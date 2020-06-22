Giants giving season-ticket holders an out

The New York Giants are giving their season ticket holders the option to forego the 2020 season amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and retain their personal seat licenses (PSLs) for 2021.
Season ticket holders who have made payments on their 2020 tickets and decide to take the season off can choose to either have the money refunded or apply it to the 2021 season.
Thorburn retires
Veteran forward Chris Thorburn announced his retirement Monday after playing more than 800 NHL games for four different organizations since 2005 and winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.
The 37-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, finishes with 53 goals and 81 assists for 134 points. As a 6-foot-3 tough guy, Thorburn had 968 penalty minutes during his NHL career.
Love commits $500K
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love isn't slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA's psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he's helping his alma mater's work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.
Love's gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.
OSU recruit staying
Cade Cunningham, one of the nation's top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason.
The 6-foot-7 point guard Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation’s best player. He is No. 1 in the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings for his class and No. 2 in the ESPN 100.
Earlier this month, an NCAA infractions committee panel handed down numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State is appealing.
Players opt to skip
Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.
In the WNBA, Washington Mystics players Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders are opting out, as is Jonquel Jones, the star center for the Connecticut Sun.
