplies, then work together to create their own plein air masterpieces. For those who would rather watch others work, artists will be painting and drawing throughout the campus. Works created by regional artists participating in the Plein Air Festival will also be on view. (Food will be available for purchase.)
Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor Violinist Philip Kates and Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra, 7:30-9 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Explore the immigrant experience through works by Frederick Delius and refugees Korngold, Martinu and Weill, who came to America in search of freedom. Includes "Three Madrigals" for violin and viola by Martinu and a performance of the Delius String Quartet.
Just Us Guys, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm presents Just Us Guys, a choice selection of our region's rich musical talent. Performers to be announced. Jeff Anderson and Russ Dunham, coordinator and emcee. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+) $7. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. For details visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call us at 518-747-3421.
Vespers Concert, Seagle Music Colony, 999 Charley Hill Road, Schroon Lake. Suggested Donation $10.Vespers Concerts are one of Seagle Music Colony's oldest traditions. Join the SMC artists for a concert of sacred solo and choral music.
workshop
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Every Sunday in July and August.
social
Forests Forever Walk, 10-11:30 a.m., Pember Nature Preserve (Hebron), 6937 NY 22, Granville. Unplug from the daily grind and join us for a forest forever walk at the Pember Nature Preserve. We will meet up at the 33 South Grimes Hill Road entrance for the walk while the program & craft will take place at the Porter Schoolhouse on Route 22. Come learn about the different pine trees and plant a tree to take home. All ages. Free.Registration is required by calling the Pember Museum at 518-642-1515 no later than Friday, August 9.
Summer Blessings 2019, 6-8:30 p.m., Movie Night, TBA
Monday
music and arts
Beach it up '60's Style with Big Fez and the Surfmatics, Thurman Concerts in the Park, 7-9 p.m., Veterans' Memorial Field, 311 Athol Road, Athol. If you grew up in the '50s and '60s, you'll be nostalgic; if you didn't, you'll be jealous. It's fun, it's carefree, it's just what you need. It's Big Fez and the Surfmatics! You know you remember the Twist, the Monkey, the Watusi and the Limbo. Once in awhile, when no one is looking, you hum the melodies and make the moves. Can you still sing a few bars of "Surfin' USA" or "California Girls?" No? How about "Walk, Don't Run", "Peppermint Twist," or "Sleepwalk"? They don't write songs like THAT anymore.Come on out this Monday, Aug. 12, 7 to 9 p.m. for Thurman's Concerts in the Park with the classic '60s surf and beach music of Big Fez & the Surfmatics. You'll be transported back to the '60s, to The Beach Boys, Jan and Dean, The Challengers, The Rivieras, and more. So put on your dancin' shoes, layer up your clothing for rapid evening dips in temperatures. It all happens under cover at Veterans' Memorial Field, at 311 Athol Rd., Athol, 12810, just 20 minutes from Lake George - with no traffic lights or jams. Be there or be square.Thurman Concerts in the Park are held under cover at Veterans' Memorial Field, a handicapped-accessible facility, 7 to 9 p.m., free, rain/shine unless pounding deluge or dangerous lightning. Bring chairs (or use our benches) and consider layered clothing for unpredictable evening temperatures. Nonprofit food concession on site. Organized by Thurman Community Association courtesy of the town of Thurman using Warren County occupancy taxes. 518-623-9305. www.VisitThurman.com
Lake George Music Festival - "Opening Night", 7-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George. Kick off the season with chamber music performances by LGMF's resident ensemble the Byrne:Kozar:Duo and other LGMF all-stars!
