Claudia Braymer
Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic
Address: P.O. Box 2369, Glens Falls
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Pennsylvania State University; Albany Law School
Age: 39
Current public offices held: Warren County supervisor, Third Ward Glens Falls (current chair of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Committee)
Past public offices held: Two prior terms as county supervisor, and several prior leadership positions with community groups.
Credentials for office: I’m hardworking and dedicated to researching the issues, and talking to my colleagues, constituents and stakeholders to make the best decision that I can for the county. I bring the female perspective of a working parent to a 20-person board that has only four women.
Top issues in this campaign: Updating the county government’s processes, programs and technology to more effectively and efficiently address the public’s needs. This includes finding a better way to distribute public funds to the communities with the most need (including Glens Falls).
What I’d do if elected: I will focus on adopting a county master plan so that the county will have a long-term guide for prioritizing objectives and future projects, including public transportation and affordable housing. I will also continue leading the county’s efforts to protect our natural resources.
Nathan Dunn
Ballot party lines in general election: Libertarian
Address: 40 Sanford St., Glens Falls
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad and homeschooler
Education: Associate of Science, Game Design and Development
Age: 35
Current public offices held: None
Past public offices held: None
Credentials for office: I have over 10 years of management experience and have been working to build the Libertarian Party of Warren County as the temporary county chair.
Top issues in this campaign: Right-sized government, accountable taxation, civic engagement.
What I'd do if elected: I'll work to ensure that upcoming infrastructure projects are kept to the proper cost, scope and function. I'll promote accountable taxation through long-term planning and the use of reserve funds. I'll promote civic engagement through visible decision making, and encourage attendance at any public meetings. I will keep showing up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.