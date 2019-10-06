Minnesota;3;15;7;3 — 28
New York;0;7;3;0 — 10
First Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 31, 8:46.
Second Quarter
Min—Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.
NYG—Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.
Min—FG Bailey 48, 7:51.
Min—safety, 2:09.
Min—FG Bailey 32, :47.
Third Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 32, 7:35.
Min—Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 45, 4:09.
A—75,041.
;Min;NYG
First downs;22;18
Total Net Yards;490;211
Rushes-yards;34-211;20-64
Passing;279;147
Punt Returns;1-15;1-17
Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-76
Interceptions Ret.;1-2;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;21-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-35
Punts;1-57.0;3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;12-112;5-45
Time of Possession;32:40;27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
