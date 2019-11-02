Stephen Baratta
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic, Working Families
Address: 50D Broad St., Glens Falls
Occupation: Retired
Education: B.A. SUNY New Paltz
Age: 58
Current public offices held: Member, Glens Falls Zoning Board of Appeals
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: Commissioner, Glens Falls Zoning Board; board member and past treasurer, UUCGF; Community Advisory Board member, Adirondack Health Institute; Advisory Board member, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases NIH.
Top issues in this campaign: Balancing housing needs in Glens Falls; education (including trades); senior care; wastewater management issues in Glens Falls and Queensbury; infrastructure upgrades to prepare for and address climate change, healthy air.
What I’d do if elected: Pursue alternatives to garbage incineration; educate supervisors about "zero waste" goals; help Queensbury and Glens Falls with any wastewater management issues looking toward environmentally sound solutions; act as conduit, help bring federal state dollars to region; ensure changes to sales/occupancy tax formula is in Glens Falls' best interest.
Dan Bruno
Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence
Address: 15 James Court, Glens Falls
Occupation: Self-employed, senior project manager/project engineer, Highlander Engineering Services, PLLC
Education: A.A.S. civil engineering technology, Hudson Valley Community College; attended SUNY Buffalo, majored in civil engineering
Age: 69
Current public offices held: Chairman, Planning Board, city of Glens Falls
Past public offices held: Chairman, Planning Board, city of Glens Falls
Credentials for office: My education, 22-plus years as chairman of Glens Falls Planning Board and 29 years as senior project manager/project engineer with Rist-Frost Associates and now with Highlander have provided me with the necessary skills to deal with personnel, budgets, schedules, fiscal and other aspects of issues both complex and simple.
Top issues in this campaign: Some of the issues are: taxes, sales tax distribution, unfunded mandates, environmental issues, job creation, economic growth, increasing the county population and retaining current population, expanding tourism, promote area as destination for biking, hiking, etc. Develop coordinated regional plan to attract new businesses and industry and encourage existing businesses to expand.
What I’d do if elected: Work to reduce taxes, seek to improve economic growth, bring more jobs to our city and county, keep residents informed of the proceedings at the county and be a very, very strong advocate for the Fourth Ward, city and county in general.
