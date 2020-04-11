Glens Falls school to shift to meal delivery

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls City School District is shifting to delivering meals to students instead of having parents pick up the food effective this Friday.

“We just think it’s going to cut down on the number of people who obviously have to be in a building and come to a building,” said Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins.

Meals will be delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as long as the school closure lasts. Someone needs to be home to accept the meals because some items will be frozen or require refrigeration.

Meal packages will consist of 6-8 breakfast/lunch combos to get children through the entire week.

If people need any help signing up for meal delivery, or have any questions, they are asked to email GFcommunications@gfsd.org.

