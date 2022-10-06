 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls hydrant flushing to begin Oct. 17

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls has announced that its water main and fire hydrant flushing program is scheduled to begin on Oct. 17.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Notices will be printed in newspapers and displayed at municipal buildings. Signs will be placed throughout each neighborhood as a reminder about 24 hours before fire hydrants in that area are scheduled to be flushed.

For more information, contact the Water and Sewer Department at 518-761-3850 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

