Glens Falls Rotary Club charter members

Charter members of the Glens Falls Rotary Club in 1922:
- Frank Smalley, Rotary Club president in 1922, 1923 and 1924, Glens Falls Insurance Co. executive who later became company president, also served in 1922 on Glens Falls Hospital board and as solicitation director of Warren County Christmas Seals campaign.
- Frank Llewellyn, Rotary Club vice president in 1922, won Glens Falls Country Club championship golf tournament in 1922.
- J. Theo Beaudet, Rotary Club secretary in 1922, First National Bank bookkeeper who had been city chamberlain in 1916, later opened a bookkeeping consulting and accounting firm.
- Charles Peters, Rotary Club treasurer in 1922, downtown clothing retailer, also member of Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce board and a Boy Scout commissioner in 1922.
- Daniel Cowles, Rotary Club director in 1922, vice president of the National Bank of Glens Falls, also Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce board member and financial contributor to establishing Warren County Health Camp in 1922.
- The Rev. John Lyon Caughey, Rotary Club director in 1922, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, also led Glens Falls Home for Aged Women fundraising campaign and was commencement speaker for Glens Falls Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1922.
- Henry Atherton, competed in Glens Falls Country Club championship in 1922.
- Russell Mack Little Carson, worked with his father at Carson Insurance Agency, captain of Glens Falls National Guard Company K and Adirondack author, later was president of Carson-Duffy Insurance Agency. Jointa Lime Co., and Adirondack Mountain Club.
- Dr. Davis Baker, surgeon at Glens Falls Hospital, also on board of directors of Musicians’ Protection Union Local 129, a “strong booster” of the Glens Falls Boy Scout Band, and competed in The Post-Star Cup golf tournament at Glens Falls Country Club in 1922.
- Fred Chapman, executive at Finch, Pruyn & Co., also on the board of Glens Falls YMCA, donated 3 gallons of ice cream to Boy Scouts Camp Wakpominee and competed in The Post-Star Cup golf tournament at Glens Falls Country Club in 1922.
- Alfred Clarke
- Harry Duflon, district manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., also on the Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce board and contributed financially to establishing the Warren County Children’s Health Camp in 1922.
- Dr. Edsall D.B. Elliott
- Charles Furness
- Walter Leavens, senior partner in McMullen-Leavens Co. shirt manufacturer, died in October 1922.
- George Raley, Warren County Surrogate Court judge
- Dr. Edwin Reese, optometrist at Glens Falls Optical Co.
- J. Thatcher Sears, headmaster at Glens Falls Academy, chairman of Rotary Club Education Committee in 1922 and spoke at the June 8 meeting about the purpose of Rotary Club, Glens Falls Rotary Club president in 1925; Glens Falls Rotary Club president in 1946.
- Powell Smith, spoke at the Dec. 3 Rotary Club meeting about the manufacture of ice cream, also was vice president of Glens Falls YMCA and a member of the Glens Falls Hospital board and Glens Falls school board in 1922.
- George Tait, president of Imperial Wall Paper and Color Works
- Elmer West, vice president of Adirondack Power and Light Corp., also was president of Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Warren County Tuberculosis Committee, a leader in the Good Roads Movement, and a delegate to the state Democratic Convention in 1922.
- Fred Wiley of the Wiley Department Store
- John W. Wiley
- Martin L.C. Wilmarth, treasurer of the Green Island Development Co. investment group that developed the third version of The Sagamore Hotel at Bolton Landing.
Sources: Post-Star archives