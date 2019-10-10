(Through Thursday’s games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
Queensbury;10-0;12-1
South High;8-3-1;8-6-1
Schuylerville;5-4-1;6-5-1
Glens Falls;1-9-1;1-10-1
Hudson Falls;0-9-1;0-11-1
South Division
Scotia;10-0-1;11-2-1
Johnstown;5-4-1;6-4-3
Gloversville;5-5-1;7-6-1
Broadalbin-Perth;4-5-1;7-5-1
Amsterdam;1-10;2-10
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
Team;League;Overall
*Fort Ann;6-2-1;9-2-1
Salem;5-4;6-4
Whitehall;3-5-1;6-5-1
Granville;0-7;0-7
West Division
*Lake George;8-0;9-3
Bolton-Warrensburg;7-2;9-2
Corinth;2-7;3-9-1
Hadley-Luzerne;2-6;4-7
WASAREN LEAGUE
(Northern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
Stillwater;7-0;12-0-1
Mechanicville;6-1;8-3
Cambridge;6-2;8-3
Hoosic Valley;4-3;5-7
Tamarac;4-3;4-6-1
Greenwich;2-3;7-4-1
Hoosick Falls;2-4;5-6
Spa Catholic;0-5-1;0-8-2
NORTHERN LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
Johnsburg-Minerva;6-3-1;7-4-1
Schroon Lake;4-4;4-4
Indian/Long Lake;4-5-1;4-5-1
Ticonderoga;0-9;0-9
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Team;League;Overall
Saratoga;3-7-1;3-8-1
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still);37;7;81
Brigid Duffy (Q);21;18;60
Leah Monroe (B-W);21;14;56
Gabby Marchello (LG) 24;7;55
Izzy Dennison (Q);18;18;54
Sarah Paige (FA);22;6;50
Christina Cummings (Q);20;10;50
Katie O’Donnell (LG);18;13;49
Sophia Keshmiri (Q);14;13;41
Gabs Mowery (B-W);14;12;40
Keelyn Peacock (Still);7;23;37
Teya Staie (Still);15;2;32
Vanessa Evans (Cam);13;6;32
Faith Ingber (Gre);14;3;31
Jada Brown (Mech);11;9;31
Lauren Maher (SCC);15;0;30
Cassandra Cooper (Schy);10;9;29
Tess Merrill (Gre);10;5;25
Hope Boland (B-W);7;11;25
Rebecca Kohls (LG);6;11;23
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);9;4;22
Sophie Phillips (Cam);9;4;22
Zoe Eggleston (White);10;0;20
Kylie Mann (LG);6;8;20
Kara Bacon (B-W);7;5;19
Hannah McNally (J-M);6;7;19
Brooke Keefer (Schy);5;8;18
Rachel Jaeger (LG);8;1;17
Malena Gereau (SL);8;1;17
Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16
Cate Abate (Gre);6;4;16
Sydney Benson (Cam);5;6;16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15
Brynn Murphy (Mech);6;3;15
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);3;9;15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 7 ½, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 6, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 5, Jordan Barker (B-W) 4, Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 4, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4.
* — Clinched division
