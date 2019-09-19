Thursday
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
music and arts
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Donations appreciated.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
social
Knee High Naturalist, 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
Fishing Trip, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Learn from the best and sign up to fish with Gary. Gary has been fishing his whole life and wants to pass on some special knowledge. He knows every inch of Moreau Lake and if you are lucky, he’ll share some fishing hot spots! Only 2 seats are available in his boat for these special adventures. Please call to reserve one, 518-793-0511.
Lake Bonita Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Rating: Beginner.
Other
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Workshops
Leave No Trace Adult Class, 10-11 a.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join our Leave No Trace instructor in an hour of learning how to do your part to effectively use low impact practices while enjoying our natural world. With this course you will learn the seven Leave No Trace principals and ethics and how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please call the park office at 518-793-0511 to reserve your spot with 24-hour advanced notice. We will meet and pay at the park office.Adults-$2Seniors-$1
Vaping & E-Cigarette Use among Youth in Warren County, 6-8 p.m., Lake George Elementary School, Little Theatre, 69 Sun Valley Drive, Lake George. An opportunity for parents, students and community members from all of Warren County to learn more about vaping and e-cigarettes and the current trends that are emerging among youth. There will be short presentation by a panel of guest speakers followed by an open question and answer period.
Retirement Planning Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library — The Glasby Room, 49 Henry Street, Saratoga Springs. Will You Be Ready When It Is Time To Retire?It’s never too soon to start planning for retirement. Whether retirement is something you are looking forward to in the next 5 or 25 years, this seminar is a great introduction. Join our experts in this interactive session to start the conversation on retirement planning. This event is free and open to the public. Program is offered through a relationship with Sterling Manor Financial, LLC. Securities offered through Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Sterling Manor Financial, LLC, and SEC Registered Investment Advisor or Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc. Saratoga’s Community Federal Credit Union, Sterling Manor Financial and Cadaret, Grant are separate entities. Securities and other products/services are not NCUA insured, not obligations of the Credit Union, not guaranteed by the Credit Union, may involve investment risk.
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St, Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! The Toastmasters encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org. Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday
music and arts
Iconic/Intimate Plein Air Paintings of Lake George, 5-7 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Lake George: Iconic and Intimate Art Reception featuring paintings of Lake George. The plein air paintings (painted outdoors on location) were completed within the past two years by members of Plein Air Adirondack (PAADK). PAADK is a regional plein air painting group with more than 100 artist members. The paintings of Lake George were completed in various locations in a variety of seasons. The paintings will be on display in the LARAC Gallery Sept. 20, 21 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during the reception. Admission to the reception and gallery is free and open to the public.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Red Oak Ridge Hike, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Though challenging, this hike is about 3 miles round trip. You will be climbing about half way up the mountain range and walking through some special places our educator will point out as well as stop to enjoy. Please bring water on this hike. Registration is necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511.Adults-$2 Seniors and Children-$1 Rating: Moderate.
The Secret Life o Snakes, 4-5 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Don’t fear our friendly snakes. Come and learn about the various kinds we take care of right here in our nature center that are also found in our park. We will talk about habitat, predators, prey and the habits of these misunderstood creatures. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay, $1 for seniors and children, $2 for adults, at the park office.
Adirondack Harvest Long Table Dinner, 6-9 p.m., Floral Hall at the Essex County Fairgrounds, 3 Sisco St., Westport. Adirondack Harvest LONG TABLE DINNER at Floral Hall on the Essex County Fairgrounds. Hosted by Dacy Meadow Farm and featuring Paul Smith’s College Chef Kevin McCarthy and his students, guests will enjoy a five course meal using local ingredients sourced from area farms. $80/person. To RSVP, email Dacy Meadow Farm by emailing dacymeadowfarm@yahoo.com or call them at 518-962-8339. Dacy Meadow is generously donating 15% of the proceeds back to Adirondack Harvest. Menu:~Watermelon gazpacho with pickled vegetables, goat feta and mint~Chilled ADK noodle bundle, salad of soft herbs and romesco sauce~Roasted chicken breast, braised chicken leg and fall squash ragout, cider-rosemary emulsion~Grilled loin of beef with charred ratatouille and chimichurri sauce~Caramel poached pear with apple purée and maple cream.
