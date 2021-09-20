Glens Falls Hospital recognized in workplace satisfaction survey

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital has been recognized on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Employers 2021 as one of the best places to work.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statistic Inc. The employers were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of about 80,000 Americans working for companies, according to a news release.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

Hospital officials said in a statement it was proud of the award and want to recognize the staff who strive every day not only to provide exceptional patient care but also ensure that the work environment is collaborative, welcoming, professional and rewarding.

“Those of us who have worked here at Glens Falls Hospital for years have always known it is a wonderful place to work. This validation from the Forbes study is just one more reason why we should be shouting it from the rooftops,” said Dianne Shugrue, president & CEO.

“If your goal is a career in health care — and you want to work in one of the most beautiful parts of the country — come join us at Glens Falls Hospital,” she added.

