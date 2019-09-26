(Through Thursday’s games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team;League;Overall
Queensbury;7-0;8-1
Schuylerville;3-2;3-3
South High;4-3;4-5
Glens Falls;1-6;1-7
Hudson Falls;0-7;0-9
South Division
Scotia;7-0;8-1
Gloversville;4-2-1;6-3-1
Broadalbin-Perth;3-3-1;6-3-1
Johnstown;3-4;3-4-2
Amsterdam;1-6;2-6
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
East Division
Fort Ann;5-1;8-1
Salem;4-2;5-2
Whitehall;1-5;3-5
Granville;0-5;0-5
West Division
Lake George;5-0;6-1
Bolton-Warrensburg;5-1;7-1
Hadley-Luzerne;2-4;4-5
Corinth;1-5;1-6-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
(Northern teams only)
Stillwater;4-0;8-0-1
Cambridge;3-1;4-2
Mechanicville;3-1;4-3
Greenwich;2-1;4-2-1
Tamarac;2-2;2-4-1
Hoosic Valley;1-2;2-3
Hoosick Falls;1-2;4-3
Spa Catholic;1-3;1-5-1
NORTHERN LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
(Southern teams only)
Johnsburg-Minerva;3-3-1;4-4-1
Schroon Lake;3-4;3-4
Indian/Long Lake;1-2-1;1-2-1
Ticonderoga;0-6;0-6
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga;2-6;2-7
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still);19;4;42
Leah Monroe (B-W);14;12;40
Gabby Marchello (LG);18;3;39
Sarah Paige (FA);17;4;38
Christina Cummings (Q);15;7;37
Brigid Duffy (Q);12;13;37
Izzy Dennison (Q);12;9;33
Katie O’Donnell (LG);11;9;31
Gabs Mowery (B-W);9;6;24
Faith Ingber (Gre);10;3;23
Sophia Keshmiri (Q);7;9;23
Keelyn Peacock (Still);4;14;22
Lauren Maher (SCC);10;0;20
Teya Staie (Still);10;0;20
Hope Boland (B-W);4;8;20
Cassandra Cooper (Schy);6;7;19
Rebecca Kohls (LG);5;8;18
Tess Merrill (Gre);7;3;17
Kylie Mann (LG);6;4;16
Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);6;3;15
Jada Brown (Mech);5;5;15
Hannah McNally (J-M);5;5;15
Zoe Eggleston (White);7;0;14
Kylei Ruebel (Sal);6;2;14
Malena Gereau (SL);6;1;13
Brooke Keefer (Schy);4;5;13
Rachel Jaeger (LG);6;0;12
Vanessa Evans (Cam);5;2;12
Cate Abate (Gre);5;2;12
Cassie Dunbar (J-M);5;2;12
Cate Barclay (GF);5;1;11
Sophie Phillips (Cam);5;0;10
Katelyn Van Auken (B-W);4;2;10
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 3, Ava Pushor (LG) 3, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 3, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.