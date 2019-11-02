Glens Falls Ward 1 supervisor (Vote for 1)

Jack Diamond

Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic

Candidate did not return questionnaire

 

Nancy L. Underwood

Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence 

Address: Ward 1, Glens Falls

Occupation: Program director, Backstretch Employee Service Team of NY

Education: M.A. educational leadership, administration, Castleton University;

B.S. elementary education, Green Mountain College

Age: 41

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: Commissioner, Glens Falls Water and Sewer Commission; member, Board of Directors, Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation; member, Board of Directors (past partnership chair), Habitat for Humanity Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties                                                 

Credentials for office: I show my commitment to our community, through volunteerism and fierce advocacy. I seek information from elected officials and openly communicate with my neighbors regarding their positions and the health and well-being of our community. I am well-rounded by my professional and life experience as well as my formal education.

Top issues in this campaign: Our infrastructure, continued role as the county hub of Health and Human Services, the number of nonprofits off the tax rolls within the city limits and the sales tax distribution as it affects our city and the county as a whole, need to be continuously examined and addressed.

What I would do if elected: Our city continues to be at a pivotal point of development and change. We need representation that is active, present and communicative. I would continue to show up, research issues, and communicate with my neighbors to represent their positions and give them a voice regarding their home.