Memory Cafe Scenic Boat Ride, 12-2 p.m., Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George. A Memory Café provides a gathering place for friends with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias and their caregivers and families to relax and enjoy social events, refreshments, and entertainment.
workshop
16th Annual Seminar on the American Revolution, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Deborah Clarke Mars Education Center, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga. Fort Ticonderoga hosts the 16th Annual Fort Ticonderoga Seminar on the American Revolution on Sept. 20-22, in the Mars Education Center. This seminar focuses on the military, political, and social history of the American War for Independence. More than 120 participants — people with a deep interest in the American Revolution — join us each year for this weekend seminar. Leading authorities and new scholars on the period share their latest research in a series of presentations. The seminar provides participants with an opportunity to listen to and interact with the presenters in an informal, relaxed atmosphere. Participation is limited and is by pre-registration only. Registration levels are as follows: Member Adult: $145 General Public: $165 Honorary Lieutenant Colonel: $250 Honorary Colonel: $500 Honorary Brigadier General: $750 Advanced Reservations Required.
Adirondack North Country Association Annual Meeting, 2-4 p.m., Great Camp Sagamore, 1105 Sagamore Road, Raquette Lake. ANCA’s Staff and Board of Directors invite you to join us for our 2019 Annual Meeting at the historic and scenic Great Camp Sagamore. Together, we’ll learn more about New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) and implications and opportunities for our residents, communities and local economies.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a FREE support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers. We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Climate Hope in Action, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Center, SUNY Adirondack Community College, Queensbury. An event to support the Global Climate Strike, raise awareness about the factual nature of the climate crisis, and promote civic engagement to mitigate the crisis. Test drive a Chevy Volt and Bolt with National Grid and Green Energy Consumers Alliance and Whiteman Chevy; Information tables will be available throughout the event.
Saturday
for the kids
Lego Lovers!, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. The third Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. We will have a Lego Challenge to solve. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. (We have Duplos and Mega Blocks for younger children).
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 9:45-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too. On occasion, there also will be musical guests! The program will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Iconic/Intimate Plein Air Paintings of Lake George, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. The plein air paintings (painted outdoors on location) were completed within the past two years by members of Plein Air Adirondack (PAADK). PAADK is a regional plein air painting group with more than 100 artist members. The paintings of Lake George were completed in various locations in a variety of seasons. Admission to the reception and gallery is free and open to the public.
social
The Peacemaker, U.S. Grant: A Man of War with a Heart for Peace, International Day of Peace Program, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. How could a man be both a warrior and a man of peace? Learn about why a simple mid-western man who loved his country harbored a deep desire for peace in a desperately fractured nation. Join Grant Cottage Operations Manager, Ben Kemp, and explore the “peaceful warrior” whose enduring efforts towards peace still resonate with us today. We invite the audience to be part of the stimulating conversation by sharing your thoughts on the vital elements of peace. A peace ceremony will follow the program at the Overlook (weather permitting). The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Comfort Food Community Potluck and Open House, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Comfort Food Community, 2530 state Route 40, Greenwich. Comfort Food Community’s annual potluck and pig roast is right around the corner and this year’s event is going to be extra special! We will be hosting at the newly opened Comfort Food Community Food Center. Festivities will be held outside, however we’re excited to share that the event will also serve as our official open house! We hope you’ll join us. Staff and Board Members from CFC will be giving tours of the space throughout the entire event. Over the past few months we have watched the transformation of our new home and we can’t wait for everyone in the community to see! All are welcome and encouraged to bring a dish to share. See you there!
