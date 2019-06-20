Alfred ‘Fred' Merchant

QUEENSBURY — A celebration of life for Alfred ‘Fred' Merchant who passed away March 3, 2019 will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Lake George Club, Diamond Point.

Dorothy E. (Liddle) Tripp

ARGYLE — Friends of Dorothy E. (Liddle) Tripp may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at North Argyle Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall.

Samuel R. Venner

SCHROON LAKE — A funeral service for Samuel R. Venner will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will follow with Military Honors at the Severance Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the service at 2 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments