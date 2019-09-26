(Through Thursday’s games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team;League;Overall

Queensbury;7-0;8-1

Schuylerville;3-2;3-3

South High;4-3;4-5

Glens Falls;1-6;1-7

Hudson Falls;0-7;0-9

South Division

Scotia;7-0;8-1

Gloversville;4-2-1;6-3-1

Broadalbin-Perth;3-3-1;6-3-1

Johnstown;3-4;3-4-2

Amsterdam;1-6;2-6

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

East Division

Fort Ann;5-1;8-1

Salem;4-2;5-2

Whitehall;1-5;3-5

Granville;0-5;0-5

West Division

Lake George;5-0;6-1

Bolton-Warrensburg;5-1;7-1

Hadley-Luzerne;2-4;4-5

Corinth;1-5;1-6-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

(Northern teams only)

Stillwater;4-0;8-0-1

Cambridge;3-1;4-2

Mechanicville;3-1;4-3

Greenwich;2-1;4-2-1

Tamarac;2-2;2-4-1

Hoosic Valley;1-2;2-3

Hoosick Falls;1-2;4-3

Spa Catholic;1-3;1-5-1

NORTHERN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

(Southern teams only)

Johnsburg-Minerva;3-3-1;4-4-1

Schroon Lake;3-4;3-4

Indian/Long Lake;1-2-1;1-2-1

Ticonderoga;0-6;0-6

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga;2-6;2-7

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still);19;4;42

Leah Monroe (B-W);14;12;40

Gabby Marchello (LG);18;3;39

Sarah Paige (FA);17;4;38

Christina Cummings (Q);15;7;37

Brigid Duffy (Q);12;13;37

Izzy Dennison (Q);12;9;33

Katie O’Donnell (LG);11;9;31

Gabs Mowery (B-W);9;6;24

Faith Ingber (Gre);10;3;23

Sophia Keshmiri (Q);7;9;23

Keelyn Peacock (Still);4;14;22

Lauren Maher (SCC);10;0;20

Teya Staie (Still);10;0;20

Hope Boland (B-W);4;8;20

Cassandra Cooper (Schy);6;7;19

Rebecca Kohls (LG);5;8;18

Tess Merrill (Gre);7;3;17

Kylie Mann (LG);6;4;16

Aubrey Ranous (B-W);7;1;15

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);6;3;15

Jada Brown (Mech);5;5;15

Hannah McNally (J-M);5;5;15

Zoe Eggleston (White);7;0;14

Kylei Ruebel (Sal);6;2;14

Malena Gereau (SL);6;1;13

Brooke Keefer (Schy);4;5;13

Rachel Jaeger (LG);6;0;12

Vanessa Evans (Cam);5;2;12

Cate Abate (Gre);5;2;12

Cassie Dunbar (J-M);5;2;12

Cate Barclay (GF);5;1;11

Sophie Phillips (Cam);5;0;10

Katelyn Van Auken (B-W);4;2;10

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4 ½, Jordan Barker (B-W) 3, Ava Pushor (LG) 3, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 3, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Charlize Bernard (J-M) 3.

