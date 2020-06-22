Geico 500 Results

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 10 times for 63 laps; J.Logano, 11 times for 33 laps; T.Reddick, 3 times for 19 laps; D.Hamlin, 7 times for 18 laps; A.Bowman, 4 times for 12 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 11 laps; R.Stenhouse, 3 times for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 4 times for 5 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 4 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Preece, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 3 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Wallace, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Newman, 1 time for 1 lap; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap.