(Through Thursday’s games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury;10-0;12-1

South High;8-3-1;8-6-1

Schuylerville;5-4-1;6-5-1

Glens Falls;1-9-1;1-10-1

Hudson Falls;0-9-1;0-11-1

South Division

Scotia;10-0-1;11-2-1

Johnstown;5-4-1;6-4-3

Gloversville;5-5-1;7-6-1

Broadalbin-Perth;4-5-1;7-5-1

Amsterdam;1-10;2-10

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Team;League;Overall

*Fort Ann;6-2-1;9-2-1

Salem;5-4;6-4

Whitehall;3-5-1;6-5-1

Granville;0-7;0-7

West Division

*Lake George;8-0;9-3

Bolton-Warrensburg;7-2;9-2

Corinth;2-7;3-9-1

Hadley-Luzerne;2-6;4-7

WASAREN LEAGUE

(Northern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Stillwater;7-0;12-0-1

Mechanicville;6-1;8-3

Cambridge;6-2;8-3

Hoosic Valley;4-3;5-7

Tamarac;4-3;4-6-1

Greenwich;2-3;7-4-1

Hoosick Falls;2-4;5-6

Spa Catholic;0-5-1;0-8-2

NORTHERN LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Johnsburg-Minerva;6-3-1;7-4-1

Schroon Lake;4-4;4-4

Indian/Long Lake;4-5-1;4-5-1

Ticonderoga;0-9;0-9

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Team;League;Overall

Saratoga;3-7-1;3-8-1

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still);37;7;81

Brigid Duffy (Q);21;18;60

Leah Monroe (B-W);21;14;56

Gabby Marchello (LG) 24;7;55

Izzy Dennison (Q);18;18;54

Sarah Paige (FA);22;6;50

Christina Cummings (Q);20;10;50

Katie O’Donnell (LG);18;13;49

Sophia Keshmiri (Q);14;13;41

Gabs Mowery (B-W);14;12;40

Keelyn Peacock (Still);7;23;37

Teya Staie (Still);15;2;32

Vanessa Evans (Cam);13;6;32

Faith Ingber (Gre);14;3;31

Jada Brown (Mech);11;9;31

Lauren Maher (SCC);15;0;30

Cassandra Cooper (Schy);10;9;29

Tess Merrill (Gre);10;5;25

Hope Boland (B-W);7;11;25

Rebecca Kohls (LG);6;11;23

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);9;4;22

Sophie Phillips (Cam);9;4;22

Zoe Eggleston (White);10;0;20

Kylie Mann (LG);6;8;20

Kara Bacon (B-W);7;5;19

Hannah McNally (J-M);6;7;19

Brooke Keefer (Schy);5;8;18

Rachel Jaeger (LG);8;1;17

Malena Gereau (SL);8;1;17

Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16

Cate Abate (Gre);6;4;16

Sydney Benson (Cam);5;6;16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15

Brynn Murphy (Mech);6;3;15

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);3;9;15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 7 ½, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 6, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 5, Jordan Barker (B-W) 4, Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 4, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4.

* — Clinched division

