GLENS FALLS HISTORY: 50 years ago, a swimming pool complex was proposed for Crandall Park

GLENS FALLS — Fifty years ago this fall, philanthropist Charles R. Wood contributed $25,000 to the city of Glens Falls to construct a public swimming pool at Crandall Park and agreed to spearhead a campaign to raise $75,000 more.
Wood, owner of the Storytown USA theme park, now Great Escape, and other businesses, saw it as a way to memorialize longtime friend and prominent local lawyer Alfred D. Clark, who died in 1966.
The city’s most recent master plan for Crandall Park, at the time, called for a pool.
In short order, Wood and his colleagues had secured $122,000 in private contributions and pledges, including Wood’s $25,000, exceeding the initial $100,000 goal.
Wood, in addition to his $25,000 cash contribution, had also donated an antique horse-drawn sleigh and his Appaloosa horse “Patches Paddle” for an Aug. 17, 1971, auction, held on Exchange Street, which the city closed to vehicle traffic for the evening.
City officials had plans drawn up, applied for a federal grant, and were set to move forward.
But a little over three months before the scheduled July 1, 1972, groundbreaking, Wood and city officials pulled the plug on the project among mounting opposition from residents and organizations.
“My only motives were to benefit this community and to honor the memory of my friend,” said Wood, in a letter read to the Common Council on March 22, 1972, suggesting the project be abandoned.
Much of the money that was raised, including Wood’s contribution, was redirected to charity, including $53,173 to Glens Falls Hospital to furnish a new coronary intensive care unit in memory of Clark.
A Post-Star editorial on March 24, 1972, suggested the sudden change of course “could well be viewed as a continuation of the so-called taxpayer revolt which has been gathering momentum (statewide) in recent years.”
The Glens Falls version of that revolt would manifest itself many times during the administration of Mayor Robert Cronin from 1970 to 1978, during the height of the city’s controversial urban renewal program which demolished whole blocks of the city to make way for new development.
The committee working with Wood on the pool project, at first, sought to downplay the opposition, calling it “an organized minority.”
But opposition was widespread.
The Glens Falls Council of Churches suggested the city had other priorities and urged the Common Council to re-evaluate how to use a $200,000 federal grant intended for the pool project.
The price had grown from an initial estimate of $100,000 to $400,000 — half of which would be covered by the federal grant, $125,000 from private fundraising and $75,000 from the city, primarily in the value of city services provided.
The plan called for using 2 acres of the park to construct a main pool, a separate children’s wading pool, a small pool for instructional purposes, a bathhouse and an access road.
“If this were an abstract discussion, I am sure that I would agree with them that there are other objectives which the city might well prefer to place before a swimming pool,” Cronin said, in response to the clergy group. “We are simply faced with the fact that a public-minded citizen has made a generous personal contribution and has undertaken an arduous drive to solicit funds for this pool.”
The Glens Falls chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club opposed the project, saying the park land should be preserved as open space.
Other city residents questioned who would pay for ongoing operating and maintenance costs.
In an early March 1972 informal Post-Star poll, 603 people responding opposed the pool project and 57 supported it.
As for Wood, it would not stymie is devotion to philanthropy.
The Charles R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, Charles R. Wood wing at Crandall Public Library and Charles R. Wood Theater are among the myriad local charities that benefited from his wealth.
The Charles R. Wood Foundation has continued his philanthropy after his death.
Alfred D. Clark, the lawyer that philanthropist who Charles R. Wood wanted to memorialize with a swimming pool at Crandall Park, served on boards of many local businesses and charities.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
