Glens Falls Dragons, PGCBL plan to forge ahead into 2021 (copy)

The Glens Falls Dragons are planning to return in the summer of 2021, barring any unforeseen problems with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Last May, the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League canceled its 2020 summer season. Dragons owner Ben Bernard helped put together an independent league for local college baseball players, including the Glens Falls Independents, that played for a month last summer, giving players and fans an outlet amid the pandemic.
“That was a challenge, but we can do it again if we have to,” Bernard said. “Hopefully we won’t.”
With the status of the coronavirus unknown six months away from the PGCBL season, Bernard isn’t necessarily thinking long-range — and focusing on local talent for the time being.
A team of college baseball players, many from different states, needs host families to stay with during the two-month season. Coronavirus concerns may scare off potential families.
“That’s why I’m sticking with more local kids right now,” Bernard said. “We haven’t signed many guys that aren’t local. With COVID, people are a little more leery and skeptical.”
Bernard said it was difficult under current circumstances to commit to players from outside the area, let alone from other states. The worst case would be a repeat of 2020, when players had signed with the Dragons, only to have the season canceled.
“By January you’ve got to know, because colleges start placing kids (in summer leagues),” Bernard said. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. Last year was a disaster for the kids on the roster, they had committed to playing here and we had to refund some guys.”
Bernard said the PGCBL was planning to go forward as scheduled, though it would still depend on the state of the pandemic and the vaccine. League president Robert Julian was optimistic about the season in a recent league meeting, Bernard added.
With the New York-Penn League being folded by Major League Baseball’s decision last week to contract its sprawling minor-league system, several cities across the state have been left without their teams. Among them were Troy, whose Tri-City ValleyCats lost their affiliation with the Houston Astros. Auburn, Batavia and Burlington, Vermont also lost their NYPL teams.
Bernard said the ValleyCats, who have played in a top-notch facility at Joe Bruno Stadium, might join an independent minor league. However, other parks may be open to hosting PGCBL teams.
For the Dragons, Bernard said he planned to regroup in February and sit down with some advertisers. The Independents played with no sponsorships last season because Bernard didn’t feel right about asking cash-strapped businesses for advertising dollars.
“Having a restaurant for 30 years, I get it,” Bernard said. “We were just starting to grow a little bit the last few years. Hopefully we can get people on board again.”
