Glens Falls swims past Queensbury

GLENS FALLS — With Austin DeSabarais, Julian Stedman and Joe Flood each winning a pair of individual events Wednesday, the Glens Falls boys swimming team cruised to a 94-70 Foothills Council win over Queensbury.

“I thought it would be a closer meet than than it turned out — I thought it would go down to the wire, but I’m happy it didn’t,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “We got great swims from our key guys, and Austin DeSabarais was clutch, swimming in two new events, the (200-yard) IM and the 100 fly.”

DeSabarais captured the 200 IM with a time of 2 minutes, 29.72 seconds, and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.30.

Stedman added wins in the 200 freestyle (2:06.66) and 500 free (5:55.31), and Flood was first in the 50 free (22.82) and 100 free (52.22).

Carson Rath added a win in the 100 backstroke (57.60) and took second in the 100 free (52.50). Rath and Flood also teamed up on Glens Falls’ winning 200 medley relay, while DeSabarais, Flood and Stedman swam on the 200 free relay.

“Our senior co-captains, Joe Flood and Carson Rath, were stellar as they always have been since day one, and Julian Stedman’s two wins were enough to clinch it,” Crossman said.

“We’re 3-0, but it’s early on,” he added. “Gloversville-Mayfield probably has the nod on us for the league. We had to reschedule them for January, but it will be a great showdown for the Foothills title, and we travel there. So our sights are set on that.”

Ryan Healy also swam on both of Glens Falls’ winning relays.

The Spartans (1-4) got wins from Devin Dennett in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay.

Glens Falls 94, Queensbury 70

200 Medley Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Rath, Flood, Healy, Stevens) 1:55.68, 2. Queensbury 1:59.48, 3. Glens Falls 2:11.04.

200 Freestyle: 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:06.66, 2. Michael Noble (Q) 2:14.90, 3. Henry Guillet (GF) 2:15.93.

200 Individual Medley: 1. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 2:29.72, 2. Jackson Menard (GF) 2:31.84, 3. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:32.13.

50 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 22.82, 2. Devin Dennett (Q) 24.79, 3. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 25.48.

100 Butterfly: 1. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 1:08.30, 2. Michael Noble (Q) 1:10.23, 3. Skyler Allen (Q) 1:24.11.

100 Freestyle: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 52.22, 2. Carson Rath (GF) 52.50, 3. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 56.82.

500 Freestyle: 1. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:55.31, 2. Brady Gross (GF) 6:48.47, 3. Louis Allison (Q) 6:57.80.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glens Falls (Flood, DeSabarais, Healy, Stedman) 1:42.26, 2. Queensbury 1:43.45, 3. Glens Falls 1:50.53.

100 Backstroke: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 57.60, 2. Skyler Allen (Q) 1:10.94, 3. Charlie Cann (Q) 1:13.29.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Devin Dennett (Q) 1:15.22, 2. Jackson Menard (GF) 1:21.23, 3. Ryan Healy (GF) 1:21.74.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Zhao, McCurry, Noble, Allison) 4:18.01, 2. Queensbury 4:52.15.

Records: Glens Falls 3-0, Queensbury 1-4.