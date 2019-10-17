(Through Wednesday’s games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
*Queensbury;12-0;14-1
South High;8-4-1;8-7-1
Schuylerville;7-4-1;8-5-1
Glens Falls;1-10-1;1-12-1
Hudson Falls;0-11-1;0-13-1
South Division
Scotia;11-1-1;12-3-1
Broadalbin-Perth;6-5-1;9-5-1
Gloversville;5-6-1;7-7-1
Johnstown;5-6-1;6-6-3
Amsterdam;2-10;3-11
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
Team;League;Overall
*Fort Ann;7-2-1;11-3-1
Salem;5-5;6-6
Whitehall;4-5-1;8-5-1
Granville;0-9;0-10
West Division
*Lake George;10-0;12-3
Bolton-Warrensburg;8-2;12-2
Hadley-Luzerne;2-7;5-8
Corinth;2-8;3-11-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
(Northern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
*Stillwater;9-0;14-0-1
Mechanicville;8-1;12-3
Cambridge;7-2;10-4
Tamarac;5-3;5-7-1
Hoosic Valley;4-4;5-8
Hoosick Falls;4-5;8-7
Greenwich;2-5;7-6-1
Spa Catholic;0-7-1;0-10-2
NORTHERN LEAGUE
(Southern teams only)
Team;League;Overall
Johnsburg-Minerva;8-4-1;9-6-1
Schroon Lake;5-5;5-5
Indian/Long Lake;4-6-1;4-6-1
Ticonderoga;0-11;0-11
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga;3-7-2;3-8-2
* Clinched league or division.
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still);40;7;87
Gabby Marchello (LG);32;12;76
Leah Monroe (B-W);30;16;76
Brigid Duffy (Q);25;18;68
Sarah Paige (FA);28;7;63
Katie O’Donnell (LG);22;17;61
Izzy Dennison (Q);17;22;56
Christina Cummings (Q);22;10;54
Gabs Mowery (B-W);20;12;52
Jada Brown (Mech);19;13;51
Sophia Keshmiri (Q);14;16;44
Keelyn Peacock (Still);8;24;40
Cassandra Cooper (Schy);14;11;39
Hope Boland (B-W);11;17;39
Brynn Murphy (Mech);15;7;37
Rebecca Kohls (LG);10;17;37
Teya Staie (Still);16;2;34
Vanessa Evans (Cam);14;7;35
Lauren Maher (SCC);16;0;32
Faith Ingber (Gre);14;3;31
Kylie Mann (LG);9;9;27
Zoe Eggleston (White);12;2;26
Sophie Phillips (Cam);10;6;26
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);6;14;26
Tess Merrill (Gre);10;5;25
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);10;4;24
Kara Bacon (B-W);7;8;22
Malena Gereau (SL);10;1;21
Rachel Jaeger (LG);9;3;21
Hannah McNally (J-M);7;7;21
Brooke Keefer (Schy);6;9;21
Cassie Dunbar (J-M);8;2;18
Dickinson-Frevola (LG);4;10;18
Lilly Phillips (Cam);7;3;17
Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16
Cate Abate (Gre);6;4;16
Sydney Benson (Cam);5;6;16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15
Hannah Garone (Mech);7;1;15
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 9 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.