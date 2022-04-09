Glens Falls honored as 2021 Tree City USA community

The award is made every year to recognize communities that demonstrate a high level of tree care and community engagement with its trees during the previous year.

“Glens Falls has always been known for its tree-lined streets and forested parks,” said Councilman at-Large James Clark in a news release. “It’s part of the city’s identity and a major quality of life asset that makes Glens Falls such a great place to live. It also draws both visitors and new residents and businesses. We’re proud that the foundation has recognized Glens Falls’ long tree heritage and the efforts at preservation we have made.”