Glens Falls Ward 1 supervisor (Vote for 1)

Jack Diamond
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic
Candidate did not return questionnaire
Nancy L. Underwood
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence
Address: Ward 1, Glens Falls
Occupation: Program director, Backstretch Employee Service Team of NY
Education: M.A. educational leadership, administration, Castleton University;
B.S. elementary education, Green Mountain College
Age: 41
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: Commissioner, Glens Falls Water and Sewer Commission; member, Board of Directors, Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation; member, Board of Directors (past partnership chair), Habitat for Humanity Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties
Credentials for office: I show my commitment to our community, through volunteerism and fierce advocacy. I seek information from elected officials and openly communicate with my neighbors regarding their positions and the health and well-being of our community. I am well-rounded by my professional and life experience as well as my formal education.
Top issues in this campaign: Our infrastructure, continued role as the county hub of Health and Human Services, the number of nonprofits off the tax rolls within the city limits and the sales tax distribution as it affects our city and the county as a whole, need to be continuously examined and addressed.
What I would do if elected: Our city continues to be at a pivotal point of development and change. We need representation that is active, present and communicative. I would continue to show up, research issues, and communicate with my neighbors to represent their positions and give them a voice regarding their home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.