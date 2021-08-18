Glens Falls man accused of killing infant son indicted on murder, manslaughter charges

GLENS FALLS — The local man accused of assaulting his nearly 8-week-old son has been indicted on second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges, following the baby’s death on July 17.

Police said Tyler M. Zaugg, 19, struck the baby in the head and torso with a closed fist on July 4. The infant suffered a brain injury and cracked ribs and spent nearly two weeks in Albany Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries.

Zaugg had been indicted July 9 on felony charges of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Warren County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced the upgraded charges in a news release.

Glens Falls Police arrested Zaugg after officers responded to an EMS call just before 6 p.m. on July 4 at the Broad Street Commons, 186 Broad St.

Upon arrival, officers observed the infant had serious life-threatening injuries, and officers believed Zaugg to be the person responsible for causing them.

His girlfriend, Delaney Locke, who is the baby’s mother, told police later that Zaugg had been watching the infant while she was at her mother’s home. Zaugg initially claimed the infant had slipped in the tub.