Hyde Annual Gala, 6-9 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Celebrate the Hydes’ incredible gift to the community while indulging in an evening of elegance inspired by founder Charlotte Hyde’s garden soirees. This year’s gala, the Museum’s biggest fundraising event of the year, features cocktail hour, music, fine cuisine, and a live auction. Longtime Hyde supporters Charles and Candace Wait will be honored for their commitment to enriching the Museum and our community.For tickets, please call Colette at 518-792-1761, ext. 346, or email cbroestler@hydecollection.org.
Whiskey River, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. The band includes Joe Gero -lead singer and bass. Fred Hurley—guitar and vocals. George Schacher—pedal steel, fiddle, guitar, harmonica, and vocals. Bob Tressler — drums. Check out Whiskey River here: https://www.facebook.com/The-New-Whiskey-River-Band-1776246775955378/ Little Theater on the Farm is located at 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. Refreshments and 50/50, baked goods raffle available. For details and links to musicians visit www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
Thurman Free Store, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol. By popular demand, the Thurman Free Store is back. This is 2 day event but “shopping” is only on Sunday. Saturday is for leaving items off. Gently used items will be collected at the Thurman town hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol. Shopping day will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with all goods free for the taking. Contact us if you need to make special arrangements to deliver your goods at another time. Start dusting off and boxing up those things deserving a second life that someone else would be happy to have. Clothing, toys, books, small appliances, household items, sporting goods and tools will all be welcomed and sorted for those wishing to keep good stuff out of landfills. Items must be clean and large appliances, encyclopedias, electronics and furniture will not be accepted, but photos with contact information will be welcomed and displayed. See ‘The Thurman Free Store’ on Facebook or call Winefred Martin at 518-623-9595 with questions.
Hudson Kayak Trip, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Warm weather is here, come learn to kayak with us! This wonderful paddle is a fantastic way to start. The Park Naturalist will lead this paddle along the river pointing out signs of wildlife and other wonderful sights while teaching strokes and kayaking safety. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $2 for adults, $1 for children and seniors. If you need to rent it will be $15.
workshop
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450.This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Highland Quilt Guild, 9-11:30 a.m., Highland Quilt Guild, Argyle Methodist Church, Sheridan Avenue (Route 40), Argyle. The Highland Quilt Guild will meet Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Argyle Methodist Church on Sheridan Avenue (Route 40). Coffee time will begin at 9 a.m. followed by our business meeting at 9:30 a.m. Join us to discuss upcoming events of our new quilt year. Please bring name tag, coffee mug and show and tell items. Any questions, call 518-686-4508.
Sunday
social
4th Sunday Dance, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Fun Spot, Upper Glen Street, Queensbury. USA Dance Adirondack Chapter #3035 is celebrating National Ballroom Dance Week by inviting everyone to a free Dance on Sunday. The venue has a large, wooden floor that is perfect for practicing your dance moves. Music for a variety of dances will be played (east and west coast swing, rumba, cha-cha, hustle, samba, salsa, foxtrot, waltz, tango and more). Refreshments will be served. Come join us for a free fun filled night.
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information.
Capital Region Walk for R.I.T.A. an Out of the Darkness Community Walk, Walk to Fight Suicide. Join us for the Capital Region Walk for R.I.T.A. an Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Sunday at Saratoga Spa State Park at the Orenda Pavilion—Saratoga Springs; Registration begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds bring local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention directly to our communities. Learn more and register to walk at afsp.org/rita.Media Contact: Nicole DeCelle, 518-791-1544 or ndecelle@afsp.org.
Fall Leaves Walk, 10-11:30 a.m., Porter Schoolhouse Nature Preserve, 6937 NY 22, Granville. There is nothing more exciting than watching our Northeastern trees change color. You never know when the trees will perform this miracle and we hope that the Pember Nature Preserve will be full of color. After the walk, we’ll gather at the nature center to create a pressed leaf coaster. All ages welcome. Reservations are necessary by calling the Pember Museum at 518-642-1515 no later than Friday, Sept. 20.
