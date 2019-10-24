(Regular Season only)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

*Queensbury;13-0;15-1

South High;8-4-1;8-7-1

Schuylerville;8-4-1;9-5-1

Glens Falls;1-11-1;1-13-1

Hudson Falls;0-12-1;0-14-1

South Division

#Scotia;11-1-1;12-3-1

Broadalbin-Perth;6-5-2;9-5-2

Johnstown;6-6-1;7-6-3

Gloversville;5-6-2;7-7-2

Amsterdam;2-11;3-12

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

East Division

#Fort Ann;7-2-1;12-3-1

Salem;5-5;6-7

Whitehall;4-5-1;9-5-2

Granville;0-10;0-12

West Division

*Lake George;10-0;13-3

Bolton-Warrensburg;8-2;12-4

Hadley-Luzerne;3-7;7-9

Corinth;2-8;4-11-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

(Northern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

*Stillwater;9-0;14-0-2

Mechanicville;8-1;12-3-1

Cambridge;7-2;11-4

Tamarac;5-4;5-9-1

Hoosic Valley;5-4;7-8

Hoosick Falls;4-5;8-8

Greenwich;3-5;8-6-1

Spa Catholic;0-7-1;0-11-2

NORTHERN LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Johnsburg-Minerva;8-4-1;9-6-1

Schroon Lake;6-6;6-6

Indian/Long Lake;4-6-1;4-6-1

Ticonderoga;0-12;0-12

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Team;League;Overall

Saratoga;4-7-2;4-8-2

* League champion

# Division champion

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Player;G;A;Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still);42;8;92

Gabby Marchello (LG);33;13;79

Leah Monroe (B-W);30;17;77

Brigid Duffy (Q);26;20;72

Sarah Paige (FA);32;7;71

Katie O’Donnell (LG);24;17;65

Izzy Dennison (Q);18;25;61

Christina Cummings (Q);24;11;59

Jada Brown (Mech);20;14;54

Gabs Mowery (B-W);20;12;52

Sophia Keshmiri (Q);16;16;48

Cassandra Cooper (Schy);15;15;45

Hope Boland (B-W);12;17;41

Keelyn Peacock (Still);8;24;40

Brynn Murphy (Mech);15;8;38

Faith Ingber (Gre);16;5;37

Vanessa Evans (Cam);14;9;37

Rebecca Kohls (LG);10;17;37

Teya Staie (Still);17;2;36

Lauren Maher (SCC);17;0;34

Zoe Eggleston (White);14;2;30

Kylie Mann (LG);9;10;28

Sophie Phillips (Cam);10;6;26

Tess Merrill (Gre);10;6;26

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);6;14;26

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);10;4;24

Brooke Keefer (Schy);7;10;24

Lilly Phillips (Cam);9;4;22

Kara Bacon (B-W);7;8;22

Malena Gereau (SL);10;1;21

Rachel Jaeger (LG);9;3;21

Hannah McNally (J-M);7;7;21

S. Dickinson-Frevola (LG);5;10;20

Cassie Dunbar (J-M);8;2;18

Cate Abate (Gre);7;4;18

Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16

Riley Echeandia (FA);6;4;16

Sydney Benson (Cam);5;6;16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15

C. Lott-Diamond (HL);7;1;15

Hannah Garone (Mech);7;1;15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 10 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5, Shannon Price (HL) 4.

