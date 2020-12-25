Glens Falls police reform plans close to being revealed (copy)

“We’re heading in a positive direction with the areas that we’re looking at,” he said. “There were also a couple of suggestions we’ll look and see how we can put them into the overall proposal.”

The committee has been working to draft the proposal since October following an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring all police agencies in the state to develop plans to reinvent and modernize the way they conduct operations.

Cuomo issued the order in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests — including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area — demanding police reform and an end to systemic racism.

Final plans must be submitted to the state by April 1 or departments risk losing state funding.

But several of the city’s reform meetings took place behind closed door despite guidelines from the state requiring the monthslong process be open to the public.

The committee recently began recording its meetings and uploading them to the city’s YouTube channel and has released minutes and other material from the previous unrecorded meetings on the Glens Falls Police Department’s website.

The committee will meet again via Skype either Jan. 11 or 14 to discuss the initial proposal. The meeting will be recorded and uploaded at a later date.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

