Glens Falls second at Tartan Invitational

GLENVILLE — Glens Falls finished second in both Division I races and Nina Sgambelluri of Greenwich won the girls Division II race in the Tartan Invitational at Indian Meadows on Saturday.

Jack Putnam was second (16:25.00) and Julian Stedman third (16:33.15) as Glens Falls beat out South High for second place by five points in the boys Division I event. Jack Bordeau of Glens Falls was 12th.

South High's Tillman Philo was eighth in that race (17:18.03) followed by teammates Andrew Byrne (11th), Jordan Stevens (13th) and Cooper Brennan (14th).

Marissa Colvin of South Glens Falls was third in the girls Division I race (19:42.89), followed by teammate Lily McNulty in fourth (19:44.61). For Glens Falls, Clara Avery took fifth (19:58.87), Helena Trackey was ninth (21:00.03), Sylvia Guillet placed 13th and Katherine Lieberth finished 15th.

Sgambelluri won the girls Division II race in a time of 18:22.12. Teammate Teagan Wright was fifth (20:06.62) and Caroline Kelly placed seventh (21:10.56). For Hoosic Valley, Lily Czub was second (19:02.31), Sophia Squires was third (19:04.90) and Megan Rice was 11th.