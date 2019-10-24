(Regular Season only)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
*Queensbury;13-0;15-1
South High;8-4-1;8-7-1
Schuylerville;8-4-1;9-5-1
Glens Falls;1-11-1;1-13-1
Hudson Falls;0-12-1;0-14-1
South Division
#Scotia;11-1-1;12-3-1
Broadalbin-Perth;6-5-2;9-5-2
Johnstown;6-6-1;7-6-3
Gloversville;5-6-2;7-7-2
Amsterdam;2-11;3-12
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
East Division
#Fort Ann;7-2-1;12-3-1
Salem;5-5;6-7
Whitehall;4-5-1;9-5-2
Granville;0-10;0-12
West Division
*Lake George;10-0;13-3
Bolton-Warrensburg;8-2;12-4
Hadley-Luzerne;3-7;7-9
Corinth;2-8;4-11-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
(Northern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
*Stillwater;9-0;14-0-2
Mechanicville;8-1;12-3-1
Cambridge;7-2;11-4
Tamarac;5-4;5-9-1
Hoosic Valley;5-4;7-8
Hoosick Falls;4-5;8-8
Greenwich;3-5;8-6-1
Spa Catholic;0-7-1;0-11-2
NORTHERN LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
Johnsburg-Minerva;8-4-1;9-6-1
Schroon Lake;6-6;6-6
Indian/Long Lake;4-6-1;4-6-1
Ticonderoga;0-12;0-12
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Team;League;Overall
Saratoga;4-7-2;4-8-2
* League champion
# Division champion
AREA SCORING LEADERS
Player;G;A;Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still);42;8;92
Gabby Marchello (LG);33;13;79
Leah Monroe (B-W);30;17;77
Brigid Duffy (Q);26;20;72
Sarah Paige (FA);32;7;71
Katie O’Donnell (LG);24;17;65
Izzy Dennison (Q);18;25;61
Christina Cummings (Q);24;11;59
Jada Brown (Mech);20;14;54
Gabs Mowery (B-W);20;12;52
Sophia Keshmiri (Q);16;16;48
Cassandra Cooper (Schy);15;15;45
Hope Boland (B-W);12;17;41
Keelyn Peacock (Still);8;24;40
Brynn Murphy (Mech);15;8;38
Faith Ingber (Gre);16;5;37
Vanessa Evans (Cam);14;9;37
Rebecca Kohls (LG);10;17;37
Teya Staie (Still);17;2;36
Lauren Maher (SCC);17;0;34
Zoe Eggleston (White);14;2;30
Kylie Mann (LG);9;10;28
Sophie Phillips (Cam);10;6;26
Tess Merrill (Gre);10;6;26
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);6;14;26
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);10;4;24
Brooke Keefer (Schy);7;10;24
Lilly Phillips (Cam);9;4;22
Kara Bacon (B-W);7;8;22
Malena Gereau (SL);10;1;21
Rachel Jaeger (LG);9;3;21
Hannah McNally (J-M);7;7;21
S. Dickinson-Frevola (LG);5;10;20
Cassie Dunbar (J-M);8;2;18
Cate Abate (Gre);7;4;18
Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16
Riley Echeandia (FA);6;4;16
Sydney Benson (Cam);5;6;16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15
C. Lott-Diamond (HL);7;1;15
Hannah Garone (Mech);7;1;15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 10 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5, Shannon Price (HL) 4.
