One year after falling in the state semifinals, the Glens Falls football team made it all the way back to the Carrier Dome and claimed its second state title in three years. Led by quarterback Joseph Girard III, running back Aalijah Sampson and battle-hardened veterans everywhere, the high-octane Indians stormed back from a 14-0 deficit to romp to a 55-32 Class B championship victory over Batavia to wrap up an 11-2 season.