Museum Mondays (July 15 to August 26), 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde Collection will be open seven days a week from July 15 until Sept. 1. Make the most of the Dark day at Saratoga Race Course with Museum Mondays. Every Monday, The Hyde and The Albany Auto Group, which includes Albany Audi, BMW of South Albany, and Northway Toyota, will offer free rides from The Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs to the Museum in Glens Falls.Ride Schedule (Mondays Only)Departs from The Adelphi: 10 a.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 12:30 p.m.Departs from The Adelphi: 1 p.m. Returns to The Adelphi: 3:30 p.m.
for the kids
Foal Patrol, 10-11 a.m., Children's Museum, 69 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs. Foal Patrol - Best suited for ages 4 and up. Join our friends from the National Museum Racing Hall of Fame as they host a fun and interactive summer education series all about horses! Discover the life cycle of a horse, view live streaming footage of a mare and a foal, build a horse skeleton, and more! Please view our Facebook event for more information regarding each date.
film
"SONG OF SUMMER" (1968), 7:30-9:15 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. The touching and bittersweet true story of young music student Eric Fenby, as he dedicates five years of his life to assisting the blind, paralyzed composer Frederick Delius in the completion of his final scores.
workshop
The Secret Life of Snakes, 3-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Don't fear our friendly snakes. Come and learn about the various kinds we take care of right here in our nature center that are also found in our park. We will talk about habitat, predators, prey and the habits of these misunderstood creatures. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office first to pay for the event. Children and seniors are $1, everyone else is $2.
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Rd, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome!
Tuesday
music and arts
Applications of Art: Perspective, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Special exhibitions at The Hyde this year have featured the technique of perspective beginning with the art of Jacob Houston, etchings by Albert Flanagan, and the rooftop imagery of John Sloan. Perspective is a simple concept with complex mechanics. In this four-session workshop, participants will navigate a series of exercises to become familiar with the use of perspective and learn to apply it accurately to create their own imagined architectural landscape. Supplies provided. (Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27)$120 for members; $140 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: International Voices, 8-9 p.m., Spa Little Theatre, 19 Roosevelt Dr, Saratoga Springs. Travel with CMS through North America and Europe in this program of distinct voices that embody both eras and cultures. Discover a picturesque work for violin and piano by Henry Burleigh, the song composer who introduced Dvořák to African-American spirituals; enjoy the vibrancy of a modern American composition by CMS's own Bruce Adolphe; delve into the political turmoil of Russia and Hungary with Stravinsky and Dohnányi; and absorb the passion of Spain in Falla's work inspired by popular melodies of his native country.
Lake George Music Festival - "欢迎 à the Ausflug alrededor svĕta", 7-9 p.m., The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Or in other words, an "Excursion!" Join our musicians as they travel around the globe and celebrate a variety of international composers.
Tuesday Travels, 10:30-11:30 a.m., World Awareness Children's Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Visit the Museum every Tuesday in July and August, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a workshop featuring a different country or culture each week! This program is appropriate for all ages (though young children may need grown-up help) and is free with admission.
social
Beaver Adventure, 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This short walk is family friendly and will bring participants close to a beaver lodge and on the edge of some great beaver habitat. A Park Educator will teach you all the things you never knew you wanted to know about these awesome creatures. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Stop at the park office to pay for the event. Children and seniors are $1, everyone else is $2.
Chapter Chat Book Club - at Hudson Falls Free Library, 2-3 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Chapter Chat - Book Club will meet to review "Same Beach Next Year" by D.B. Frank.
Mud Pond Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is fairly easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event. Rating: Beginner
"Summer's Best" Luncheon, 12-2 p.m., Longfellow's Inn & Restaurant, 9P, Saratoga, Saratoga Springs. $19.00 inclusive. Longfellow's Restaurant Rt 9P, Saratoga Springs. Special Feature: Sundae's Best Hot Fudge. Katie Comaro from Greenfield will present on how she makes her fudge and other natural products. She will have her products for sale!Speaker: Barbara Austin from Wellington, Conn, will tell us how God enabled her to smile through difficult circumstances. Reservations by August 9, call Ellie at 518-584-3779 or Anita at 518-583-4043. Menu: Grilled Chicken over Greens or Vegetable Lasagna. Presented by Saratoga Christian Women's Connection
workshop
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team's qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699. For more information, visit our Saratoga Bariatric Center website.
Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. The transition from cancer patient to cancer survivor is often a difficult journey. In the weeks and months after treatment ends, patients can feel alone, confused, and uncertain. This group will help you build your tool chest with skills to cope, and create your "new normal" so you'll have the kind of life you deserve.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, and the American Cancer Society.
for the kids
Story Time!, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us for interactive stories and songs with our Children's Program Coordinator Ms. Emily! Drop in. No need to sign up in advance. Ages 4 to 6 as well as siblings are welcome.
Wednesday
music and arts
Applications of Art: Teens, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Museum educator Keri Dudek invites teenagers ages 13 to 18 to join her in a four-session Applications of Art: Teens. Students will learn acrylic techniques to create unique paintings. Whether you are preparing a college portfolio or are a beginner artist, Applications of Art: Teens will provide insightful one-on-one instruction to foster joyful artistic growth. Perfect for all skill and experience levels. Supplies provided. (August 7, 14, 21, and 28) $120 for members; $140 for non-members. RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Chaplin City Lights with The Philadelphia Orchestra, 8-10 p.m., Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. Charlie Chaplin's immortal romantic comedy City Lights gets even brighter when The Philadelphia Orchestra performs Chaplin's score live while the complete film — considered to be among the greatest ever made — is shown on a giant screen above the stage for the final installment of the "Cinema Series @ SPAC."Charlie Chaplin, one of the towering icons of film history, central to the field of film as a producer, director, and actor, is instantly recognizable to people around the world for his signature character, the Tramp. In 1999, the American Film Institute placed him on its list as one of the "greatest male movie stars of all time"; it also acknowledged his film City Lights as one the "100 best American films ever made."Chaplin, unlike most directors in the silent film era, composed the music for City Lights: "I tried to compose elegant and romantic music to frame my comedies in contrast to the tramp character, for elegant music gave my comedies an emotional dimension. Musical arrangers rarely understood this. They wanted the music to be funny. But I would explain that I wanted no competition, I wanted the music to be a counterpoint of grace and charm, to express sentiment, without which, a work of art is incomplete."
I AM CARREÑO The Extraordinary Life of Teresa Carreño, 1:30-3 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. The Venezuelan-born opera singer, musician and composer comes to life in this vividly narrated costumed recital, featuring mezzo-soprano Anna Tonna and bass-baritone Robert Osborne.
Lake George Music Festival - "Hidden Gems", 7-9 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George. Discover some of the classical world's best-kept secrets in a program dedicated to brilliant and beautiful works that are rarely performed but beloved by those who know them. Free parking in the Sacred Heart lot or on the street.
Oklahoma!, Seagle Music Colony, 999 Charley Hill Road, Schroon Lake. By Rodgers and Hammerstein — Aug. 14, 15, and 17 at 8 p.m., Aug. 16 and 17 at 2 p.m. It's 1906 in the Oklahoma Territory, and the stubborn country gal Laurey is courted by two men — the dashing cowboy Curley, and the sinister farmhand Jud Fry. Who will win her basket at the Box Lunch Social, and her heart? This, the first of Rodgers and Hammerstein's many successful collaborations will have you humming along and wishing for a beautiful mornin' in no time.
workshop
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides "a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues."Please register by calling 413-992-7012.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Yoga in The Barn at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6-7 p.m., The Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6339 Main St., Chestertown. An hour of mindful movement in the Ice Cream Parlor's beautiful restored barn! Don't miss your chance to practice in such a fantastic space! This class will meet every Wednesday, weather permitting, and will end for the season in late September. All levels welcome! Contact Stephanie for more information 518-796-2587.
social
Baker Trail Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. The Baker trail is always an enjoyable and challenging hike. We will summit the Palmertown Mtn range at a comfortable pace. Then we will hike the ridge which is rather flat and takes us past the overlook of Moreau Lake. This is a pleasant hike that if we are lucky enough, we may get a chance to see some wildlife. This hike will be a about 4.5-5 miles. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Rating: Advanced
On the Lawn with LARAC, 5-7 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Join us in City Park every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. (coinciding with Take a Bite!) for lawn games and an art activity table lead by an art instructor each week! Activities will be S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) and up cycling related.
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
