Glens Falls Hospital expands visitation rules

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Hospital will expand its visitation hours starting Thursday as a result of declining COVID numbers.

The rules, announced Wednesday by hospital officials, are these:

• Two visitors per patient at any one time, with a total four unique visitors per day, may visit an inpatient from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

• Each inpatient may have four unique visitors per day.

• Visitors must be age 18 and older.

• Visitors will enter only through the West Entrance, where they will be greeted and screened by security.

• Visitors must wear a mask at all times and should bring their own personal mask.

• Visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer at the screening station and practice good hand hygiene for the duration of their visit.

• Visitors may bring in food or drink for patients, if permitted by the patient’s care team.

• Visitation is not allowed for COVID-19 positive infectious patients.

Exceptions:

• On the day of discharge from an inpatient stay, one visitor may accompany the patient for the discharge process outside of visiting hours.

• The Joyce Stock Snuggery: Up to two support people (including a doula) will be allowed. For the Special Care Nursery, patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

• Each Emergency Department patient may have one unique visitor per day. Compassionate exceptions may be made on a limited basis to allow one visitor to leave, and another to take their place.

• Same-day surgeries and outpatient procedures: One visitor may accompany the patient during admission and rejoin them for the discharge process.

Visitation for special areas related to pediatric patients, patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care of the patient, and patients in imminent end-of-life and compassionate exceptions remain unchanged.

Hospital officials, in news release, said: "Please understand that some patients may be excluded from visitation due to their medical condition or safety requirements. Visitors who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, are discouraged from visiting at this time. Additionally, those who do not follow the visitation guidelines will be asked to leave."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0