Thurman Free Store, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Rd, Athol. By popular demand, the Thurman Free Store is back. Shopping day is Sunday with all goods free for the taking. Contact us if you need to make special arrangements to deliver your goods at another time. Start dusting off and boxing up those things deserving a second life that someone else would be happy to have. Clothing, toys, books, small appliances, household items, sporting goods and tools will all be welcomed and sorted for those wishing to keep good stuff out of landfills. Items must be clean and large appliances, encyclopedias, electronics and furniture will not be accepted, but photos with contact information will be welcomed and displayed. See ‘The Thurman Free Store’ on Facebook or call Winefred Martin at 518-623-9595 with questions.
First Annual Lake George Community Day, 1-5 p.m., Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, 48 Canada St., Lake George. Join us for Lake George Community Day! Cookout includes: hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and pepper, steamed clams, corn on the cob, beverages and more! kids games, Bounce House (Trustco Bank) and fun. Entertainment by Bobby Dick and Susie Q. $25 adult, $12.50 10 and under, under 3 free. Purchase tickets at shop.fwhmuseum.com, Mario’s Restaurant, Prospect Mt. Diner or email LakeGeorgeWIN@gmail.comMust purchase tickets by Friday, donations welcome. Call 518-744-1556 for more info. Unable to attend? Please consider a donation to help others in the community with a meal or support the ongoing programs of WIN. All proceeds benefit WIN (Women in Need) a 501© 3 non-profit with the purpose of aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance in obtaining much needed items for subsistence. They provide assistance for kid based programs such as weekend food backpacks and the Lake George Teen Center.Event is sponsored by Fort William Henry and serviced by volunteers from the Lake George Fire Department and WIN.
Monday
music and arts
Iconic/Intimate Plein Air Paintings of Lake George, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. The plein air paintings (painted outdoors on location) were completed within the past two years by members of Plein Air Adirondack (PAADK). PAADK is a regional plein air painting group with more than 100 artist members. The paintings of Lake George were completed in various locations in a variety of seasons. Admission to the reception and gallery is free and open to the public.
workshop
Infant Care Class, 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Club Week at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Come find out how it pays to be an Adirondack Winery Club Member with this week-long event everyone can enjoy! Join Adirondack Winery Sept. 23 through 29 for Club Week — and find out all the ways it pays to be a Club Member!We’ll have special wine and food pairings for everyone, plus Club Members can get their FREE gift, FREE tasting upgrade (Ultimate for Gold, Upgraded for Case), and walk the new red carpet at both stores.That’s in addition to the best discounts on our wine, free bottles with purchase for Gold Club Members and so much more. Club Members call us today at 518-668-9463 to RSVP for Club Week! Learn more at adkwinery.com/events.
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome!
Tuesday
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Every Tuesday at 3:30-4 p.m. join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
music and arts
Art Reception & Exhibit, 6-7 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library will display the work of local artist Fred Holman during the month of September. Fred began painting in 2005. He is a Landscape Architect and Planner by profession, so the outdoors and creating beautiful, functional spaces have been part of his life for over 40 years. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design Painting and Drawing Certificate Program in 2007, Fred obtained the knowledge needed to use his natural talent in his paintings. He has explored many mediums, but today oil is his preferred medium to paint still life, portraits or landscapes. While much of his work is done in his studio, located on the Schroon River in Brant Lake, Fred enjoys Plein Air Painting as well.An opening reception will be held on September 17th at 6pm. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
social
Rambles to Remarkable Rocks, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Saratoga Springs Public Library, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. As part of the monthly program series of The Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, join us for Rambles to Remarkable Rocks—An Explorer’s Hiking Guide to Amazing Boulders and Rock Formations with Russell Dunn. Join Russell Dunn, a former New York State licensed hiking guide, as he shares wonderful hiking destinations with amazing boulders and natural rock formations. Dunn is the author of nine regional waterfall guidebooks, four regional paddling guidebooks, eight regional hiking guidebooks, and eleven 3D photobooks of stereographic images.
