(Through Wednesday’s games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

*Queensbury;12-0;14-1

South High;8-4-1;8-7-1

Schuylerville;7-4-1;8-5-1

Glens Falls;1-10-1;1-12-1

Hudson Falls;0-11-1;0-13-1

South Division

Scotia;11-1-1;12-3-1

Broadalbin-Perth;6-5-1;9-5-1

Gloversville;5-6-1;7-7-1

Johnstown;5-6-1;6-6-3

Amsterdam;2-10;3-11

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Team;League;Overall

*Fort Ann;7-2-1;11-3-1

Salem;5-5;6-6

Whitehall;4-5-1;8-5-1

Granville;0-9;0-10

West Division

*Lake George;10-0;12-3

Bolton-Warrensburg;8-2;12-2

Hadley-Luzerne;2-7;5-8

Corinth;2-8;3-11-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

(Northern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

*Stillwater;9-0;14-0-1

Mechanicville;8-1;12-3

Cambridge;7-2;10-4

Tamarac;5-3;5-7-1

Hoosic Valley;4-4;5-8

Hoosick Falls;4-5;8-7

Greenwich;2-5;7-6-1

Spa Catholic;0-7-1;0-10-2

NORTHERN LEAGUE

(Southern teams only)

Team;League;Overall

Johnsburg-Minerva;8-4-1;9-6-1

Schroon Lake;5-5;5-5

Indian/Long Lake;4-6-1;4-6-1

Ticonderoga;0-11;0-11

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga;3-7-2;3-8-2

* Clinched league or division.

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still);40;7;87

Gabby Marchello (LG);32;12;76

Leah Monroe (B-W);30;16;76

Brigid Duffy (Q);25;18;68

Sarah Paige (FA);28;7;63

Katie O’Donnell (LG);22;17;61

Izzy Dennison (Q);17;22;56

Christina Cummings (Q);22;10;54

Gabs Mowery (B-W);20;12;52

Jada Brown (Mech);19;13;51

Sophia Keshmiri (Q);14;16;44

Keelyn Peacock (Still);8;24;40

Cassandra Cooper (Schy);14;11;39

Hope Boland (B-W);11;17;39

Brynn Murphy (Mech);15;7;37

Rebecca Kohls (LG);10;17;37

Teya Staie (Still);16;2;34

Vanessa Evans (Cam);14;7;35

Lauren Maher (SCC);16;0;32

Faith Ingber (Gre);14;3;31

Kylie Mann (LG);9;9;27

Zoe Eggleston (White);12;2;26

Sophie Phillips (Cam);10;6;26

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);6;14;26

Tess Merrill (Gre);10;5;25

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);10;4;24

Kara Bacon (B-W);7;8;22

Malena Gereau (SL);10;1;21

Rachel Jaeger (LG);9;3;21

Hannah McNally (J-M);7;7;21

Brooke Keefer (Schy);6;9;21

Cassie Dunbar (J-M);8;2;18

Dickinson-Frevola (LG);4;10;18

Lilly Phillips (Cam);7;3;17

Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16

Cate Abate (Gre);6;4;16

Sydney Benson (Cam);5;6;16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15

Hannah Garone (Mech);7;1;15

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 9 ½, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 8, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 7, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 7, Ava Pushor (LG) 6, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 5, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 5.

