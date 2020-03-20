Glens Falls YMCA introduces Y-360 free virtual fitness program

GLENS FALLS — The Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area is working to ensure people in the region can still get the exercise they need in the comfort of their home, as the country looks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Y is now offering a new online resource called Y-360, part of a nationwide Y initiative. The virtual YMCA membership has a variety of group exercise classes for all ages, classes range from boot camps to active older adult programs, yoga and youth sports. Y-360 is free and available to all, according to a YMCA news release.

The YMCA will also be adding its own videos on both Facebook and YouTube. Videos will include fitness classes, crafts, youth sports drills and motivation from staff.

For the latest health information and updates about the YMCA, visit glensfallsymca.org and click “More Details.”

