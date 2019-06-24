Kathlyn ‘Kay' (Russom) Bussing

SCHUYLERVILLE — Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A memorial service will be conducted following the calling hour with the Rev. Virginia Cornell officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Harold Lester Lufkin

GLENS FALLS — Graveside services for Harold Lester Lufkin, who passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.

