Claudia Braymer 

Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic 

Address: P.O. Box 2369, Glens Falls

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Pennsylvania State University; Albany Law School

Age: 39

Current public offices held: Warren County supervisor, Third Ward Glens Falls (current chair of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Committee)

Past public offices held: Two prior terms as county supervisor, and several prior leadership positions with community groups.

Credentials for office: I’m hardworking and dedicated to researching the issues, and talking to my colleagues, constituents and stakeholders to make the best decision that I can for the county. I bring the female perspective of a working parent to a 20-person board that has only four women. 

Top issues in this campaign: Updating the county government’s processes, programs and technology to more effectively and efficiently address the public’s needs. This includes finding a better way to distribute public funds to the communities with the most need (including Glens Falls).

What I’d do if elected: I will focus on adopting a county master plan so that the county will have a long-term guide for prioritizing objectives and future projects, including public transportation and affordable housing. I will also continue leading the county’s efforts to protect our natural resources.

Nathan Dunn

Ballot party lines in general election: Libertarian

Address: 40 Sanford St., Glens Falls

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad and homeschooler

Education: Associate of Science, Game Design and Development

Age: 35

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: I have over 10 years of management experience and have been working to build the Libertarian Party of Warren County as the temporary county chair.

Top issues in this campaign: Right-sized government, accountable taxation, civic engagement.

What I'd do if elected: I'll work to ensure that upcoming infrastructure projects are kept to the proper cost, scope and function. I'll promote accountable taxation through long-term planning and the use of reserve funds. I'll promote civic engagement through visible decision making, and encourage attendance at any public meetings. I will keep showing up.

