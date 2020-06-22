Geico 500 Results

Monday
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191 laps, 54 points.
2. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 191, 45.
3. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 191, 34.
4. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 191, 33.
5. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191, 32.
6. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191, 33.
7. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191, 39.
8. (22) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 191, 29.
9. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 191, 31.
10. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 191, 27.
11. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 28.
12. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 191, 25.
13. (4) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 191, 31.
14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 191, 27.
15. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191, 22.
16. (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 191, 21.
17. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, 191, 33.
18. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191, 19.
19. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191, 29.
20. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 191, 27.
21. (39) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 191, 0.
22. (28) Cole Custer, Ford, 191, 18.
23. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 191, 14.
24. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191, 13.
25. (10) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 190, 12.
26. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190, 11.
27. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 190, 10.
28. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 190, 9.
29. (35) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 190, 14.
30. (29) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 190, 0.
31. (30) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 190, 0.
32. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189, 19.
33. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 185, 0.
34. (40) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 185, 0.
35. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 178, 2.
36. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 178, 0.
37. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 141, 0.
38. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 135, 3.
39. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 133, 1.
40. (13) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, garage, 127, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 146.936 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 27 minutes, 28 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.007 seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 33 laps.
Lead Changes: 57 among 19 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M.Truex 0-4; D.Hamlin 5-7; J.Logano 8-10; D.Hamlin 11-14; J.Logano 15-17; D.Hamlin 18-22; J.Logano 23-26; M.DiBenedetto 27; J.Logano 28-35; Ky.Busch 36; J.Logano 37-39; W.Byron 40; D.Hamlin 41-42; J.Logano 43; D.Hamlin 44-45; A.Bowman 46; J.Logano 47-49; A.Bowman 50; J.Logano 51; T.Reddick 52; J.Logano 53-55; T.Reddick 56-60; R.Newman 61; A.Bowman 62-64; R.Blaney 65; J.Johnson 66; Ky.Busch 67; R.Blaney 68-69; Ky.Busch 70-71; R.Blaney 72-73; Ky.Busch 74; R.Blaney 75-96; B.Poole 97; R.Blaney 98-105; R.Stenhouse 106; R.Blaney 107-111; R.Stenhouse 112; R.Blaney 113-118; R.Stenhouse 119-121; C.Buescher 122-125; K.Harvick 126; R.Preece 127; C.Elliott 128-130; D.Hamlin 131; R.Blaney 132-142; C.Bell 143-146; D.Hamlin 147; J.Logano 148-150; W.Byron 151-160; B.Wallace 161; J.Logano 162; R.Preece 163-164; A.Bowman 165-171; T.Reddick 172-184; R.Blaney 185-189; K.Harvick 190; R.Blaney 191
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 10 times for 63 laps; J.Logano, 11 times for 33 laps; T.Reddick, 3 times for 19 laps; D.Hamlin, 7 times for 18 laps; A.Bowman, 4 times for 12 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 11 laps; R.Stenhouse, 3 times for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 4 times for 5 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 4 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Preece, 2 times for 3 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 3 laps; K.Harvick, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Johnson, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Wallace, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Newman, 1 time for 1 lap; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!