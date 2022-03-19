Glens Falls man to get more prison time for contraband

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man is expected to get more time behind bars after admitting to possessing prison contraband.

Matthew Poulos, 40, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on March 11 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband. He was arrested on July 9 after investigators from the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined he was in possession of dangerous contraband while incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

Police did not state what the contraband was.

Poulos has a lengthy criminal history. In 2012, he was charged after police said he assaulted two corrections officers at Warren County Jail during a routine contraband search. He was serving a five-year jail term for drug sales.

Poulos is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.

