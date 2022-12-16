Glens Falls residents face drug charges after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — Two Glens Falls residents are facing drug charges following a traffic stop.

State police troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 9 in Moreau for vehicle and traffic violations. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Christie L. Brown and the passenger was 42-year-old David A. Breault.

The investigation discovered a large smoking device containing cocaine and a bag with a quantity of cocaine in the vehicle, according to a news release. Police said Brown also was in possession of heroin.

Brown and Breault were both charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Brown also was charged with seventh-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Both were arrested and transported to the state police Wilton station for processing. Brown was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on her own recognizance. Breault was turned over to the Warren County Jail due to an active, unrelated warrant.

Breault was arrested on April 22 in Queensbury after police said he forced his way into a residence on Corinth Road and hit the homeowner in the head with a pistol, resulting in an injury.