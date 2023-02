GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 3 months in jail for possessing child pornography.

Robert J. Brooks, 37, was arrested on Aug. 23 after state police searched his residence and found images consistent with child exploitation.

Brooks had pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Judge Robert Smith also placed him on 10 years of probation.