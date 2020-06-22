Giants giving season-ticket holders an out

The New York Giants are giving their season ticket holders the option to forego the 2020 season amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and retain their personal seat licenses (PSLs) for 2021.

Season ticket holders who have made payments on their 2020 tickets and decide to take the season off can choose to either have the money refunded or apply it to the 2021 season.

Thorburn retires

Veteran forward Chris Thorburn announced his retirement Monday after playing more than 800 NHL games for four different organizations since 2005 and winning the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.

The 37-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, finishes with 53 goals and 81 assists for 134 points. As a 6-foot-3 tough guy, Thorburn had 968 penalty minutes during his NHL career.

Love commits $500K

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love isn't slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.