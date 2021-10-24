Smaller 'Bash' keeps promise of bigger 20th anniversary balloon event afloat

CAMBRIDGE — Hot air balloon burners lit up the facade of the historic Cambridge Hotel on Saturday evening during a “candlestick” event, part of Balloon Bash 19½. The Balloon Bash was a fundraiser for and preview of Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival 2022, organized by the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Balloon Festival 2021, which would have been the event’s 20th anniversary, was canceled because of the pandemic.

“This (event) is just to bridge this year,” said Balloonmeister Mark Donahue. “It keeps the community engaged and lets sponsors know we’re still here.”

Four of the bash’s five balloonists set up their baskets and propane burners in front of the former hotel, now an assisted living residence. As darkness fell, they lit the burners to send flames high into the sky. “The Creature,” Donahue in disguise, circulated through the crowd, giving out Halloween candy.

A chicken barbecue, provided by Matt Johnson, was the bash’s biggest fundraiser, said Lisa Pembroke, chamber president. The chamber had a sales table of balloon memorabilia from previous years and a “pop the balloon” game for prizes donated by local businesses. An ongoing raffle is selling $25 tickets for a chance to win a balloon ride, valued at more than $500, next June. The winning ticket will be drawn in May.

A planned balloon launch Friday evening was scrubbed due to weather, but all five went up around 8 a.m. Saturday from Cambridge Self-Storage, about a mile south of the village. The launch wasn’t heavily advertised because there’s limited parking at the site and organizers wanted to avoid a crowd, Donahue said. The Cambridge Central School campus, the usual balloon launch site, wasn’t available.

The air was calm, so instead of drifting north over the village, “we circled a cornfield,” Donahue said.

Normally the balloon festival has 10 balloons and their crews, Donahue said. The five at the balloon bash came from Glens Falls, Saratoga, Oneonta and Connecticut, what Donahue called “a really good spread.”

The June festival has become “the second biggest event in the county,” Donahue said. “This part of the county needs it economically” to draw tourists and support local businesses, he said. For example, local businesses supply the balloons’ propane and gasoline and meals for the crews and visitors.

Balloon Festival 2022 is set for the weekend of June 3-5. It will be the event’s 20th anniversary, held one year late.

“I have a waiting list of 15 balloonists who want to come,” Donahue said.