Potter’s Point Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Take a walk in the woods on this easily navigable and trail free parcel of the park. There will be beautiful views of the Hudson River and some neat natural wonders to explore. This is a flat, bushwhacking hike. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Meet and pay at the park office. $1 for kids and anyone over 62, $2 for everyone else. Rating: Beginner
Ridge Run Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This moderate hike is about 3.5 miles round trip. The hike up to the ridge is a bit steep for about a mile but then the ridge is rather flat. This is a nice hike that also takes us past the overlook of Moreau Lake. This is a pleasant hike that if we are lucky enough, we may get a chance to see some wildlife. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511.
workshop
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 30 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team’s qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699.For more information, visit our Saratoga Bariatric Center website.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
What You need to Know about Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Illnesses, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol. The Lyme Action Network in collaboration with members of the Thurman community, will present “What You Need to Know About Lyme and Other Tick-borne Diseases” with Professor Holly Ahern at the Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol.
Wednesday
music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Wednesday: Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
High Peaks Bluegrass Band, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Rd., Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm presents the High Peaks Bluegrass Band at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with Special Guest The Hale Mountain Pickers. The High Peaks Bluegrass Band, from Saratoga Springs, is currently a four piece band playing classics from the Bluegrass, Gospel and Old Time genres. Members are Jeff Anderson—mandolin and vocals; Tom Behan — guitar and vocals; Stephen C. Butler—bass and vocals; and Walt Kirby — banjo and vocals. Check The High Peaks Bluegrass Band out here: https://www.facebook.com/HPBBand.net/ Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. Little Theater on the Farm is located at 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. For details and links to musicians visit http://www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
Skene Manor Special Monthly Dinner September 2019, 5:30-7:45 p.m., Skene Manor, 8 Potter’s Terrace, Whitehall. Skene Manor Special Monthly Dinner is an Italian Feast! Come and enjoy our Special Monthly Dinner starting with beverages and appetizers at 5:30 p.m. Italian salad, rolls and a Minestrone soup. The pasta will be Chefs Choice accompanied by lasagna, chicken cacciatore, meatballs and sausage. Dessert will be cannoli cake. For Reservations please call 518-499-1906. Cost is $35 per person. Skene Manor is a non-profit organization.
Critter Crawl, 4-5 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join a park educator as we go into our woods to explore! We will walk to a close by creek. There we will look under logs and rocks searching for cool critters. But make sure you always put everything back where you found it! Please call to reserve a spot at 518-793-0511 with 24-hour advanced notice. We will meet and pay for the event at the park office.
workshop
Getting Started On ETSY, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library -Community Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Great idea for adults and seniors in their retirement. In this program, participants will learn how to choose a shop name, get their products found in a search, photograph products, and price and ship items. Participants will leave the class with their shop started and with the tools to fully open their shop when they are ready. Class size is limited so please register online on the Crandall website.Please bring a laptop, tablet or smart phone. This program is in partnership with the Conkling Center.
2020 Community Arts Grant Application Seminar, 4-5 p.m., Easton Library, 1074 NY-40, Greenwich. LARAC is an administrator for the New York State Council on the Art’s Community Arts Grant program which supports arts and cultural programming in Warren and Washington Counties. Our grant application seminars are for individual artists, teaching artists, or non-profit organizations who would like to learn more about this grant program.
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides “a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues.”Please register by calling 413-992-7012.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
“Practical Mindfulness for Everyday Living”, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In our monthly group gatherings, we will discuss the benefits of a mindful approach to daily routines. The “bumps in the road,” both large and small, that we face on a daily basis are opportunities to dig deeper into ourselves, to find a way to remain balanced amidst chaos.You will be led through guided visualizations and meditations, as well as provided with practical tools to get to the bottom of what triggers us, and why, to better work and flow with all that life brings.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.This program is funded by Saratoga Hospital Cancer Patient Funds.
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
Yoga in The Barn at the Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6-7 p.m., The Main Street Ice Cream Parlor, 6339 Main St , Chestertown. An hour of mindful movement in the Ice Cream Parlor’s beautiful restored barn! Don’t miss your chance to practice in such a fantastic space! All levels welcome! Contact Stephanie for more information 518-796-2587.Final class for the 2019 season will be Wednesday September 25
