Glens Falls woman accused of smashing vehicle window with cooler
GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman is facing a felony charge after police said she threw a cooler at a vehicle.

Casey L. Mabb, 34, was charged on Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief. 

The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on New Street.

The cooler smashed out the rear window of the victim’s vehicle, according Detective Lt. Seth French.

Mabb knew the victim, French said.

