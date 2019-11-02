Matthew Brown

Ballot party lines in general election: Republican, Independence

Address: 50 Baldwin Ave., Glens Falls

Occupation: Director of operations, Martha’s Grill

Education: Regents Diploma, Glens Falls High School Class of 1989; attended Johnson & Wales University, School of Culinary Arts

Age: 48

Current public offices held: None

Past public offices held: None

Credentials for office: Throughout my two decades career in management, I have collaborated with many peer groups achieving challenging goals while staying on budget and on time. I’ve been recognized by seasoned industry professionals for blending innovative ideas, technology and my unique skill set to solve problems while providing measurable results that often exceed expectations.

Top issues in this campaign: We’re long overdue for an infusion of new ideas and leadership from Ward 2. Term limits make for healthy democracies and help to keep elected officials working for the people. We need to bring school/property tax relief to property owners. Increase transparency and improve communication with residents concerning county business.

What I’d do if elected: Bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to the board. I’ve already forged relationships with sitting board members and have discussed solutions to issues they are working on. Accession to the board will be seamless and I’ll immediately get to work, doing the county’s business.

Peter V. McDevitt

Ballot party lines in general election: Democratic, Conservative 

Address: 50 Hunter St., Glens Falls

Occupation: The McDevitt Group, commercial real estate brokerage

Education: Graduate of St. Mary’s Academy; graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh

Age: 76

Current public offices held: Ward 2 Glens Falls, Warren County supervisor

Past public offices held: Former member, Glens Falls Common Council; former mayoral candidate, Glens Falls

Credentials for office: Endorsed Democratic Party candidate and Conservative Party candidate; long-serving Warren County supervisor, small business owner, chairman of LDC, chairman of EDC, member of Climate Smart Taskforce, member of Glens Falls Assessment Review Board, veteran of United States Marine Corps, member of Task Force Population Growth Warren County, lector at St. Mary's in Glens Falls, Kiwanis Club member

Top issues in this campaign: This campaign comes down to one simple thing and that is experience. I have several years of elected offices within the city of Glens Falls and Warren County. As a fiscal Conservative, I steadfastly watch every nickel in Warren County's budget and work tirelessly for my constituents. 

What I'd do if elected: I will continue to bring my many years of experience in elected office, small business and community involvement to the table. I will continue to reach across the aisle working with members of all political parties to ensure that all voices have a seat at the table. 

0
0
0
0
0

