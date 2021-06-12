Glens Falls woman accused of smashing vehicle window with cooler

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls woman is facing a felony charge after police said she threw a cooler at a vehicle.
Casey L. Mabb, 34, was charged on Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief.
The incident happened at about 9:50 p.m. on New Street.
The cooler smashed out the rear window of the victim’s vehicle, according Detective Lt. Seth French.
Mabb knew the victim, French said.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
