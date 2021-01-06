Glens Falls Hospital vaccinating 264 people a day

Glens Falls Hospital is vaccinating EMS and healthcare workers all day, every day, with a new allocation of coronavirus vaccine that was sent directly to the hospital.

"We have put about 70% of our total allocation into arms, including those doses located at Ellis and St. Peter’s, or 1,650 to date," said hospital spokesman Ray Agnew. "We have openings for 264 (people) each day between now and Friday."

Anyone in eligibility group 1A can call the hospital at 518-926-2580 to schedule an appointment. Eligible people include any public-facing nurse, doctor, or healthcare worker who provides in-person services.

Anyone who works in a congregate care setting is also eligible, as well as medical examiners, coroners, funeral workers and ambulatory care providers.

In a new state requirement, each person must first prove their eligibility at a state website at the time of vaccination. People can also check their eligibility in advance here: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

They must also bring proof of eligibility to their appointment. The proof could include a medical license or facility I.D. badge and a driver’s license or non-driver I.D.

