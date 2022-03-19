 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glens Falls man to get more prison time for contraband

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — A Glens Falls man is expected to get more time behind bars after admitting to possessing prison contraband.

Matthew Poulos, 40, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on March 11 to felony attempted promoting prison contraband. He was arrested on July 9 after investigators from the Washington County Sheriff's Office determined he was in possession of dangerous contraband while incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

Police did not state what the contraband was.

Poulos has a lengthy criminal history. In 2012, he was charged after police said he assaulted two corrections officers at Warren County Jail during a routine contraband search. He was serving a five-year jail term for drug sales.

Poulos is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.

Matthew T. Poulos

Poulos 

 Provided photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News