Last June, Girard narrowed his college choices to Syracuse, Duke, Notre Dame, Boston College, Penn State and Michigan. He wanted his decision to be made before the basketball season started, so he chose Oct. 14. Before a standing-room-only crowd at the Adirondack Room at the Queensbury Hotel, Girard unzipped a jacket to reveal the 'S' of Syracuse and donned an Orange logo hat.
Print Ads
Furniture
Restaurant
Restaurant
Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.