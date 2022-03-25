Gansevoort man facing child pornography charges

GANSEVOORT — A Gansevoort man is facing child pornography charges.

Adam S. Conlee, 36, was arrested on Thursday after state police said he possessed and promoted images consistent with child exploitation. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Conlee was charged with felony counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Conlee was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released to pre-trial services. He is due to return to Northumberland Town Court on April 5.

The Troop G Computer Crimes Unit assisted with the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.